www.bleedcubbieblue.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago Furniture Bank Provides Free Furnishing To Residents In PovertyLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
3 great steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Someone in the Chicago area bought winning $1.28B Mega Millions ticketEntrepreneur's JournalIllinois State
GhanaFest at Washington Park on 7/30Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Related
Yankees' Aaron Judge 2nd fastest to 200 career home runs
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees star Aaron Judge became the second-fastest player in major league history to reach 200 career home runs with a two-run drive in the second inning for New York against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday. The 6-foot-7 slugger, who became the first player in the majors this season to reach 40 homers Friday, fouled off two breaking balls from starter Jonathan Heasley before sending a 2-2 fastball into the right-center field seats. Judge’s 200th homer came in his 671st career game, behind just Philadelphia’s Ryan Howard, who achieved the feat in 2009 in 658 games. Judge has 42 homers this season and is on pace for 67. He is tied with Sammy Sosa and two behind Barry Bonds and Mark McGwire for the most before Aug. 1 in MLB history. Bonds holds the season record with 73 homers in 2001.
Only one pitcher in MLB history has matched Cease's dominance
Dylan Cease has been nothing short of amazing this season. The White Sox ace should've been an All-Star but was shockingly snubbed. And to show how great Cease has been, just look at his ERA over his last 11 starts. Cease's 0.42 ERA is the second-lowest over an 11-start span in a single season since 1913.
The Weirdest Baseball Trades Ever
A broadcaster for a minor leaguer? A Hall of Famer for a fence? Here are the strangest swaps of all time.
Yankees resume annual Old-Timers' Day after pandemic pause
NEW YORK — Nostalgia again took over in the Bronx as Old-Timers' Day returned to Yankee Stadium on Saturday for the first time since 2019.This time it looked a little different. The New York Yankees called off the annual playful reunion game because too many of the retired players in attendance are recovering from various operations. Instead, emcees Michael Kay and John Sterling read extended biographies of each honoree while a brief video played on the scoreboard."Unless they got an influx of younger players, I don't know if the older guys can play anymore," Ron Guidry joked. "But, if they have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Aaron Judge's Yankee heroics put him on par with Mickey Mantle
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is having a monster — and possibly historic — season. He added to it on Thursday night. The right-handed slugger hit his league-leading 39th homer of the season to score the only run of the game and walk it off in a 1-0 win over the Royals, helping New York bounce back from a sweep earlier in the week at the hands of the Mets.
Boston Red Sox: Jonathan Papelbon Recalls Jason Varitek Putting Him in a Headlock Over $50K
Former Boston Red Sox closer Jonathan Papelbon took $50,000 from Jason Varitek during a flight to Japan. The post Boston Red Sox: Jonathan Papelbon Recalls Jason Varitek Putting Him in a Headlock Over $50K appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Comments / 0