ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Why Is Sebastian Vettel Retiring From Formula 1 With 4 Championships?

By John Moriello
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 4 days ago

The season has been such a crushing disappointment to Sebastian Vettel that the four-time Formula 1 champion could not wait one more week to announce his retirement plans at a more logical point in the schedule.

One day after informing his team, Vettel, 35, posted to social media on Thursday that he intends to leave F1 “by the end of the 2022 season.” That raises the possibility of stepping away as early as the month-long summer break that follows this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

Sebastian Vettel announced his impending retirement from Formula 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30oVuN_0gxViQ8500
Sebastian Vettel of Germany and the Aston Martin Formula 1 team looks on from the drivers parade ahead of the Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 10, 2022 in Spielberg, Austria. | Joe Portlock – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Only Lewis Hamilton , Michael Schumacher , and Juan Manuel Fangio have won more than the four World Drivers’ Championships that Sebastian Vettel owns, so Vettel’s surprise announcement shook up Formula 1.

The easy answer as to why Vettel is leaving is that his wife and three children are a greater priority to him than racing is. He referenced his family during the brief video he taped and distributed online on Thursday to announce his retirement .

“My goals have shifted from winning races and fighting for championships to seeing my children grow, passing on my values, helping them up when they fall, listening to them when they need me, not having to say goodbye, and most importantly being able to learn from them and let them inspire me.”

Sebastian Vettel

Later, however, he spoke in more cryptic terms.

“I feel we live in very decisive times. And how we all shape the next years will determine all our lives,” Vettel said. “My passion comes with certain aspects that I have learned to dislike. They might be solved in the future but the will to apply that change has to grow much, much stronger and has to be leading to action today. Talk is not enough, and we cannot afford to wait. There is no alternative. The race is underway.”

The last four seasons have been brutal for Sebastian Vettel

German-born motorsports star Sebastian Vettel is closing in on 300 Formula 1 starts and has won 53 times in his impressive career. However, there have been no checkered flags since the 2019 Singapore Grand Prix, which was followed by a horrendous six-race stretch to close the year. Then, he spent the final season with Scuderia Ferrari driving arguably the worst car of his career.

There are certain parallels to what the racing world sees now in Lewis Hamilton. However, Mercedes’ drop-off hasn’t been nearly as pronounced as that of Ferrari in Vettel’s last days. And when driver and team could not agree on a new contract, Vettel took a two-year offer from Aston Martin, which has been going in the wrong direction since.

While Vettel remains respected by many of his peers and reportedly has an offer in hand to return to Aston Martin in 2023, there is little sense in sticking around with virtually no hope of adding to those 53 F1 victories.

Seventeenth place in Spielberg two weeks ago appears to have been the breaking point.

“It’s a shame, but I understand him,” Norbert Vettel said, according to The Sports Rush .  “It was an incredible career for my son. But the low point was Austria. It hurt him so much to drive around at the end of the field and that accelerated this thought.”

We’ve probably not heard the last from the driver

Even Michael Schumacher once came out of retirement though he had nothing to prove, but don’t expect Sebastian Vettel to do likewise. There are no technology changes scheduled that might help Aston Martin field better cars. The spending cap will keep the team from buying its way to improvement.

Vettel is undoubtedly sincere about committing more time to his family, and he may all but disappear for a time to reenergize himself. But he has been outspoken on everything from safety measures in Formula 1 to taking care of the environment. Given the freedom to go where he wants when he wants rather than following the demanding F1 schedule of racing and other commitments, he is sure to resurface with goals in mind.

Vettel has the passion to lead but is too blunt for his own good to win elective office. But that’s not to say he cannot find other ways to lead. Don’t be surprised if he champions environmental and educational causes a few years down the road, leveraging his celebrity status to push for change.

It would be the opportunity to finally race out front once more.

Like Sportscasting on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter @sportscasting19 and subscribe to our YouTube channel .

Got a question or observation about racing? Sportscasting’s John Moriello does a mailbag column each Friday. Write to him at JohnM@Sportscasting.com.

RELATED: Sebastian Vettel Points Out a Glaring Formula 1 Concern: ‘It’s Not Special Anymore’

The post Why Is Sebastian Vettel Retiring From Formula 1 With 4 Championships? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Read the original article from Sportscasting | Pure Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson Slams Ferrari As F1 Team Embarrasses Itself During Hungarian GP

Jeremy Clarkson has slammed Ferrari on Twitter as the team’s strategists once again embarrass themselves during the Hungarian Grand Prix this Sunday. Charles Leclerc was looking like he had the pace to potentially take a win this weekend as his Ferrari proves to have the downforce to put some solid laps in at the Hungaroring. But once again, Ferrari let their driver down as they pulled Leclerc in to swap his tyres for hards – a tyre that was proven only moments ago by Alpine to be rubbish.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Manuel Fangio
Person
Spielberg
Person
Sebastian Vettel
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Michael Schumacher
The Independent

George Russell accuses Red Bull and Ferrari of ‘pushing the regulations’

George Russell took aim at Red Bull and Ferrari for “pushing the regulations” after the Brit finished on the podium at the Hungarian Grand Prix. The 24-year-old had earned the first pole position of his career in Budapest on Saturday before Max Verstappen stormed through the field to win his eighth race of the season, with Russell having to settle for third place behind teammate Lewis Hamilton. Mercedes were hampered by porpoisng and bouncing throughout the first half of the 2022 season, with constant problems with their floor damaging their Championship prospects. Ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix in...
MOTORSPORTS
TheDailyBeast

Cyclist Flies Over Barrier and Into Crowd During U.K. Race

The U.K.’s Commonwealth Games canceled cycling for the morning after a massive crash that sent one competitor over the barrier into the crowd and two more to the hospital with him. The Daily Mail reports that several spectators were also injured in the Sunday morning pileup at the Lee Valley velodrome. England’s Matt Walls was trying to avoid cyclists who had crashed and scattered across the banking when he catapulted into the front row, where a family with small children was sitting. Matt Bostock was taken off on a stretcher and Canada’s Derek Gee landed hard and was also brought to the hospital.
CYCLING
The Independent

Horror crash at track cycling sees Matt Walls fly into crowd

A horror crash took place on Sunday at the Commonwealth Games track cycling event, causing Matt Walls to fly into the crowd. A massive pile-up of riders at the Lee Valley VeloPark occurred during the men’s scratch race second heat in qualifying on day three of Birmingham 2022. Walls, who required medical attention and was later taken to hospital, was confirmed by Team England late on Sunday to be “alert and talking, as he has been throughout”.Matt Bostock of the Isle of Man was also involved in the accident, and was taken away on a stretcher to a round...
CYCLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Red Bull Ring#Getty Images
Motorious

When Everything Goes Wrong: Supercar Carnage

Racing events can be full of danger you might only ever see in a movie or TV show which can actually be a motivator to get into the sport. However, while this dangerous action can be exhilarating, it is a significant risk of damaging yourself and your car in a high-speed collision. This year's Texas 2K event comes into play because, as we're sure you already know, there was quite a lot of crashing at this unique track day. Oddly enough, the main culprit seemed to be a set of one of Japan's favorite supercars known for its AWD system, crazy acceleration, and excellent handling. However, as easy as it is to make fun of these guys, we should also remember that all of the cars shown here are 7-9 second race cars and are pretty damn hard to handle in the first place.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

195K+
Followers
31K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy