ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bill Walton Rattles Off 6 Factors That Made Sports What They are Today, Including the NBA’s Most Important Person Ever

By Mike Thomas
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 4 days ago

When it comes to interviews, there’s nobody more unpredictable or entertaining than NBA legend Bill Walton. Walton, who won NBA titles with the Portland Trail Blazers and Boston Celtics, was at it again this week as a guest on Kenny Mayne’s Hey Mayne podcast.

After an interesting introduction, Walton and Mayne reminisced about their longtime friendship and their time together at ESPN. The two spoke about various topics, including family, music, and sports. At one point, Walton took charge, rattling off six factors, he said, that made sports what they are today. One of those factors was someone who Walton believes is the NBA’s most important person ever.

Bill Walton revealed who he believes in the most important person ever in the NBA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qTBfl_0gxViPFM00
Former Boston Celtics player Bill Walton attends Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 10, 2022, in Boston, Massachusetts. | Elsa/Getty Images.

During Walton’s conversation with Mayne, the 10-year NBA veteran and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer rattled off six factors he believed that made sports what they are today. He said it all began in the early 1980s.

“Look at the world of sports that we have right now,” Walton said on the Hey Mayne podcast. “This has been created in the early ’80s, the remarkable, incredible, spectacular, empty the thesaurus, harmonic convergence of about six different factors, in no particular order.”

He began his list with that most important person ever in the NBA.

“You got David Stern, the most important person in the history of basketball,” Walton said. “You got (Nike co-founder) Phil Knight, the most important person in the history of all sports. You’ve got Michael Jordan. You got (sports agent) David Falk. You’ve got Jerry Buss, the greatest owner in all of professional sports. Then you’ve got ESPN, all coming together.

“Who was the face of ESPN? That was Kenny Mayne.”

Walton has a point with his David Stern comment

If Walton believes today’s world of sports was created in the early 1980s, he might have a point when he mentions Stern as the most important person in the history of basketball.

Many believe it was the Larry Bird vs. Magic Johnson rivalry that helped save the NBA, and that, too, may be the case. Bird and Magic began their personal rivalry in the 1979 NCAA title game, but they carried it over into the NBA. Both played in huge media markets, one on each side of the country. Either Magic’s Los Angeles Lakers or Bird’s Celtics reached the NBA Finals every year in the decade. Three times, they faced off against each other.

But it was Stern who knew how to sell that rivalry. As NBA Commissioner, he changed the way of marketing the sport.

Stern became commissioner in 1984, taking over leadership of a struggling league. Instead of selling the NBA through its teams, Stern pushed its players, including Bird, Johnson, and Jordan, as the league’s selling point. Under Stern’s watch, the NBA grew into a global game and transformed into the empire it is today.

Current NBA Commissioner Adam Silver knew he had some big shoes to fill when he took over after Stern died in January 2020.

“David took over the NBA in 1984 with the league at a crossroads,” Silver said, per NBC Sports in 2020. “But over the course of 30 years as commissioner, he ushered in the modern global NBA. He launched groundbreaking media and marketing partnerships, digital assets and social responsibility programs that have brought the game to billions of people around the world.

“Because of David, the NBA is a truly global brand – making him not only one of the greatest sports commissioners of all time but also one of the most influential business leaders of his generation.”

Like Sportscasting on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter @sportscasting19 and subscribe to our YouTube channel .

RELATED: Larry Bird Brought His Teammates to French Lick, and Bill Walton Left With a Souvenir and a Strange Impression of the Town

The post Bill Walton Rattles Off 6 Factors That Made Sports What They are Today, Including the NBA’s Most Important Person Ever appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Read the original article from Sportscasting | Pure Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Michael Jordan Brother Video Goes Viral: NBA World Reacts

Michael Jordan is arguably the greatest player in the history of the NBA. While Michael's brother, Larry, didn't reach the league, he had some pretty nice skills, as well. A rare video of Larry Jordan playing basketball has gone viral on social media. NBA fans are thinking about what could...
NBA
ClutchPoints

‘I don’t know if he has that dog in him’: Shaq’s son Shareef O’Neal slapped with harsh reality by ex-Lakers champ

Shareef O’Neal did not exactly make waves during his brief Summer League stint with the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas. The son of Hall of Fame big man Shaquille O’Neal was not able to secure his spot on the team this coming season, but at least he did enough to warrant a deal with […] The post ‘I don’t know if he has that dog in him’: Shaq’s son Shareef O’Neal slapped with harsh reality by ex-Lakers champ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Gordon Hayward Wife's Beach Photos Going Viral

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward is sporting a new look this offseason. His wife does not seem to be a fan of it. Robyn Hayward, the longtime wife of the NBA star, joked about her husband's mustache on Instagram on Sunday. "Went to Miami to see Maxxy. I am not...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Bill Walton
Person
Larry Bird
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Kenny Mayne
Person
Jerry Buss
Person
Phil Knight
Person
David Stern
BlueDevilCountry

Son of five-time NBA champ lands Duke offer

In recent weeks, the buzz surrounding Duke basketball's potential pursuit of Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) rising junior Dylan Harper had been growing. The 6-foot-5, 180-pound lefty combo guard noted that the Blue Devils were among those recruiting him the hardest back in mid-July. And Harper, the son of ...
DURHAM, NC
Yardbarker

Bill Russell's Legendary Response To Michael Jordan After MJ Told Him The Bulls Were Coming After His Record: "Which One? We Won 11 And We Won 8 Straight, I Don't Think You're Coming After Either One."

Bill Russell set championship records in the NBA that might never be matched. He has already won more titles than 28 teams in the league, let alone players. However, the player to genuinely threaten Russell's championship streak was Michael Jordan. Even then, MJ fell short by 5 championships when it comes to matching Russell's 11 titles won.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

‘I would kick your ass’: Celtics icon Bill Russell once put Shaq, Kareem, David Robinson in their proper place

Bill Russell had more than a few memorable moments during his 88 years of existence. In fact, I would definitely struggle in trying to create a Top 10 or Top 20 list of the Boston Celtics legend’s most iconic moments on and off the court. One particular occasion, however, has to be on that list. […] The post ‘I would kick your ass’: Celtics icon Bill Russell once put Shaq, Kareem, David Robinson in their proper place appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#Espn#Elsa Getty Images
ClutchPoints

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s initial reaction to passing of fellow NBA legend Bill Russell

Shockwaves were sent through the NBA world on Sunday as it was announced that Bill Russell had passed away at the age of 88. The 11-time champion is one of the greatest players to play the game and arguably even more influential due to the statements he has made off the court. Russell was a true pioneer of the sport and an activist off of the court. His passing has touched the hearts of many and sparked responses from a large portion of them. Another NBA legend who chimed in on the importance of the five-time MVP was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar:
NBA
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook makes big decision amid Lakers trade rumors

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has found new representation. Amid a summer of trade speculation, the nine-time All-Star has hired NBA super-agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Last month, the topic of Westbrook’s representation made major headlines when his agent of 14...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo

Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac Club Photos

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac received a big honor earlier this summer. Maxim named the former University of Arizona and San Diego State golfer as their sexiest woman of the year. Spiranac reacted to the honor in awe. Later this summer, Spiranac celebrated the big honor...
GOLF
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

195K+
Followers
31K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy