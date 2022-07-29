Western Kentucky's first Safe Haven Baby Box installed in Muhlenberg County

LOGAN CO. Ky.-“It was just horrible.”. 100 dogs, living neglected inside a puppy mill, are now at the Logan County Humane Society. “Dogs living in their own feces, just no space stacked on top of each other, I mean some of those dogs we suspect hadn’t seen the light of day in however long they’ve been on this earth,” said Logan County Humane Society Executive Director Ray Wilson.

