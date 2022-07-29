One arrested after shooting at Casa Grande Goodwill

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Nearly two months have passed since 19-year-old Rachel Hansen called Gilbert police after being shot at her apartment. Still, police have not identified a suspect in her case. Her mom, Kim Hansen, lives on a ranch just 3 miles from her daughter’s apartment, where an alleged intruder shot her. She feels the need to be strong for her family despite losing a daughter days before she turned 20. “I just kept thinking, this is not real,” Kim said. “This can’t happen and she’s going to walk through the front door.”

