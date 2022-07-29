Intesa's Profit Tops Forecast On Higher Rates, Trading

www.ibtimes.com
BP Reports Q2 Profit Of $8.45 Billion, Boosts Dividend
BP on Tuesday reported a second quarter profit of $8.45 billion, its highest in 14 years, as strong refining margins and oil trading helped it boost its dividend and share repurchases. BP increased its dividend by 10% to 6.006 cents per share, more than its previous guidance of a 4%...
Buoyant Q2 And New Targets Help SocGen Weather Russia Blow
A buoyant second quarter and new three-year targets helped to boost Societe Generale's shares on Wednesday, as the French bank weathered a 3.3-billion-euro ($3.4 billion) hit from the sale of its Russia business. France's third-biggest listed bank, which is seeking a new chief executive, reported a 1.48-billion-euro loss, while analysts...
Socgen Posts Smaller-than-expected Loss After Costly Russia Exit
Buoyant activity across retail and investment banking helped Societe Generale report a smaller-than-expected loss in the second quarter as it absorbed a 3.3-billion-euro hit following the sale of its Russia unit. The French bank, which gave no update on its current efforts to find a new chief executive, said on...
Commerzbank Sees Energy And Growth 'Clouds' After Q2 Profit Beat
Germany's Commerzbank swung on Wednesday to a bigger-than-expected second-quarter net profit, helped by higher interest rates and commission income, and confirmed it was on track to meet its profit target despite "clouds" on the horizon. The return to profit at Germany's No. 2 bank is a victory for CEO Manfred...
Americana Adds HSBC To List Of Banks For Gulf Dual Listing -sources
The Middle East and North Africa franchisee of fast-food restaurants KFC and Pizza Hut has added HSBC to its syndicate of advisers for its potential dual listing this year, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Americana Group has hired HSBC as a joint bookrunner on the initial public...
Oil Drops As Weak China Factory Data Fan Demand Concerns
Oil prices dropped on Monday, as weak manufacturing data from China and Japan for July weighed on the outlook for demand, while investors braced for this week's meeting of officials from OPEC and other top producers on supply adjustments. Brent crude futures were down 82 cents, or 0.8%, at $103.15...
Pinterest Shares Jump After Elliott Discloses It Is The Largest Shareholder
Activist investor Elliott Investment Management disclosed on Monday it had become the largest shareholder in Pinterest Inc, backing the management of the digital pin-board firm and sending the company's shares up 21% in extended trading. "Pinterest is a highly strategic business with significant potential for growth, and our conviction in...
Wall St Struggles To Gain As Earnings-driven Rally Peters Out
U.S. stock indexes struggled to rise on Monday as an earnings-driven rally from last week faded and economic-sensitive sectors as well as Microsoft fell although gains in Boeing and Tesla limited the losses. Planemaker Boeing Co gained 6.5% after a Reuters report the U.S. aviation regulator approved its inspection and...
TSX Gives Back Some Recent Gains As Resource Shares Fall
Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, giving back some recent gains, as a slowdown in manufacturing activity as well as rising tensions between the United States and China dented investor sentiment. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 187.59 points, or 0.95%, at 19,505.33, as trading resumed...
Why Apple Stock Rallied After The Recent Interest Rate Hike
The feared, usually bearish interest rate increase in the US had the opposite effect on Apple shares in July, as bulls took over. Here’s why.
Oil Prices Slip As Weak Manufacturing Data Stokes Recession Fears
Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session, as investors worried about global oil demand following weak manufacturing data in several countries. Brent crude futures fell 29 cents to $99.74 a barrel by 0002 GMT, with WTI crude futures down 22 cents at $93.67 a barrel.
Petrobras Leapfrogs Oil Majors In Dividend Payouts By More Than 50%
Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras will distribute at least twice as much as the biggest international oil producers in second quarter dividends, boosting the government's coffers amid a tense presidential campaign. The five biggest Western oil producers - Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp., Shell PLC, TotalEnergies and BP - posted...
Oil Falls On Demand Worries, Stronger U.S. Dollar
Oil prices fell about 1% in early trade on Wednesday, reversing gains from the previous session ahead of a meeting OPEC+ producers on fears of a slowdown in global growth hitting fuel demand and a firmer dollar. Brent crude futures fell 94 cents, or 0.9%, to $99.60 a barrel at...
Asian Stocks Gain As Investors Weigh Risk From Pelosi Taiwan Visit
Stocks rose in volatile trading across Asia on Wednesday and the dollar pared early gains as investors weighed the potential fallout from U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, which has angered China. Bond yields were also helped as demand for the safest assets eased despite heightened tensions between...
Oil Prices Slip Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting
Oil prices dropped early on Monday as investors braced for this week's meeting of officials from OPEC and other top producers on supply adjustments. Brent crude futures dropped 63 cents, or 0.6%, to $103.34 a barrel by 0000 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $97.87 a barrel, down 75 cents, or 0.7%, after hitting a session low of $97.55 when trading commenced in Asia.
GM Prepaying Livent $198 Million For Guaranteed Lithium Supply
General Motors Co is prepaying Livent Corp $198 million for a guaranteed six-year supply of lithium, a deal that reflects the auto industry's rising worry about a tightening market for the electric vehicle battery metal. Prepaying cash for a guaranteed metal supply is unusual in the mining industry. The deal...
Explainer-Australia Reviews Gas Export Curb Trigger As Domestic Shortfall Looms
Australia's competition watchdog on Monday warned the country's east coast faces a gas supply shortfall in 2023, prompting the government to consider whether to impose curbs on exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the first time. The export controls can be triggered by using the Australian Domestic Gas Supply...
BMW Sees Full-year Drop In Output Amid Volatile Second Half
BMW lowered its output forecast and warned of a highly volatile second half on Wednesday, pinpointing supplies of energy in Europe and chips worldwide as the two crucial factors to the carmaker hitting full-year earnings targets. The premium carmaker expects a solid sales increase in the second half but said...
Trelleborg To Buy KKR's Minnesota Rubber And Plastics In $1 Billion Deal - Sources
Swedish engineering firm Trelleborg AB has agreed to acquire Minnesota Rubber and Plastics from private equity firm KKR & Co Inc for about $1 billion in cash, according to people familiar with the matter. The deal is expected to expand Trelleborg's polymer and plastics business in North America when it...
Uber Sells 7.8% Stake In India's Zomato For $392 Million -sources
Uber Technologies on Wednesday sold its 7.8% stake in Indian food delivery firm Zomato Ltd for $392 million via a block trade on local exchanges, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The deal was executed at 50.44 rupees per share, they said. Zomato and Uber did not immediately...
