Progress toward a stem cell–based therapy for blindness

MedicalXpress
Black cardamom bioactives effective against lung cancer cells
The main challenges associated with existing lung cancer drugs are severe side effects and drug resistance. There is hence a constant need to explore new molecules for improving the survival rate and quality of life of lung cancer patients. In Indian Ayurvedic medicine, black cardamom has been used in formulations...
MedicalXpress
How the thymus trains T cells to fight infections
T cells are a special class of white blood cells that patrol the body and attack infected or foreign tissue. They learn to distinguish friendly proteins from dangerous ones in an organ called the thymus. However, when T cells mistakenly identify healthy proteins as foreign, it can lead to autoimmune disorders such as multiple sclerosis or diabetes.
MedicalXpress
Significant step on path to developing Alzheimer's therapy
A brain protein with high potential to delay or reverse the onset of Alzheimer's disease has been exploited by University of Otago researchers. Co‑author of the study, Emeritus Professor Warren Tate, of the Department of Biochemistry, says there are currently no effective therapies to treat Alzheimer's, but the new research has found a neuroprotective brain protein that could change that.
MedicalXpress
New research could lead to a simple blood test for brain tumors
University of Bristol research could lead to better detection of the most common type of malignant brain cancer. The development of a simple blood test for glioblastomas (GBMs) could mean earlier diagnosis and more effective and personalized treatment options. The Bristol-led research, published in the Journal of the Royal Society...
MedicalXpress
New viral vectors for targeted gene therapy of heart muscle cells
Gene therapies aim to cure severe, barely treatable monogentic diseases caused by a defect in a single gene. Medical hopes are correspondingly high. Some gene therapies have already been approved in Europe—for example, for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a congenital neuromuscular disease with severe muscle weakness and atrophy. With the help of so-called viral vectors, therapeutic genes are transported directly into the cell. The best-known representatives of these vectors, colloquially known as gene taxis, are the so-called adeno-associated viruses (AAV). However, as they are naturally accustomed to doing so, they also target other tissues in addition to the actual target. In addition, they can be recognized as foreign by the immune system and be destroyed. Two research teams at the Hannover Medical School (MHH) have developed AAV variants that target heart muscle cells and can thus be used for the precise treatment of heart diseases. The results have now been published in the journal Molecular Therapy.
MedicalXpress
Two heart medications tied to greater heart attack risk during very hot weather
For people with coronary heart disease, beta blockers can improve survival and quality of life, while aspirin and other anti-platelet medications can reduce the risk of a heart attack. But those protections could backfire during hot-weather events, a time when heart attacks are more likely. A new study has found...
MedicalXpress
Diets higher in calcium and potassium may help prevent recurrent symptomatic kidney stones, study finds
Kidney stones can cause not only excruciating pain but also are associated with chronic kidney disease, osteoporosis and cardiovascular disease. If you've experienced a kidney stone once, you have a 30% chance of having another kidney stone within five years. Changes in diet are often prescribed to prevent recurrent symptomatic...
MedicalXpress
Mutations in novel gene found to be responsible for severe liver disease in children
New findings have uncovered how essential the FOCAD gene is for maintaining a healthy liver, especially in children. In a research study published in Nature Genetics, scientists have found that children carrying loss-of-function mutations in FOCAD are presented with an early onset, pediatric form of liver cirrhosis that can be life-threatening. The study was carried out by scientists from A*STAR's Genome Institute of Singapore (GIS), in collaboration with hospitals and institutes across seven countries (India, U.S., Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Portugal, Brazil, and France).
MedicalXpress
Uncovering new approaches to the common inherited heart disorder hypertrophic cardiomyopathy
Research led by Muhammad Riaz, Ph.D., Jinkyu Park, Ph.D., and Lorenzo Sewanan, MD, Ph.D., from the Qyang and Campbell laboratories at Yale, provides a mechanism to identify abnormalities linked with a hereditary cardiac condition, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), in which walls of the left ventricle become abnormally thick and often stiff. The findings appear in the journal Circulation.
