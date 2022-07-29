ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, NJ

Azarian Realty closes multiple leases in North and Central Jersey

By Editor’s Desk
roi-nj.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.roi-nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
roi-nj.com

Paterson firm sells Mercer County senior housing community for $98M; opens one in Bergen County

Paterson-based Pike Construction Co. said its subsidiary, Pike Senior Housing Partners, in conjunction with Solvere Living, sold Homestead at Hamilton Senior Living Community in Hamilton to Inspired Healthcare Capital for $98 million. Cushman & Wakefield represented Pike and Solvere in the sale of the property. The 24-acre, 195-unit community broke...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
County
Bergen County, NJ
Bergen County, NJ
Business
City
Sayreville, NJ
City
Midland Park, NJ
City
North Brunswick Township, NJ
North Brunswick Township, NJ
Business
City
Livingston, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Opening Alert: &pizza, East Rutherford, NJ

&pizza, the popular pizza chain that started in Washington DC, has opened it’s latest area location in East Rutherford. This is their second shop in Bergen County — the first is in Paramus — with stores in seven states and plans for even more expansion. Known for...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Jersey#Leases#Central Jersey#Fitness#Business Industry#Linus Business#Azarian Realty Co#Kruger S Tutors#Mango Mango Dessert#Bleu Mirage Aesthetics
roi-nj.com

N.J. Hall of Fame: Business leaders Izzo, Vagelos and Unanue family among honorees

Ralph Izzo, the chair and CEO of Public Service Enterprise Group, Dr. Roy Vagelos, the former chair and CEO of Merck, and the Unanue family, founders of Goya Foods, are the business leaders among the 14th class of honorees of the New Jersey Hall of Fame, the organization announced Tuesday afternoon.
NFL
NJ.com

Newest N.J. legal weed store to open Friday

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Verano Zen Leaf Neptune Township will become New Jersey’s 18th store offering adult legal weed on Friday,...
ECONOMY
New Jersey 101.5

Drivers overcharged for E-ZPass tolls on NJ & PA bridge

If you paid your toll on the Route 1 Trenton-Morrisville Bridge between February and July using E-ZPass you'll want to check your statement for a possible overcharge. The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission said that some drivers may have been charged a $9 toll instead of the $1.25 between February and July due because of a problem in the E-ZPass reader in the second lane from the left, according to spokesman Joe Donnelly. It is also known as Lane 4.
TRENTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Daily Voice

Bear Sighting Reported In Morris County Backyard

A bear sighting was reported in a Morris County backyard, authorities said. The bear was seen in a yard on Lorraine Road near Greenwood Avenue in Madison on Monday, August 1, according to a post from the borough’s Facebook page. Animal Control services were handling the sighting, and the...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
thepressgroup.net

Intersection overhaul sees delay of at least a week

TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON—The County of Bergen’s protect to overhaul the Pascack Road–Washington Avenue intersection is delayed a week or two. Motorists are advised to check the township police department’s social media posts for updates, and of course Pascack Press will have news as it’s available.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Mt. Laurel Apple Montessori celebrates opening with ribbon cutting

To celebrate Apple Montessori Schools opening a newly renovated school in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey, it recently held a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony/Open House. The new school is located at 1401 South Church Street in Mt. Laurel and is Apple Montessori’s first South Jersey location. This location offers programs for children ages 6 weeks to 6 years.
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
theobserver.com

ECPO: Man, 34, shot dead on Newark’s South 20th Street

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and Newark Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a Newark man ib that city, the ECPO and Newark PD announced jointly today. Newark police say they found Davion Sumler, 34, at 1:40 a.m., on the 300 block of South 20th Street, where...
NEWARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy