Spanish Banks Weigh Impact Of Windfall Tax, Consider Legal Challenge

International Business Times
Big Tech Should Share Europe Network Costs - France, Italy, Spain Document
France, Italy and Spain are stepping up pressure on the European Commission to come up with legislation that ensures Big Tech firms partly finance telecoms infrastructure in the bloc, a document showed on Monday. This was the first time the three governments have expressed their joint position on the issue.
International Business Times
Exclusive: France, Italy, Spain Call For Tech Firms To Pay For Telecoms Networks
CNBC
Homeless, suicidal, down to last $1,000: Celsius investors beg bankruptcy judge for help
Some of the 1.7 million Celsius customers ensnared by the alleged fraud are now directly pleading with the Southern District of New York to help them get their money back. It is the latest sign that bankruptcy court has become the de facto arbiter of crypto policy in the U.S.
Deutsche Bank staff broke its own rules to enable clients to siphon off millions of euros in government revenues
Around 1,500 people are under investigation in Germany for "CumEx" trading—more than 70 of whom worked or currently work for Deutsche Bank.
This month up to $1,700 stimulus payment is coming for millions of Americans
As we all know, residents from all around the country continue to suffer from the effects of high inflation. For example, gas and food prices are still rising compared to the previous year.
EXPLAINER: Why Pelosi went to Taiwan, and why China's angry
WASHINGTON (AP) — When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew into Taiwan on an Air Force passenger jet Tuesday, she became the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island. China announced military maneuvers in retaliation, even as Taiwanese officials welcomed her and she headed to her hotel. The reason her visit ratcheted up tension between China and the United States: China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, and it views visits by foreign government officials as them recognizing the island’s sovereignty. President Joe Biden has sought to calm that complaint, insisting there’s no change in America’s longstanding “one-China policy,” which recognizes Beijing but allows informal relations and defense ties with Taipei. Pelosi portrays her high-profile trip as part of a U.S. obligation to stand with democracies against autocratic countries, and with democratic Taiwan against China.
Banks ‘to be forced to reimburse customers’ who’ve fallen for scams as Americans lose billions
BANKS may be forced to reimburse scammed customers if new regulations are passed. According to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is assembling new regulations in the coming weeks that may require banks to pay back customers as scams have dramatically increased. Many victims have reported...
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Buying Bitcoin? Suze Orman Has This Advice
Don't move forward without hearing what she has to say. Many investors have made money with Bitcoin. You may decide to put some money into it, but you'll want to proceed with caution. The Ascent's best crypto apps for 2022 (Bonuses, $0 commissions, and more) It's been a rough go...
marketplace.org
Why is there a real estate crisis unfolding in China?
China’s real estate sector has a debt problem. Large property developers like the embattled company Evergrande have racked up massive amounts of debt, leading to construction stoppages and lots of angry homebuyers. Amid the turmoil, buyers across China have banded together and threatened to stop paying mortgages on over...
A bipartisan pair of lawmakers wants to simplify lowering student-loan borrowers' monthly bills to avoid 'catastrophic' consequences of falling behind on payments
As student-loan borrowers continue to await Biden's new income-driven repayment plan, a new bill suggests streamlining the process to avoid defaults.
International Business Times
Oil Drops As Weak China Factory Data Fan Demand Concerns
Oil prices dropped on Monday, as weak manufacturing data from China and Japan for July weighed on the outlook for demand, while investors braced for this week's meeting of officials from OPEC and other top producers on supply adjustments. Brent crude futures were down 82 cents, or 0.8%, at $103.15...
What Do Lenders Look for Before Lending Money?
Your company is growing, and you need to purchase additional equipment and raise money to pay for rising accounts to receivable amounts. How can you persuade a bank to provide...
International Business Times
U.S. Needs Full Access To Chinese Company Audit Papers To Resolve Accounting Dispute - Watchdog
The U.S. public company accounting regulator will not accept any restrictions on its access to the audit papers of Chinese companies listed in New York, its chair said on Monday, confirming a Reuters story published last week. Washington and Beijing are in talks to settle a long-running dispute over the...
Mortgages, car loans, and credit card debt are about to get more expensive
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by another 0.75 percentage points on Wednesday. That's set to boost borrowing costs throughout the economy.
Carbuyer Stunned Upon Discovering Auto Loan Balance Shows $14,000 After Nearly $19,000 in Payments Made
A Missouri resident woke up to quite a surprise the other day when they checked their account balance on their auto loan. The borrower, a Redditor stated that they had been paying on the original loan amount since the car was purchased in the fall of 2018. After four years of consecutive payments, with an occasionally missed month, the total balance paid on the loan was $18,627.60, which amounts to several thousand over the price of the vehicle.
BBC
Thousands of small firms go bust owing millions in bounce back Covid loans
More than 16,000 businesses which took out a type of government-backed Covid loan have gone bust without paying the money back, the BBC has found. Hundreds of directors, who got loans they were not entitled to, have also been disqualified. The cost to the taxpayer of these insolvencies could be...
7 Best Ways To Start Investing With Little Money
Contrary to popular belief, you don't need thousands of dollars to start investing right away. You don't even need hundreds if you can figure out the right strategy for yourself and create a plan to...
'The turbine works': Germany's Scholz points finger at Russia in energy row
MUELHEIM AN DER RUHR, Germany, Aug 3 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday blamed Moscow for delays in the return of gas turbine for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that had been serviced in Canada but has since been stranded in Germany in an escalating energy standoff.
International Business Times
Oil Prices Slip As Weak Manufacturing Data Stokes Recession Fears
Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session, as investors worried about global oil demand following weak manufacturing data in several countries. Brent crude futures fell 29 cents to $99.74 a barrel by 0002 GMT, with WTI crude futures down 22 cents at $93.67 a barrel.
