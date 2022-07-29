ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Yankees' Aaron Judge 2nd fastest to 200 career home runs

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees star Aaron Judge became the second-fastest player in major league history to reach 200 career home runs with a two-run drive in the second inning for New York against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday. The 6-foot-7 slugger, who became the first player in the majors this season to reach 40 homers Friday, fouled off two breaking balls from starter Jonathan Heasley before sending a 2-2 fastball into the right-center field seats. Judge’s 200th homer came in his 671st career game, behind just Philadelphia’s Ryan Howard, who achieved the feat in 2009 in 658 games. Judge has 42 homers this season and is on pace for 67. He is tied with Sammy Sosa and two behind Barry Bonds and Mark McGwire for the most before Aug. 1 in MLB history. Bonds holds the season record with 73 homers in 2001.
CBS New York

Yankees resume annual Old-Timers' Day after pandemic pause

NEW YORK — Nostalgia again took over in the Bronx as Old-Timers' Day returned to Yankee Stadium on Saturday for the first time since 2019.This time it looked a little different. The New York Yankees called off the annual playful reunion game because too many of the retired players in attendance are recovering from various operations. Instead, emcees Michael Kay and John Sterling read extended biographies of each honoree while a brief video played on the scoreboard."Unless they got an influx of younger players, I don't know if the older guys can play anymore," Ron Guidry joked. "But, if they have...
FOX Sports

Aaron Judge's Yankee heroics put him on par with Mickey Mantle

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is having a monster — and possibly historic — season. He added to it on Thursday night. The right-handed slugger hit his league-leading 39th homer of the season to score the only run of the game and walk it off in a 1-0 win over the Royals, helping New York bounce back from a sweep earlier in the week at the hands of the Mets.
