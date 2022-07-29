Why people struggle to recognise the faces of people from different racial backgrounds

medicalxpress.com
MedicalXpress
Research on recognizing facial emotion expressions could change our understanding of autism
There's a common perception that autistic individuals are poor at recognizing others' emotions and have little insight into how effectively they do so. But Autistic adults are only slightly less accurate at reading people's facial emotions compared to their non-autistic peers, according to new Australian research. Recent research published in...
psychologytoday.com
Feeling Controlled or Criticized? Try Changing Your Perception
We all get triggered in our close relationships. The key is realizing when our old filters are taking over. If you feel criticized or controlled, try assuming positive intentions rather than negative ones. Focus on your own first aid in the heat of the moment but then circle back and...
MedicalXpress
Experience of racism linked with poorer memory and thinking
Research presented today (Monday 1 August) at the 2022 Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) in San Diego across two presentations suggest people who experience racism are more likely to have poor memory and thinking in both midlife and old age. Multilevel racism associated with lower memory scores. In a study...
MedicalXpress
Two heart medications tied to greater heart attack risk during very hot weather
For people with coronary heart disease, beta blockers can improve survival and quality of life, while aspirin and other anti-platelet medications can reduce the risk of a heart attack. But those protections could backfire during hot-weather events, a time when heart attacks are more likely. A new study has found...
American Kids 'Expect' White Adults to Be 'in Charge,' Study Finds
While research shows children are more likely to identify white adults as being "in charge," they also take cues from posture.
Alarming Study Finds Most Bottled Water in France Is Full of Microplastics
That plastic bottle of water? Apparently it’s full of plastic. According to the organization Agir pour l’Environment (Acting for the Environment), 78% of bottled water from the best-selling brands in France is contaminated with microplastics. “Every week, we ingest an average of 5 grams, the equivalent of a...
Climate scientist says total climate breakdown is now inevitable: 'It is already a different world out there, soon it will be unrecognizable to every one of us'
In his book, "Hothouse Earth: An Inhabitant's Guide," Bill McGuire argues it is too late to avoid the catastrophic impacts of climate change.
Humans risk being overrun by artificial superintelligence in 30 years
A MACHINE with human-level intelligence could be built in the next 30 years and could represent a threat to life on Earth, some experts believe. AI researchers and technology executives like Elon Musk are openly concerned about human extinction caused by machines. Smart computers make smarter computers. The Law of...
MedicalXpress
Diets higher in calcium and potassium may help prevent recurrent symptomatic kidney stones, study finds
Kidney stones can cause not only excruciating pain but also are associated with chronic kidney disease, osteoporosis and cardiovascular disease. If you've experienced a kidney stone once, you have a 30% chance of having another kidney stone within five years. Changes in diet are often prescribed to prevent recurrent symptomatic...
MedicalXpress
The tongue: How one of the body's most sensitive organs is helping blind people 'see'
Ever wondered why kissing feels better than holding hands? The tongue is a pretty incredible piece of kit, though notoriously difficult to study, due to its position inside the mouth. Obviously, it gives us access to the wonderful world of taste, but more than that, it has greater sensitivity to touch than the fingertip. Without it, we aren't able to speak, sing, breathe efficiently or swallow delicious beverages.
Meet a Great Resignation quitter who thinks the whole movement is a lie: 'It's still not to the benefit of the worker'
Sharon entered the job market expecting opportunities and a better deal. Instead, she said, she found more exploitation.
MedicalXpress
Mutations in novel gene found to be responsible for severe liver disease in children
New findings have uncovered how essential the FOCAD gene is for maintaining a healthy liver, especially in children. In a research study published in Nature Genetics, scientists have found that children carrying loss-of-function mutations in FOCAD are presented with an early onset, pediatric form of liver cirrhosis that can be life-threatening. The study was carried out by scientists from A*STAR's Genome Institute of Singapore (GIS), in collaboration with hospitals and institutes across seven countries (India, U.S., Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Portugal, Brazil, and France).
MedicalXpress
Communication breakdowns when planning older people's medications put them at risk
Problems with medication communication across transitions of care for older people are the key reasons for increased risk of medication-related problems and hospital readmissions, according to the authors of a Perspective published today by the Medical Journal of Australia. Lead author Professor Elizabeth Manias, from the Center for Quality and...
natureworldnews.com
Top UK Scientist Says People Must Acknowledge How Awful Things Are to Prevent Climate Meltdown
Just the beginning is sweltering heat waves. According to a top UK scientist, before we can prevent a worldwide disaster, we must acknowledge how awful things are. Full Acceleration of Climate Change is Unstoppable. Hothouse Earth, the most recent book by Bill McGuire, couldn't have been out at a better...
Gen Z Is Sober Curious: Why Many Young People Are Rethinking Their Relationship With Alcohol
Every weekend in college was a bender for Isabella. Because she and her friends didn’t have much money, they would buy the cheapest alcohol they could afford then restrict their food intake to get tipsy faster. If she drank that way now, she thinks someone would intervene. But back then? “We always used to joke that you’re not an alcoholic until you graduate.”
Chemicals produced in the gut after eating red meat may contribute to heart disease risk
Chemicals produced by microbes in the digestive tract may be partly responsible for the increased heart disease risk associated with higher consumption of red meats such as beef and pork, a new study suggests. Cardiovascular disease – which includes heart attacks and strokes – is the leading cause of death...
MedicalXpress
Difficulty in differentiating emotions predicts relapse in people recovering from alcohol use disorder
Heightened negative mood and stress during early recovery from alcohol use disorder (AUD) impair people's ability to distinguish between emotions, which in turn predicts drinking relapse three months later. The findings, reported in Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research, suggest a role for interventions to promote emotional regulation and differentiation among people in early AUD recovery.
What Happens When Kids Learn That Racism Can't Be Overcome
When kids learn that prejudice is permanent it reinforces racial divides. There's a better approach
KIDS・
MedicalXpress
New trial shows nasal spray reduces infection of COVID-causing virus by 62%
A new clinical trial led by Queen Mary University of London and Barts Health researchers has shown that the pHOXWELL nasal spray can reduce infection with SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes COVID-19—by 62%. The research was published in the Journal of Clinical Virology. The trial was carried out in...
MedicalXpress
Could loss of smell from COVID-19 create future 'dementia wave?'
A review of studies about the effect of SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes COVID-19—on the olfactory system introduces questions about whether loss of smell associated with COVID-19 infection may increase the risk of developing dementia later in life. The review is published ahead of print in the Journal of Neurophysiology (JNP).
