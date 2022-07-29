One arrested after shooting at Casa Grande Goodwill

www.azfamily.com
Neighborhood Pizzeria Closes After Nearly 20 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
3 teens arrested in connection to early-morning Casa Grande shootingJeremy Beren
As D&D has national resurgence, Casa Grande players prepare to go liveJeff KronenfeldCasa Grande, AZ
2 locals arrested in Casa Grande drive-by shootingJeremy BerenCasa Grande, AZ
fox10phoenix.com
Suspects arrested after alleged Tempe drug deal ends in murder
TEMPE, Ariz. - Two suspects are now behind bars after an alleged drug deal became deadly in Tempe. The investigation began after officers had discovered a body in an alley near Southern and Priest Drive while responding to a shooting call on July 28. Detectives say they discovered a contact...
AZFamily
19-year-old accused of firing 30 rounds from AR-15 assault rifle outside Chandler mall
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 19-year-old man was found hours after he fired dozens of rounds outside the Chandler Fashion Center on Monday, police said. According to court paperwork, Nathaniel Anthony Vensor was with two men and his girlfriend. They went through the mall together, and Vensor bought a baseball hat from the Hat Club. They then went to their cars in the parking lot.
Man dead after shooting near 19th Avenue and Bell Road
One person has died after a shooting near 19th Avenue and Bell Road Monday evening. Police were investigating a scene around a vehicle.
AZFamily
Shooter claims self-defense after deadly shooting in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead and another person was detained after a shooting broke out in a north Phoenix neighborhood late Monday night. Officers say it happened around 9:15 p.m. near 17th Avenue and Angela Drive, just north of Bell Road. Authorities arrived and found...
AZFamily
Shooting leaves 21-year-old man dead in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a 21-year-old man was shot and killed in a south Phoenix neighborhood late Monday night. Phoenix police say officers responded to a shooting at a home near 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road around 9 p.m. When officers showed up, they initially believed that De’Shawn Shakir Pete had accidentally shot himself.
AZFamily
Man arrested for manslaughter after car crashes into metal pole in Mesa, killing his wife
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is facing a manslaughter charge after police say he was driving drunk when he slammed into a metal pole in Mesa on Sunday, killing his wife in the passenger seat. Mesa police say the crash happened just after 3 p.m. after Mario Galvan,...
AZFamily
Police looking for suspects involved in a shooting outside Chandler Fashion Center
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for suspects after a shooting in the parking lot of the Chandler Fashion Center on Monday evening. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. outside the mall between Harkins Theatres and Firestone Auto Center. Police say an incident broke out between a group of people and someone began shooting.
AZFamily
Former Buckeye officer indicted for illegally accessing ex-girlfriends, others’ personal info, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Buckeye police say a former officer has been charged with illegally accessing the personal information of his friends, co-workers and former girlfriends using law enforcement databases. The Buckeye Police Department said the internal investigation started after a police supervisor tipped them off of possible misconduct with...
police1.com
Watch: Ariz. officers pull motorist trapped in SUV in rushing floodwaters
APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — An officer's body camera caught dramatic footage of a woman being rescued from rushing monsoon floodwaters last week. The video, which was released from the Apache Junction Police Department, shows two officers, one detention officer and a firefighter working tirelessly to save a woman who became stranded in her SUV, 12News.com reported. The department wrote on Twitter that they had "responded to 24 different calls for service related to flooding" the same day as the water rescue.
AZFamily
Mother of Gilbert woman shot in her apartment seeking answers, reward being offered
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Nearly two months have passed since 19-year-old Rachel Hansen called Gilbert police after being shot at her apartment. Still, police have not identified a suspect in her case. Her mom, Kim Hansen, lives on a ranch just 3 miles from her daughter’s apartment, where an alleged intruder shot her. She feels the need to be strong for her family despite losing a daughter days before she turned 20. “I just kept thinking, this is not real,” Kim said. “This can’t happen and she’s going to walk through the front door.”
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed in Motorcycle Collision on Bell Road [Peoria, AZ]
PEORIA, AZ (August 1, 2022) – Tuesday afternoon, police officers were dispatched to a fatal motorcycle collision on Bell Road and 84th Avenue. According to Peoria Police, the crash involved a motorcycle traveling southbound and a truck in the northbound lanes. Prior to the crash, initial reports stated that...
KTAR.com
Phoenix police arrest woman after collision kills 1 person, injures 2 others
PHOENIX — A woman was arrested early Sunday after a collision killed one person and injured two others, authorities said. Jaimie Renee Arce, 33, was booked into the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office after displaying signs and symptoms consistent with impairment following the crash that occurred around 2:30 a.m. near 51st Avenue and Union Hills Drive, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
Suspect in attempted robbery, murder in Las Vegas arrested in Arizona
A man recently arrested in Arizona is suspected of an attempted robbery and attempted murder in Las Vegas last week, police said.
AZFamily
FBI, police investigating after Phoenix woman stabbed at Wild Horse Pass casino parking lot
GILA RIVER RESERVATION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is hospitalized after being stabbed in the parking lot of an East Valley casino, and the FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect. On Saturday around 7:30 p.m., the FBI says a 31-year-old Phoenix woman...
KOLD-TV
Arrest made in Salpointe Catholic HS arson case
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police on Saturday, July 30, arrested a man in connection with a fire that caused significant damage at Salpointe Catholic High School. Forrest Harris, 26, was booked into Pima County Jail on charges of arson of an occupied structure, third-degree burglary and criminal damage.
Arizona woman arrested after allegedly throwing boiling water on father
PHOENIX — A woman is in custody after allegedly throwing boiling hot water on her father, officials said. Justina Nicole Boloyan, 45, was arrested after she reportedly admitted to throwing the water on her father, David Boloyan, while she took care of him at a home in Phoenix, court documents say.
AZFamily
Suspect arrested after 2 men were shot to death at a west Phoenix hotel
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say they’ve arrested an armed and dangerous man suspected of being involved in a double homicide at a west Phoenix hotel earlier this week. Phoenix police said the man, whose name hasn’t been released, was arrested early Saturday morning. Investigators say two men...
AZFamily
Woman accused of crashing into motorcycles after running red light, leaving man dead
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead and two others are injured after police say an impaired red-light runner hit them while they were riding their motorcycles over the weekend in north Phoenix. Phoenix police say that 19-year-old Tucker Colby and three other men were riding in north...
