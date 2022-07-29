Pen misinformation bleeds into Arizona primary

www.knau.org
Related
KTAR.com
Don’t write this off: Some Arizona voters stealing felt-tip pens from polling places
PHOENIX – Some Arizona voters have been stealing felt-tip pens from polling places on primary Election Day, inconveniencing election workers, Valley officials said. “It did happen at one location,” Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show a few hours after the polls opened Tuesday morning.
knau.org
Pivotal races for Arizona governor, US Senate on Tuesday’s primary ballot
Arizona is among five states holding primary elections today. The results in the highly contested battleground are some of the most closely watched in the nation during this year’s election cycle. Open races are being held for three of Arizona’s top statewide offices. All feature Donald Trump-backed Republicans who...
AZFamily
Some Arizona polling locations having issues with stolen pens following candidate's claim
Lake took the stage to speak to supporters about voting issues in Pinal County on primary election day. Karrin Taylor Robson takes the stage to speak about early lead in GOP gubernatorial race. Updated: 11 minutes ago. |. As the early results came in, Robson had a lead over opponent...
knau.org
Former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, 90, makes third run at political comeback in Tuesday's primary
Former Phoenix metro Sheriff Joe Arpaio is making his third political comeback attempt. This time he's running for mayor of the affluent suburb of Fountain Hills where he has lived for more than two decades. The Republican was voted out in 2016 as Maricopa County’s sheriff amid voter frustration over...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona AG Blasts Election Fraud Claims Ahead of Kari Lake's Expected Win
Mark Brnovich said that all but one of 282 alleged "dead" voters were still alive at the time of the November 2020 election.
knau.org
Here are the key primary election results from Arizona
Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. Arizona is one of the most closely watched states in the nation, with competitive primaries for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, governor, attorney general and secretary of state. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed a slate of election-denying Republican candidates.
kawc.org
Two Democrats, four Republicans vying to become next Governor of Arizona
A hard-fought battle between Republican gubernatorial candidates led up to today’s primary election, but Democrats have some tough decisions to make too. The smack-down between GOP frontrunner Kari Lake and Phoenix businesswoman Karin Taylor Robson captured headlines in the final weeks of campaigning. Lake, a former TV news anchor,...
Arizona's Arpaio tries to become suburban mayor after losses
PHOENIX — (AP) — Joe Arpaio, the 90-year-old former Phoenix metro sheriff who was ousted by voters frustrated with his headline-grabbing tactics and legal troubles, is attempting another political comeback as he runs for mayor of the affluent suburb where he has lived more than two decades. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
On election eve, Arizona's GOP attorney general debunks Trump's Big Lie
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, a Republican, found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in Maricopa County's 2020 election results while noting "serious vulnerabilities" in the state's voting procedures. The apparent revelation was detailed in an April report that followed a six-month state investigation. Yet on Monday, one day ahead...
fox10phoenix.com
What to watch in the Arizona Primary Election
PHOENIX - Arizona, which Democrat Joe Biden narrowly won in 2020, is a top target for former President Donald Trump, who tried in vain to get his defeat overturned. He has endorsed a slate of candidates up and down the ballot who have promoted his false claims of a stolen election.
12news.com
Candidate profile: Kari Lake, Republican candidate for Arizona governor
ARIZONA, USA — Arizonans will head to the polls for the state's primary election on Aug. 2. So far, the Republican gubernatorial race has been a dog fight, most notably between Karrin Taylor Robson and former TV news anchor Kari Lake. “Arizonans deserve better. As governor, I’ll bring truth,...
Trump-backed conspiracy theorist makes charge for chief election position in Arizona
State Rep. Mark Finchem is part of a pro-Trump coalition of secretary of state candidates running in battleground states throughout the country.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kyma.com
Data Orbital poll has Kari Lake, Katie Hobbs leading in gubernatorial primaries
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Polling company Data Orbital is making its final primary predictions for the governor’s race. They still say Kari Lake is favored to win the Republican nomination for governor but her lead is shrinking. “We’re expecting the race to be very tight at 8 pm,...
Maricopa County Attorney sends cease and desist letter to candidate
The Maricopa County Attorney has sent a cease and desist letter to county supervisor candidate Gail Golec after she reportedly sent a tweet asking voters to steal pens provided at voting locations.
Notice of Aug 02 Arizona's 2nd Congressional District Election
The 2nd Congressional District of Arizona covers all or part of Cochise County, Pima County. All U.S. House districts, including the 2nd Congressional District of Arizona, are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for August 2, 2022. The filing deadline was April 4, 2022.
KTAR.com
Here’s what you need to know about voting process for Tuesday’s primary election in Arizona
PHOENIX – Four weeks after early voting began, Arizonans will complete the process of choosing nominees from each party during Tuesday’s midterm primary elections. Early voting started July 6, which was the day after the deadline to register and be eligible to vote in the primary. Elections in...
12news.com
'Beyond irresponsible': Maricopa board chief scorches Kari Lake over allegations about election
PHOENIX — The chairman of the Maricopa County Board says "it's beyond irresponsible" that GOP candidate for governor Kari Lake is claiming to have proof of election fraud without providing any evidence to back it up. "If they're holding on to information, they need to turn it over right...
prescottenews.com
Can’t hurt to ask: Arizona lawmakers raise earmark requests by $194 million – Cronkite News
Add another item to the long list of things that Republican and Democratic members of Arizona’s congressional delegation disagree on: earmarks. For a second straight year, Republicans refrained from requesting any funding for local projects, while Democrats this year raised their requests by more than $194.5 million, a 43% increase over last year, when earmarks were restored after a decade-long hiatus.
AZFamily
More Republican voters in Arizona not mailing in early ballots
Maricopa County officials explain safeguards in place ahead of primary election. In addition to bipartisan couriers, the curtain will be peeled back for voters to watch officials count ballots. Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate claims primary election is being stolen. Updated: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:18 PM MST. |. The top...
azbigmedia.com
RICK Engineering acquires Cypress Civil Development
RICK Engineering Company (RICK), a multidisciplinary planning, design and engineering firm serving the western United States with 10 offices, has acquired Cypress Civil Development, a 12-year-old civil engineering and survey firm with offices in Tucson and Phoenix. The acquisition of Cypress Civil, which has a staff of 26 engineering professionals,...
Comments / 2