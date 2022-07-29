Kevin Hart Plays Plead the Fifth (Again) on WWHL -- Here's What He Wouldn't Answer!

Dwayne Johnson wondered if it was too late to cut Kevin Hart out of DC League of Super-Pets. With the movie releasing in a couple of hours, The Rock took to Twitter to poke fun at his friend. They revealed that Taylor Swift has a few songs in the DC Comics animated movie. Specifically, "Bad Blood" and "Message in a Bottle." With the chorus of that Swift song firmly in everyone's minds, he joked that he had some unresolvable issues with the comedian and wondered if he could make the fateful swap. Johnson has been busy the last few days with appearances supporting the movie. He's dressed up like Krypto the Super-Dog and provided tons of content for his fans on social media. If the movie ends up being #1 at the box office, like the reports indicate, then that steady stream of videos will keep chugging along.

