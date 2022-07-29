Western Kentucky's first Safe Haven Baby Box installed in Muhlenberg County

www.wevv.com
Crystal Barefield
4d ago
if you've seen some of the places women leave babies you would be thankful of these boxes they are built in to the building temperature controlled and safe for the baby.. it's way better than a dumpster or alley or gas station bathroom
Reply
2
Related
wevv.com
886 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in GRDHD's western Kentucky area
The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 886 new positive cases of COVID-19 in its western Kentucky counties on Tuesday. GRDHD oversees seven western Kentucky counties in our area. The new cases reported on Tuesday were investigated over the past week, according to GRDHD. Here's where GRDHD reported the...
Scenes From the Lil’ Rager Memorial Poker Run in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky
It was a beautiful day for the 7th Annual Lil' Rager Memorial Poker Run in Muhlenberg County. The event honored Dakota Rager, 24, of Belton, who died on November 16th, 2015. Since his passing, the family has been giving back in his name. Take a look back at the special day.
wevv.com
Healthcare officials warn of high COVID-19 community level in Evansville area
There's a new coronavirus warning from healthcare officials in the Evansville, Indiana area. Officials with Deaconess said Monday that the current COVID-19 community levels in Warrick and Vanderburgh counties was "High." Monday's message from Deaconess urges residents in those communities to take several precautionary measures against the spread of the...
wevv.com
Catholic Charities collecting items for Kentucky flood disaster relief
Reverend William F. Medley, Bishop of the Diocese of Owensboro, has requested all 78 parishes in the diocese hold two collections weekends, to aid the disaster relief efforts due to the catastrophic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The collections will be held at the Catholic Charities building Aug. 6 - Aug....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wevv.com
American Red Cross in Evansville sending volunteers to eastern Kentucky floods
The American Red Cross has over 200 volunteers on the ground providing relief in eastern Kentucky. On Monday, they received two more from Evansville. The Evansville chapter of the American Red Cross of Indiana is there to help in the Tri-State anytime they’re called. The mission in eastern Kentucky,...
wnky.com
Over 100 dogs rescued from puppy mill in Logan County
LOGAN CO. Ky.-“It was just horrible.”. 100 dogs, living neglected inside a puppy mill, are now at the Logan County Humane Society. “Dogs living in their own feces, just no space stacked on top of each other, I mean some of those dogs we suspect hadn’t seen the light of day in however long they’ve been on this earth,” said Logan County Humane Society Executive Director Ray Wilson.
wevv.com
First responders field hundreds of calls as damaging storms sweep through the Tri-State
Damaging winds and storms swept through several Tri-State communities late Monday night into Tuesday morning. As of Tuesday morning at 8 a.m., there were nearly 23,000 CenterPoint Energy customers affected by outages around the utility's southwestern Indiana service area. At the same time, several thousand customers were also without power in Kenergy's western Kentucky area.
Tree falls on RV camper in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess Kentucky Dispatch tells us a tree has fallen on a camper. They say it happened at Diamond Lake amid the severe storms Monday night. No injuries were reported from the incident. This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information as we receive […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnky.com
KSP reminds public of traffic safety checkpoints
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind drivers of traffic safety checkpoints. A release by KSP stated some proactive measures to keep roads safe include several traffic safety checkpoints and using general patrol tactics in known problematic areas in the district. KSP uses traffic...
wevv.com
KSP to conduct roadside safety checkpoints
The Kentucky State Police will be setting up various roadside safety checkpoints as well as focusing efforts on well-known problematic areas in the Henderson district. KSP says it utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for drivers and to provide a deterrent for those who violate traffic laws. Police say...
Fire marshals shut down Dollar General in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Word has come in that the Dollar General on Sharon Road in Newburgh is indefinitely closed. A sign behind glass states that the store was closed by the Indiana State Fire Marshal. We’re working to get more information on this closure. There’s no word yet as to when or if the […]
14news.com
Crews battle early morning house fire in Daviess Co.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews responded to a house fire in Daviess County early Monday morning. That happened in the 1100 block of Woodmere Lane around 5:45. Officials say they arrived on scene to find smoke coming from the second floor and attic. They say ventilation was established to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wevv.com
Local costume shop left with damages after Monday night's storm
Local costume shop Nick Knackery, located near the intersection of East Virginia Street and Heidelbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana, was left with minor damage after a tree hit the side of the building Monday evening. According to the Nick Nackery Facebook account, the tree caused minor damage to the window...
wevv.com
D-Patrick Honda makes $1,500 donation to Ark Crisis Children's Center
On Tuesday, officials with D-Patrick Honda in Evansville, Indiana, presented a donation that will be used to help local kids. D-Patrick Honda presented a check for $1,500 to Ark Crisis Children's Center on Tuesday. The donation was made possible through D-Patrick's "Honda Helping Kids" campaign, which is designed to support...
wevv.com
Over 20,000 without power in the Tri-State
Strong winds and rain has caused wide-spread damage in the Tri-State. As of 8 p.m. Monday, CenterPoint Energy was reporting 276 outages affecting over 23,000 customers throughout Evansville. CenterPoint says "The severe weather & high winds are causing downed lines and outages. Stay at least 10 ft away from power...
fox17.com
Man shot in Logan County KY seeks help at Todd County KY hospital
Todd County, KY (WZTV) — The Todd County Sheriff's Office shared a man walked into the Jennie Stuart Medical Center early Monday morning with a gunshot wound. Police say the man explained he was at a party in the Fairview area when he was shot. The man added his vehicle had been left in a field in the area as he was brought to the hospital by a different private vehicle.
14news.com
Thousands without power across Tri-State after Monday night storms
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Storms rolled in Monday evening causing damage across the Tri-State. We took the 14 First Alert Interceptor out Tuesday morning to survey some of the damage around Evansville. You can watch that below. Crews are responding to storm damage incidents in multiple counties including Vanderburgh, Warrick...
What’s left of the camper recovered from Ohio River
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — After spending most of the day drifting down the Ohio River, the notorious camper that caught the interest of thousands of Tri-Staters has been recovered. Uniontown Water Rescue says they worked alongside Henderson City County Rescue to get the camper out of waters — at least what was left of it. […]
Crews respond to large apartment fire in Kentucky
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Firefighters said several people were hurt after a large apartment fire in Owensboro on Saturday night. Our crew on the scene said there were several fire trucks and Carter Road was completely shut down. Pictures shared on social media showed flames shooting from the building. Our crew said no flames were […]
wevv.com
Deaconess Aquatic Center recognized for the project's design
The Deaconess Aquatic Center in Evansville, Indiana, has an award to proudly display on its shelf. The facility was named a 2022 Dream Design by Aquatics International. The annual award recognizes special aquatics facilities and honors those who designed them. The center was designed by Hafer. The Deaconess Aquatic Center...
Comments / 4