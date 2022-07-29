Find Your Inner Artist: Paint Parties Coming to Five Ocean County Library Branches

www.newjerseystage.com
Studio Montclair presents "It's Academic" featuring Work by Art Academy Faculty Members
(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- Studio Montclair highlights the work of their Art Academy by displaying the artistry of 12 faculty members in “It’s Academic,” on exhibit from July 30 to August 26 at Studio Montclair Gallery, 127 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair, NJ. SMI’s Art Academy, launched in 2020, supports...
CDC Theatre presents "La Valentía"
(CRANFORD, NJ) -- Union county is home to a vibrant Latinx community and for the fourth year the Hispanic Theatre Festival will take the stage at CDC Theatre in Cranford. This time the all-Spanish language play presented will be the award-winning comedy by Spaniard Alfredo Sanzol, "La Valentía", in its American premiere. If you like slapstick humor and a good ghost story, all told with the richness and beauty of Spanish language, plan to see “La Valentia”. The show runs September 9 & 10 at 8:00pm and September 11 at 2:00pm.
Ocean County Library Jackson Branch to Present Concert, Discussion by Kaleigh Brendle
(JACKSON, NJ) -- Kaleigh Brendle, the partially-sighted New Jersey collegian and ardent visual-impairment rights advocate, will speak about her experiences and perform her own music at the Ocean County Library Jackson Branch on Saturday, August 13 at 2:30pm. The Villanova student and Howell High School alumnus will recount her struggle with the College Board over conditions under which blind and deafblind students were given advanced-placement tests during the height of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Ocean County Library's Upper Shores Branch presents Rhythm N' Sound
(LAVALLETTE, NJ) -- Music lovers of all ages can swing, sway, and stomp the night away during Rhythm N’ Sound’s appearance at the Ocean County Library Upper Shores Branch on Wednesday, August 17 at 7:00pm. The perennially-popular Jersey Shore trio will perform an exciting, broad repertoire of rock ‘n roll, pop standards, classic rock, doo-wop, disco and Motown favorites.
Old York Cellars presents Wine & Comedy Night on August 20th
(RINGOES, NJ) -- Old York Cellars presents Wine & Comedy on Saturday, August 20, 2022. Norm Klar headlines a night hosted by Vince Valentine and featuring Michelle Tomko and opener Shopia DiCapula. Doors are at 7:00pm; showtime is 8:00pm. Norm Klar, "..that comedian who does magic". From screamingly funny to...
Middletown Arts Center to Hold Auditions for "The Addams Family"
(MIDDLETOWN, NJ) -- The MAC PLAYERS at the Middletown Arts Center will hold auditions for its production of The Adams Family on Monday, August 8 from 6:00pm-9:00pm. The creepy, kooky, mysterious, spooky, altogether ooky family comes to life in this macabre musical with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice. The Addams Family, the third production by the MAC’s recently formed adult theater group, will be performed on October 21-23, 28-30 and will be directed by Kathy Connolly with musical direction by Nicholas Jupinka.
Allaire Music Fest Takes Place On Saturday
(FARMINGDALE, NJ) -- Allaire Village hosts the Allaire Music Fest on Saturday, August 6 from 11:00am to 4:00pm. local bands from NJ perform a variety of Bluegrass, Folk & Americana music on multiple stages and with jam sessions throughout the day! Artists tables available for vending of music and signings. The Rain Date is August 7th.
Union Summer Concert Series Rocks with Foreigners Journey
Photo – K Nowosad showing the fan given by The Township of Union at their Annual Summer Concert Series. I enjoyed my outdoor experience at Shakespeare Theatre of NJ’s presentation of Much Ado About Nothing so much that I continued on the next week to an outdoor concert. Next stop: GSP Exit 141 where the Township of Union Summer Concert Series at Rabkin Park plays through July.
Vivid Stage Receives Summit Foundation Grant for Production of "Soft Animals"
(SUMMIT, NJ) -- Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, was the recipient of a $5,000 grant from The Summit Foundation for their fall world premiere production of Soft Animals by Erin Mallon. Soft Animals is a comedy with heart that asks, what would...
Shemekia Copeland to Celebrate New Album on Stone Pony Summer Stage
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- Award-winning blues, soul and Americana singer Shemekia Copeland will celebrate the release of her powerful, trailblazing new Alligator Records album, Done Come Too Far, with a live performance at The Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park on Saturday, September 3, 2022 when she opens the night for Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. Possessing one of the most instantly recognizable and deeply soulful roots music voices of our time, Copeland is beloved worldwide for the fearlessness, honesty and humor of her revelatory music, as well as for delivering each song she performs with unmatched passion.
Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center presents "Pride and Prejudice" Outdoors in Plainfield
(PLAINFIELD, NJ) -- The front porch of the duCret School in Plainfield will be transformed into a English Regency-era family home when Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center presents outdoor performances of Pride and Prejudice August 19-21. Lizzy will see Darcy as she climbs the stairs to the porch. Mr. Collins will wander in the gardens with Charlotte, and Jane and Bingley will dance under the trees in the soft August breeze.
PHOTOS from "Snow Angel" at Luna Stage's Teen Conservatory
(WEST ORANGE, NJ) -- Luna Stage's Teen Conservatory presents Snow Angel by David Lindsay Abaire from July 29-31. Photographer John Posada was at a dress rehearsal to take some photos. "When the quiet town of Deerpoint, Vermont is hit by the biggest blizzard in 107 years, a mysterious girl named...
Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias to Perform at Prudential Center
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will be performing at Prudential Center in Newark on Sunday, October 2. This is part of his all new 2022 Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias Back On Tour. Iglesias is one of the world's most successful and popular stand-up comedians, performing sold-out concerts around the world. He is also one of the most watched comedians on YouTube with over one billion views.
SOPAC Executive Director Dee Billia Ends Tenure at Performing Arts Center
(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- The South Orange Performing Arts Center’s Board Chair, Douglas Newman, announced that SOPAC’s Executive Director, Dee Billia, recently left her position after years of senior leadership. Billia joined SOPAC nine years ago as Director of External Relations and led its marketing and communications efforts....
Gordon Lightfoot LIVE! at the Ocean City Music Pier
The Ocean City, NJ boardwalk is bustling with people making their way inside the Ocean City Music Pier this Monday, July 18, 2022 evening for a sold-out concert of live music featuring the legendary Canadian singer/songwriter Gordon Lightfoot. As his fans are well aware, over the years, Lightfoot has experienced...
"Extraordinary!" Dion LIVE! at the Count Basie Center for the Arts
After a two-year pandemic delay, the audience inside Red Bank, NJ’s Count Basie Center for the Arts auditorium this Thursday, July 14, 2022 evening is patiently awaiting the start of a long-anticipated performance by rock and roll icon, Dion. Recalls Paul from Asbury, “I grew up listening to Dion...
PHOTOS from "The Last Supper" at SOPAC
(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- The world premiere engagement of the new musical comedy, The Last Supper, is currently on stage at South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC). The play is about five liberal grad students sharing a house in a conservative college town who, in their efforts to save the world, host a collection of their neighbors for a friendly evening of dinner and discourse. Things do not go well. Performances run Wednesdays through Sundays from July 27 to August 7th. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take some photos.
Ramapo College Students Launch a Climate Change Project at Meadowlands Environment Center
(MAHWAH, NJ) -- Ramapo College students and dozens of middle-schoolers from Ridgefield Park, N.J., got hands-on experience in researching climate change this summer. The project, which saw the launch of “artificial floating islands” in the waters at the Meadowlands at the NJ Sports and Exposition Authority (NJSEA) in DeKorte Park, was conducted in partnership with the Ridgefield Park Board of Education summer youth program which included students grades 6-8. The grant for Teaching, Research & Action to Combat Climate Change project, funded by a private grantor, provided the means for Ramapo students to work and study at the Meadowlands Environment Center (MEC) and the NJSEA Parks Department, both in Lyndhurst, N.J.
George Street Playhouse announces cast and creative for "Her Portmanteau"
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- George Street Playhouse (GSP) is excited to welcome back audiences to the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center and has announced casting for the upcoming production of Her Portmanteau a new play by Mfoniso Udofia, directed by Laiona Michelle. Performances run October 11-30, 2022. “We can’t wait...
"Pure Feel-Good Music!" Railroad Earth LIVE! in Seaside Heights, NJ
The weather forecast may have predicted rain, but that hasn’t stopped music lovers of all ages from streaming onto the beach in Seaside Heights, NJ this Saturday, July 16, 2022 evening for a Seaside Heights Live concert by Railroad Earth. Formed in 2001, Railroad Earth is a New Jersey-based musical ensemble which employs a distinctive blend of progressive bluegrass, folk, country, rock, jazz, and Americana music.
