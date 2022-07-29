Police thank public after finding pair who roamed around Huntington school

www.wane.com
Man charged with murder in weekend slaying of Indiana cop
ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — Investigators say a man accused of fatally shooting an Indiana police officer during a traffic stop had made a song about killing an officer. Carl Boards II was charged with murder and other crimes. Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz was gunned down in the wee hours Sunday, about 50 miles northeast of Indianapolis.
Parents of boy who fatally shot sister charged with neglect
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A prosecutor says the parents of a 6-year-old eastern Indiana boy who fatally shot his 5-year-old sister in their home each have been charged with four counts of neglect. Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman said Tuesday that 28-year-old Jacob Grayson of Muncie and his 27-year-old...
Two trucks crash at Lafayette and Mckinnie intersection
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A crash involving two pickup trucks at the intersection of Lafayette and McKinnie on Fort Wayne’s south side disrupted traffic for a while Tuesday morning. The crash took place at around 6:45 a.m. It appears one of the trucks struck a building at the northeast...
Police seek suspect in armed robbery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say robbed a hair salon in June. FWPD says on June 29, around 9 a.m., a man in his late 30′s to early 40′s, entered Sports Clips, 4415 Coldwater Road, wearing a black sweat suit and white shoes. The suspect showed a small handgun and had the employee fill a plastic bag with money from the register.
5 people escape Country Forest Dr. mobile home fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A house fire forced five people to evacuate early Monday morning at 200 Country Forest Drive. According to the Fort Wayne Fire Department, crews were called to the scene just before 4 a.m. after a fire charred the front of a mobile home. The FWFD controlled the fire in about 20 minutes.
Suspect in shooting outside Muncie Walmart being held without bond
A Muncie man who police say shot and killed a man as he was leaving Walmart Saturday is being held without bond.
Moped driver in critical condition after crash off N. Coliseum Blvd.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a crash that left a moped driver in critical condition. Someone reported an unconscious person in the 1000 block of N. Coliseum Blvd. shortly after 10:30 Tuesday night. Responding officers learned that the man was on a moped and went over a small retaining wall. He was unresponsive in a roadway south of a parking lot. Medics took him to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Court docs: Man stabs pregnant woman 48 times
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With police officers outside the door, the man looked the woman in the eyes and whispered:. By the time officers made their way inside, the woman was covered in blood and on the ground, her face swollen beyond recognition. She asked officers to please save her and to “tell everyone I love them.”
Goshen Police searching for missing 12-year-old
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 12-year-old Rori, who was last seen on Monday morning in the west Goshen area. Rori is described as 5'9", 170 pounds with light brown, shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a black "Sons of...
What we know about suspect in Elwood officer’s deadly shooting, including his conviction for firing at Indianapolis PD
With formal charges expected to be filed Monday in Madison County, more details have emerged about the suspect in the deadly shooting of an Elwood police officer. Police arrested 42-year-old Carl Roy Webb Boards II of Anderson in connection to the fatal shooting that took the life of 24-year-old Noah Shahnavaz during a traffic stop. […]
Man kills own mother, claims celebrity told him to do it, police say
On July 31, Muncie Police were dispatched to a report of a stabbing that occurred at the 1000 block of North Burns Street.
Woman stabbed to death in Muncie, son arrested
MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Police Department is investigating the deadly stabbing of a woman. Just after 9 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 100 block of North Burns Street. During the 911 call, 61-year-old Sondra Armstrong said she believed her son had stabbed her. An...
24-year-old Elwood officer killed; suspect charged with murder
HAMILTON COUNTY, Indiana — State Police is investigating following the deadly overnight shooting of an Elwood police officer. The Elwood police officer was shot during a traffic stop and died after being taken to an Indianapolis hospital. Officer Noah Shahnavaz, 24, of Fishers, graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in April. He had served the community for 11 months and served in the Army for five years prior to becoming an officer.
Elkhart County Sheriffs Deputy struck by vehicle during traffic stop in Goshen
An Elkhart County Sheriff’s Deputy was struck by a vehicle while working a traffic stop. The collision happened just after 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, in the 19000 block of Kercher Road. Investigators say the deputy was outside of his vehicle when he was struck. The officer’s injuries...
