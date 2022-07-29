The UK’s greenest borough is in London (it’s not where you think)

www.timeout.com
Related
Ceremonial guards withdrawn from positions in midday sun as London baked
Heavily-dressed ceremonial guards were withdrawn from their positions for a number of hours in the sweltering heat as temperatures topped 40C. Soldiers, who wear a uniform including bearskin hats, were allowed to shelter from the sun in the hottest period on Tuesday. The Ministry of Defence said the guards stationed...
Time Out Global
You can rent Winston Churchill’s former London home for £20,000 a month
He won the war and inspired the famous canine mascot of an insurance company, but it can be easy to forget that former British prime minister Sir Winston Churchill was also a longtime Londoner. Throughout his political career, and during WWI and WWII, the statesman lived in a succession of properties in the capital before occupying No 10 Downing Street and his famous wartime bunker. Now one of those homes is on the rental market. And it ain’t cheap.
Anger at Downing Street over Lioness snub grows: Former FA head calls lack of No 10 reception 'disappointing' as Boris Johnson goes on holiday after Lionesses were denied bus parade and are given just 20-minute BBC slot for Trafalgar Square celebrations
The former head of the Football Association has called the lack of a Downing Street reception for England's victorious Lionesses 'disappointing' as Boris Johnson prepares to go on holiday from Wednesday until Sunday. Greg Dyke joined MPs in hitting out at the lack of official recognition for the women's team...
Time Out Global
These two UK airports are among the worst in the entire world for delays
Chances are, you’ve heard about (and may well have experienced for yourself) the chaos at UK airports. Flights are being delayed and cancelled all over the shop, and bag losses are at a record high. And now we’ve got the data that proves just how dire the whole situation is.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside London’s Savile Row
The past is meeting the present on London’s famous Savile Row. Jeff Glor went there to explore the central location known for making the best suits in the world.
Prince Harry reveals 'significant tensions' with Queen's top aide as he sues Home Office in police protection row: Duke says it was not 'appropriate' for Sir Edward Young to have been involved in decision to remove his Met bodyguards, High Court hears
Prince Harry had a strained relationship with one of the Queen's top aides, the High Court has today been hold. 'Significant tensions' are said to have existed between the Duke of Sussex and the Queen's Private Secretary, Sir Edward Young, according to the prince's legal team. The pair's relationship was...
Boris and Carrie Johnson host wedding party on Tory donor’s estate
Guests are arriving for Boris and Carrie Johnson’s wedding bash at the grand Cotswolds estate of a major Tory donor. The outgoing prime minister and his wife are hosting family and friends at 18th-century Daylesford House to celebrate their nuptials with a wider circle, after the pandemic forced them to scale back festivities last year.
Even the monarchy doesn’t want a new royal yacht. But Liz Truss does
Royal Yacht Britannia was decommissioned in 1997. Now the Tory leadership hopeful is backing another one despite minimal public and political support
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Yes, I had eaten': Talk TV anchor Kate McCann reveals what really happened when she fainted at the Tory leadership debate between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak
TalkTV anchor Kate McCann has revealed what happened when she fainted during a Tory leadership debate between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak. The showdown between the Foreign Secretary and ex-chancellor earlier this week was taken off air after around 30 minutes in and subsequently cancelled on the advice of medical experts present at the studio in Ealing, west London.
When London Was a Gated City
On London’s Northern line, on my way to Tokyo by way of King’s Cross and Heathrow Airport, I raise my fingers to my ears as the train approaches the first of the two worst screeches in the tunnel between the Camden Town and Euston stations. I gaze at the Northern line map and at two euphonic names on it, Highgate and Moorgate. Even after years of living in London and commuting to Heathrow for my flights as a long-haul airline pilot, these names fill me with a sense of well-being—of safety, even.
More than one in eight UK households fear they have no way of making more cuts
More than one in eight UK households fear they have no further way to make cuts to afford a sharp increase in annual energy bills this autumn. More than a quarter of households earning less than £20,000 worry they will be unable to cope with higher bills, with families in Yorkshire, the south-west and Northern Ireland the least confident about covering their costs, according to the latest rebuilding Britain index of 20,000 people by Legal & General.
Hampstead is a posh London village home to Harry Styles, wild swimming, and creepy abandoned mansions. Take a look.
Insider's Maria Noyen felt Hampstead provided a break from city life and was filled with the kind of luxury you'd expect in Beverly Hills, California.
BBC
West Midlands mayor Andy Street backs Liz Truss for prime minister
West Midlands mayor Andy Street has backed Liz Truss for Conservative leader and prime minister. Writing in the Telegraph, Mr Street said Ms Truss had a "bold, optimistic vision" for the country. The Conservative mayor added he had asked himself which of the two remaining contenders would "deliver better outcomes"...
BBC
Inside the London comedy club where heckling is banned
Within comedy circles it's well known that breaking into the business as a female comic has been notoriously hard. But at the Poodle Club in Sydenham, south London, they do things differently. Heckling is banned and female comics are nurtured. Male comics are invited too, but the only thing that...
Time Out Global
You can stay in this spectacular cave house in Spain
When you think about it, caves are actually pretty sensible places to live. Naturally warm in winter and cool in summer, they’re also, obvs, very environmentally-friendly. In fact, in Spain there are thousands of people that still live in caves: they’re called trogladitas and some of their cave-homes are very, very fancy indeed.
Time Out Global
Greggs loses sausage roll row with Met Police and local council
When pastry-empire Greggs opened the doors to its new West End flagship on July 18 at 1 Leicester Square, devoted fans queued during the sweltering 40C heatwave to get a (steak) slice of heaven. Since then, the pastry powerhouse has been churning out vegan sausage rolls and steak bakes in their thousands from morning until 11pm, late enough to catch London’s suit-clad punters stumbling home from post-work drinks, in search of a flaky bite for the road.
Image of Sunak stabbing PM in the back not part of Truss campaign, says Coffey
Nadine Dorries “chose” to retweet a mocked-up image of Rishi Sunak stabbing Boris Johnson in the back with a knife, not Liz Truss’s campaign, Therese Coffey has said.Over the weekend, the Culture Secretary shared a doctored image on Twitter that portrayed Mr Johnson as Julius Caesar, with Mr Sunak as Brutus wielding a knife behind his back.A string of Conservative MPs quickly condemned Ms Dorries and branded the attacks on the former chancellor as “dangerous” in the wake of the murder of Sir David Amess.Speaking to Times Radio this morning, the Work and Pensions Secretary, who is Ms Truss’s campaign...
lonelyplanet.com
The best city parks in Belfast
Belfast has a number of city parks that simply take you away from it all, including Belvoir Park Forest © Minchen Liang / EyeEm / Getty Images. Though Belfast is Northern Ireland’s most urbanized locale, it’s awash in green spaces and dense woodlands that evoke more classical images of the Emerald Isle.
Time Out Global
Revealed: the world’s most accessible city break destinations
There are simply so many ways that cities can make themselves more accessible for disabled travellers. From having special provisions on buses and trams to simply keeping the state of its pavements in check, a city can take simple steps to make travel more inclusive. Sure, Disability Pride Month has just passed, but this is stuff we should be thinking about year-round.
Driest July on record for south-east England and East Anglia
Parts of England have had their driest July since records began, according to provisional figures from the Met Office.South-east and central southern England saw an average of only 5.0mm of rain last month, while East Anglia had 5.4mm.For both areas it was the lowest amount of rainfall in July since Met Office records began almost 200 years ago, in 1836.England as a whole saw an average of 23.1mm – the lowest figure for the month since 1935 and also the seventh lowest July total on record.The UK-wide average did not rank quite so low, with 46.3mm of rainfall – the...
Comments / 0