CNET
Happiness Comes From Chemicals in Your Brain. Here's How to Boost Them
This story is part of Tech for a Better World, stories about the diverse teams creating products, apps and services to improve our lives and society. From rising gas prices and surging inflation to the general day-to-day worries of balancing work and life, there's a lot going on in the world that can contribute to high levels of stress and anxiety. But there are also many rituals that bring me happiness: that first sip of coffee in the morning, cuddles with my kitten, journaling each day on my patio and getting some exercise. Now more than ever, I'm leaning into these small practices that make a difference in my day.
MedicalXpress
Iron buildup in brain linked to higher risk for movement disorders
A disorder called hereditary hemochromatosis, caused by a gene mutation, results in the body absorbing too much iron, leading to tissue damage and conditions like liver disease, heart problems and diabetes. Scant and conflicting research had previously suggested, however, that the brain was spared from iron accumulation by the blood-brain barrier, a network of blood vessels and tissue composed of closely spaced cells that protects against invasive pathogens and toxins.
MedicalXpress
Pairing imaging, AI may improve colon cancer screening, diagnosis
A research team from the lab of Quing Zhu, the Edwin H. Murty Professor of Engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, has combined optical coherence tomography (OCT) and machine learning to develop a colorectal cancer imaging tool that may one day improve the traditional endoscopy currently used by doctors.
MedicalXpress
Researchers design new hydrogel for more targeted cancer treatments
University of Toronto researchers have designed a new way to grow cells in a lab that enables them to better emulate cancerous tumors. The platform—based on a type of material known as a hydrogel, a soft jelly-like substance—opens new ways to advance treatment options for cancer. By investigating...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Uncover the Biological Causes of Social Withdrawal
Researchers find multiple important biomarkers in people with Hikikomori (pathological social withdrawal), and they demonstrate their potential for predicting the severity of the disorder. Key blood biomarkers for the pathological social withdrawal disorder called Hikikomori have been discovered by researchers at Kyushu University. The team’s research enabled them to distinguish...
MedicalXpress
Pot users are less prone to sinus problems
Could smoking pot somehow help keep sinus problems at bay?. It's possible, suggests a new study that found people who use marijuana may experience fewer bouts of congestion, sneezing and sinus pain than their nonsmoking peers do, though the reasons why remain cloudy. The study of nearly 2,300 U.S. adults...
MedicalXpress
Cancer research repurposed to expose age-related blood diseases
Clonal hematopoiesis is a biological process in which a blood stem cell (the population that gives rise to a variety of blood cell types) acquires an advantageous mutation and outgrows neighboring cells. Clonal hematopoiesis is diagnosed when this mutation is present in 2% of all blood cells in a given individual. The advantageous mutations that drive clonal hematopoiesis are under positive selection, just like mutations in cancer genes which are responsible for the malignisation of cells.
MedicalXpress
Microscopic blood vessel disease in the brain's white matter associated with worse cognition in Alzheimer's
Disease of the microscopic blood vessels that feed the white matter of our brain is associated with worse cognitive function and memory deficits in individuals with Alzheimer's, scientists report. "The main message of this paper is the mixed pathology as we call it—microvascular disease and Alzheimer's—is associated with more brain...
MedicalXpress
Smaller airways increase COPD risk for women
Structural differences in lung airways between men and woman may be the cause of differences in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) prevalence and outcomes between the sexes. According to a large, multicenter study published in the journal Radiology, researchers found that even among adults who have never smoked, or who have smoked less than 100 cigarettes in their lifetime, lung airways were smaller in women, which can lead to a higher risk for lung disease.
MedicalXpress
Long-term benefit of combining chemotherapy and radiotherapy in bladder cancer
Giving people with bladder cancer chemotherapy and radiotherapy at the same time helps stop cancer from coming back, long-term results of a 10-year study confirm. Previous results showed that using the two treatments in combination to treat invasive bladder cancer, instead of radiotherapy alone, almost halves the risk of the cancer returning. This led to changes in clinical guidance, improving the quality of life for patients with bladder cancer.
MedicalXpress
New trial shows nasal spray reduces infection of COVID-causing virus by 62%
A new clinical trial led by Queen Mary University of London and Barts Health researchers has shown that the pHOXWELL nasal spray can reduce infection with SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes COVID-19—by 62%. The research was published in the Journal of Clinical Virology. The trial was carried out in...
