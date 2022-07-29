The UK’s greenest borough is in London (it’s not where you think)

On London’s Northern line, on my way to Tokyo by way of King’s Cross and Heathrow Airport, I raise my fingers to my ears as the train approaches the first of the two worst screeches in the tunnel between the Camden Town and Euston stations. I gaze at the Northern line map and at two euphonic names on it, Highgate and Moorgate. Even after years of living in London and commuting to Heathrow for my flights as a long-haul airline pilot, these names fill me with a sense of well-being—of safety, even.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO