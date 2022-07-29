Sasquatch win 7-6 in 10 innings; secure playoff spot

www.bhpioneer.com
Related
Black Hills Pioneer
Belle Fourche JV Legion qualifies for state
BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche Post 32’s junior varsity Legion baseball team will compete in the state B tournament set for Aug. 5-7 in Clark. Post 32 placed second at the class B West Regional to qualify for state. Belle Fourche fell 3-1 to Winner, outslugged Stanley County 16-6, and shut out Martin 15-0 to finish 2-1 for the weekend.
Black Hills Pioneer
Unexpected issues delay Sandstone Hills Drive construction
SPEARFISH — Construction that was anticipated to take about four weeks has turned into a project that has hit numerous unexpected snags, delaying the completion of the project perhaps into the fall. In mid-June, Sandstone Hills Drive was closed to allow for the sanitary sewer upsize and road resurfacing;...
Black Hills Pioneer
Meade County approves revamped discretionary formula
STURGIS — The Meade County Commission has unanimously adopted a new discretionary formula resolution which continues the county’s tradition of providing a tax break on development in the county. The discretionary formula is a tax incentive tool that helps to promote economic development throughout South Dakota by providing...
Black Hills Pioneer
Fish Fire burning near Sundance
SUNDANCE, Wyo. — Federal, state, and local firefighters are responding to the Fish Wildfire near Sundance, Wyo. The fire was reported at approximately 11:30 a.m. Sunday. The fire is burning on the Bearlodge Ranger District, Black Hills National Forest. As of 8:30 p.m. Sunday, the fire was estimated to be at 500 acres. It is burning in steep, rugged terrain on Iron Mountain, approximately 7 miles south of Sundance, Wyo., and east of Wyoming Highway 585.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Black Hills Pioneer
Clyde F. Stratman, 75
Clyde F. Stratman, 75, was born on October 10, 1946 in Deadwood, South Dakota to Florence and Jerry Stratman. He passed away at home in July 2022. He is survived by one brother and three sisters and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister and his parents.
Black Hills Pioneer
Meade County Fair wraps up
STURGIS — The Meade County Fair wrapped up its two-day run in Sturgis on Saturday with livestock judging, an ice cream social and more. Organizers say both 4-H and open class exhibit participation were up this year. Pioneer photos by Deb Holland.
Black Hills Pioneer
Wyoming police kill man in shootout
SUNDANCE, Wyo. — Wyoming law enforcement officers shot and killed a man Saturday morning along Interstate 90. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, shortly after 10 a.m., Friday, a Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped out with a male walking along Interstate 90 around milepost 184 in Crook County. It was learned that the male allegedly had an active warrant for his arrest and the trooper requested assistance from the Crook County Sheriff’s Department. As law enforcement attempted to arrest the male, the male started walking away. The male suspect was able to retrieve a handgun from his person and fired several shots at law enforcement before fleeing into the darkness.
Comments / 0