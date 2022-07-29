South Florida snorkeler dies after possible boating accident

Photo: Getty Images

Stock Island, FL - A 27-year-old has died after suffering a head injury while snorkeling near Stock Island on Monday.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesman Rob Klepper confirmed the death on Thursday.

Klepper says an officer was notified on Monday that a 27-year-old man from Port Orange who was snorkeling in the area had not yet surfaced.

In a news release, Klepper says "search efforts were immediately initiated, and additional FWC units, an FWC aircraft and a U.S. Coast Guard aircraft were brought into the area to assist."

The snorkeler's body was recovered from the water hours later.

According to FWC, authorities believe the head trauma on the victim’s body appeared to be from a boat.

FWC officers were seen checking two boats near the accident site on Monday.

An investigation into the death is ongoing.

Klepper says "due to the FWC vessel in proximity at the time and location the accident may have occurred, the FWC has requested that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement conduct an independent investigation of the incident to ensure complete transparency. This is an active and ongoing boating accident investigation. All of us at the FWC extend our heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of the victim during this time.”