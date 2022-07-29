Android users are switching up to iPhones in record numbers

www.zdnet.com
Be careful what you download: 17 password-stealing Android apps removed from Google Play
Seventeen malicious apps designed to infect Google Android users with banking malware have been removed from the Play Store. The malware campaign has been detailed by cybersecurity researchers at Trend Micro who've dubbed it DawDropper and say it delivers four types of banking trojan – TeaBot, Octo, Hydra and Ermac – in what's described as a dropper-as-a-service (DaaS) attack because the payload is only dropped after the app has been downloaded.
How Samsung leapfrogged the Apple Watch, with a little help from Google
Samsung's BioActive chip has quietly given its smartwatch more sensors and better battery life than the market-leading Apple Watch. That will be a surprise to some, since Apple has been a pioneer in putting advanced health tech on the wrist with breakthroughs like the first FDA-approved EKG sensor on a watch in 2018.
Why is Apple's 'Move to iOS' Android app so awful?
Apple is already seeing a record number of Android users switching to iPhone, but in a play for Android owners who are undecided, the company has released a "Switching to iPhone" video on YouTube. The video claims to cover the most asked questions, which include:. Is it easy to transfer...
Apple iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S22 win out - but smartphone market slides overall
Global smartphone shipments in Q2 2022 were at the lowest point since the pandemic struck in 2020, with 287 million units shipping in the quarter. According to new figures by Canalys, Samsung shipped 6% more smartphones than it did the same quarter a year ago, but it shipped 16% fewer smartphones than it did last quarter. Still, with 61.8 million smartphones shipped, it was the lead vendor this quarter with a 21% share, ahead of Apple, which shipped 48.5 million iPhones and had a 17% market share.
Microsoft starts rolling out 'Outlook Lite,' optimized for low-end Android devices
In early July, Microsoft officials said they were readying a smaller, faster "Outlook Lite" app for low-end Android devices. On August 1, Microsoft started rolling out Outlook Lite in a number of countries. The app is available as a free download from the Google Play Store. "Outlook Lite brings the...
Samsung launches Self-Repair program, so you can fix your broken screen at will
Earlier this year, Samsung announced its partnership with Right to Repair advocate iFixit to provide Galaxy customers with access to genuine parts, tools, and guides. This meant that anyone anywhere could buy the same displays, batteries, and other Samsung components to repair their phones and tablets at will. Today, Samsung...
How much RAM does your Windows 10 PC need?
Random access memory -- often referred to as "RAM" -- is vital for your computer system to open, run, and manage programs, applications, and services. Most computers nowadays come standard with at least 8GB of RAM, but for gamers, professionals, and power users, don't be surprised to see kits with three to four times as much.
How to adjust the Android display size for easier reading
I'm no spring chicken. Nor am I at Death's door ready to deliver the Grim Reaper, my soul, on a pineapple pizza. Even still, my eyes aren't quite what they used to be, and without my glasses, well, unless the letters on a display are excessively large, I'm not going to be able to make them out. Anyone with this problem understands the struggle of reading the small displays on a phone. Without ocular assistants, it's just not going to happen.
How to add an email signature in Outlook
When sending an email to a new recipient, higher-up boss, or hopeful employer, we often stress over the content of the email. After you've crafted your undoubtedly spotless message, however, it's good practice to leave a signature that reminds the recipient of who you are, what you do, and how to get in contact.
Blackview Tab 12: You can buy 4 of these impressive Android tablets for the price of the iPad Air
OK, let me level with you. Android tablets had completely fallen off my radar over the past few years, so much so that I'd honestly forgotten that they existed. Such is the power of Apple's iPad marketing machine. But they do exist. And they can be really good. Take the...
Insta360 Link review: This new 4K webcam means business
We're currently living in the golden age of webcams. As business professionals, educators, and consumers alike take to videoconferencing for their collaborative needs, webcams have become sharper, clearer, and more functional than ever to meet the demand. Insta360 is best known for making 360-degree, pocket-friendly action cameras -- in case...
Nintendo Switch OLED Model review: The one to beat
The Nintendo Switch OLED Model features a much-needed upgrade on the screen, but the other features it offers don't necessarily set it too much farther ahead of the prior previous generations of the Switch -- at least for a casual gamer. For avid Nintendo Switch players, this unit contains storage, display, and kickstand upgrades which make it a great purchase.
Grab a Windows 10 Pro lifetime license for $15, Office for $28 and more July deals
This post on discount Microsoft software is brought to you by Keysbuff. In a special offer as July turns to August, software activation keys provider Keysbuff.com lets you nab great deals on Microsoft products. Cult of Mac readers can click on the links below and save big on Windows 10 — and find major savings on lots of other Microsoft software, too.
How to recover deleted files in Windows 10 or 11
You're having trouble finding a certain file on your Windows PC and you have a hunch you may have deleted it. We've all been there. But rather than moan and curse, you can try to recover it. Assuming you've already scoured the Recycle Bin and have come up empty, that's when it's time to turn to a good recovery tool.
Replace phone stand, chargers, and cables with a wireless docking station for $36
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Whether you're a digital nomad with limited space in your bags or working from home with limited space on your desk, one thing is certain; there is no longer any need to put up with the annoying clutter of charging cables. Now you can enjoy the convenience of wirelessly charging three devices simultaneously with the Charge & Fold 3-in-1 Docking Station.
Singtel adds $100M to startup investment arm
Singtel Group will pump another $100 million into its investment arm, Innov8, in a bid to nurture startups with technologies that are aligned with the telco's own focus. The funds also will expand its investment portfolio across regional and global markets, including Southeast Asia and Australia. The latest funds injection...
Motorola Edge 30, hands on: A very thin mid-range phone with a 144Hz AMOLED screen
Costing £379.99 in the UK, Motorola's Edge 30 is an affordable mid-range phone, although some trade-offs have been made to achieve this price point. As far as looks go, the Moto Edge 30 punches above its weight. It's available in just one colour, which Motorola calls Meteor Grey, although it's actually rather bluish in tone. The back is plastic rather than glass, but it still tends to pick up finger marks.
Samsung's smartphone 'Repair Mode' will stop nosy technicians looking at your photos
Samsung has created a new mode for Galaxy smartphones that should prevent phone repair technicians from accessing customers' private data during repairs. Samsung announced the new Repair Mode on its Korean press release page, which was spotted by SamMobile. This is a potentially very useful privacy feature for those times...
Feren OS is a Linux distribution that is as lovely as it is easy to use
Linux is many things to many people. For me, it's served just about every purpose that an operating system is capable of. I've used it on desktops, servers, phones, tablets, the cloud, and countless embedded systems. But the most widely-used purpose for me is as a desktop operating system. Linux...
Linus Torvalds says he's been waiting a 'loong time' for this Linux laptop option
Linus Torvalds has announced Linux 5.19, and this time released a version of Linux from an Arm-based Apple MacBook running Asahi Linux. Torvalds says Linux 5.19 contains "nothing really interesting" and a "lot of random stuff". The most interesting thing about the release, according to Torvalds, is the fact he...
