Spanish Prosecutors Want to Toss Shakira in Prison for 8 Years

U.K. Court Says Docs Can Take 12-Year-Old Archie Battersbee Off Life Support
A U.K. court of appeal has refused to postpone the ending of life support treatment for a 12-year-old boy believed by doctors to be brain-stem dead, rejecting a plea from his parents. After an eleventh-hour hearing, the court ruled that Archie Battersbee will be taken off life support no later than Tuesday, despite a request from the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons With Disabilities asking that he remain on life support while it considers his case. Sir Andrew McFarlane, along with two other judges, said on Monday, “Every day [Archie] continues to be given life-sustaining treatment is contrary to his best interests, so a stay, even for a short time, is against his best interests.” His parents said they planned to appeal. “We made a promise to Archie,” Hollie Dance said. “We will fight to the end.” The 12-year-old was found unresponsive in his home in April. Dance believes her son had been taking part in the viral “Blackout Challenge” when he was injured.
Unsealed Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard Court Documents Reveal Shocking New Claims
More than 6,000 pages of docs were unsealed in the Depp v. Heard defamation saga, including Heard’s worry that Depp would use her nude pics and the exclusion of Marilyn Manson. For seven weeks, our social media feeds were held hostage by the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation...
Man caught at Windsor Castle with crossbow charged with treason and threatening to kill the Queen
A man caught at Windsor Castle armed with a crossbow has been charged with a treason offence and making threats to kill the Queen.Jaswant Singh Chail, 20, was arrested at the official royal residence on Christmas Day - when the 95-year-old monarch was present at the castle celebrating with family. Following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command, he has been charged with making threats to kill, possession of an offensive weapon, and an offence under the 1842 Treason Act.Mr Chail, from Southampton, is accused of “being near to the person of the Queen, wilfully producing a...
Saga of Hawaii ‘Spy’ Couple Pictured in KGB Garb Gets Even Weirder in Court
A Hawaii woman prosecutors say lived under an assumed identity for decades—and may have ties to Russian intelligence—doubled down on the alleged charade during a detention hearing with her husband on Tuesday.Asked by U.S. Magistrate Judge Rom Trader to state her name, Gwynn Darle Morrison replied, “They are calling me Gwynn Darle Morrison.”In 1987, Morrison, 67, and husband Walter Glenn Primrose, also 67, used the birth certificates of two dead Texas infants to begin a years-long masquerade as “Bobby Edward Fort” and “Julie Lyn Montague,” according to a criminal complaint first reported last week by The Daily Beast. In 1988,...
