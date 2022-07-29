Azarian Realty closes multiple leases in North and Central Jersey

www.roi-nj.com
roi-nj.com
R.J. Brunelli inks 15 new leases and 1 property sale for retail sites in N.J., Va.
R.J. Brunelli & Co. LLC on Tuesday said it recently completed 15 leases and one property sale for retail sites in northern, central and southern New Jersey, and in Hampton, Virginia. In its role as exclusive statewide leasing representative for Dollar Tree and sister chain Family Dollar, the Old Bridge-based...
roi-nj.com
IDI Logistics acquires two premium land sites in the Route 287/Exit 10 and Princeton submarkets
Atlanta-based IDI Logistics acquired two land sites in New Jersey totaling approximately 32 acres. IDIL plans to redevelop the sites into two state-of-the-art warehouse/distribution buildings. Both sites are currently encumbered by office buildings. The first acquisition site consists of 14 acres located at 1551 S. Washington Ave. in Piscataway in...
A Big Supermarket Chain in NJ Announces Another Store is Closing
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in the Garden State over the past year or so and supermarkets are certainly no exception. Just this year alone, at least four major food stores have closed in New Jersey. The calendar had just barely flipped over...
roi-nj.com
Paterson firm sells Mercer County senior housing community for $98M; opens one in Bergen County
Paterson-based Pike Construction Co. said its subsidiary, Pike Senior Housing Partners, in conjunction with Solvere Living, sold Homestead at Hamilton Senior Living Community in Hamilton to Inspired Healthcare Capital for $98 million. Cushman & Wakefield represented Pike and Solvere in the sale of the property. The 24-acre, 195-unit community broke...
Winning Jersey Cash 5 Tickets Sold In Bergen, Passaic Counties
A pair of winning Jersey Cash 5 tickets were sold in Bergen and Passaic counties. The tickets from Monday's Aug. 1 drawing will split the $129,020 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot making each ticket worth $64,510. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Bergen County: Krauszer’s Food Store, 109 West...
Woonsocket Call
Bergen County, NJ, Innovative Senior Housing Community Design Completed and Is Open for Business
MONTVALE, N.J. - August 1, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Pike Properties LLC, a subsidiary of Pike Construction Co LLC, has announced the completion of Thrive at Montvale Senior Living Community in Montvale, NJ. Thrive at Montvale is an innovative, state-of-the-art senior complex with luxury design features that encourage social interaction. A...
Population boom: The fastest growing cities and towns in NJ
TRENTON – Five of the nine towns in New Jersey that added the most residents between the 2020 Census and mid-2021 are in Ocean County, and another three are also in South Jersey, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The Census Bureau makes annual estimates of the population of...
boozyburbs.com
Opening Alert: &pizza, East Rutherford, NJ
&pizza, the popular pizza chain that started in Washington DC, has opened it’s latest area location in East Rutherford. This is their second shop in Bergen County — the first is in Paramus — with stores in seven states and plans for even more expansion. Known for...
roi-nj.com
PrimoHoagies making a surge in North Jersey – and around the country
Eric Bonner, chief operating officer of PrimoHoagies, said he was thrilled with the way the grand opening of the company’s latest location, in West Orange, went on Friday. Hundreds of local residents – and the Seton Hall men’s basketball team – joined in the festivities. “There...
roi-nj.com
N.J. Hall of Fame: Business leaders Izzo, Vagelos and Unanue family among honorees
Ralph Izzo, the chair and CEO of Public Service Enterprise Group, Dr. Roy Vagelos, the former chair and CEO of Merck, and the Unanue family, founders of Goya Foods, are the business leaders among the 14th class of honorees of the New Jersey Hall of Fame, the organization announced Tuesday afternoon.
Newest N.J. legal weed store to open Friday
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Verano Zen Leaf Neptune Township will become New Jersey’s 18th store offering adult legal weed on Friday,...
Drivers overcharged for E-ZPass tolls on NJ & PA bridge
If you paid your toll on the Route 1 Trenton-Morrisville Bridge between February and July using E-ZPass you'll want to check your statement for a possible overcharge. The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission said that some drivers may have been charged a $9 toll instead of the $1.25 between February and July due because of a problem in the E-ZPass reader in the second lane from the left, according to spokesman Joe Donnelly. It is also known as Lane 4.
Car Fire Causes Delays, Shutdowns On Route 80 In Morris County
A car that caught fire on Route 80 caused serious delays and several lane closures in Morris County. The fire broke out on the westbound ramp to Exit 30-Howard Boulevard in Mount Arlington shortly before 1:10 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, according to 511NJ. All lanes were initially closed, while...
Bear Sighting Reported In Morris County Backyard
A bear sighting was reported in a Morris County backyard, authorities said. The bear was seen in a yard on Lorraine Road near Greenwood Avenue in Madison on Monday, August 1, according to a post from the borough’s Facebook page. Animal Control services were handling the sighting, and the...
Construction begins to replace century-old bridge connecting NJ and NYC, officials say
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — It’s more than 100 years old and, at times, a major headache for commuters. But New Jersey’s Portal Bridge in Hudson County is a vital link for trains between New Jersey and New York City. On Monday, a new major project to replace the bridge begins. Gov. Phil Murphy will be […]
thepressgroup.net
Intersection overhaul sees delay of at least a week
TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON—The County of Bergen’s protect to overhaul the Pascack Road–Washington Avenue intersection is delayed a week or two. Motorists are advised to check the township police department’s social media posts for updates, and of course Pascack Press will have news as it’s available.
roi-nj.com
Mt. Laurel Apple Montessori celebrates opening with ribbon cutting
To celebrate Apple Montessori Schools opening a newly renovated school in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey, it recently held a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony/Open House. The new school is located at 1401 South Church Street in Mt. Laurel and is Apple Montessori’s first South Jersey location. This location offers programs for children ages 6 weeks to 6 years.
$1M Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold at the Jersey Shore
Although no one won the full Mega Millions jackpot from Tuesday night, it was still very profitable for someone who bought a ticket at the Jersey Shore that ended up being worth $1,000,000!. In fact, there were two $1M winning tickets sold in New Jersey, and reportedly one worth $3M...
theobserver.com
ECPO: Man, 34, shot dead on Newark’s South 20th Street
The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and Newark Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a Newark man ib that city, the ECPO and Newark PD announced jointly today. Newark police say they found Davion Sumler, 34, at 1:40 a.m., on the 300 block of South 20th Street, where...
wrnjradio.com
NJ Department of Labor awards $1.1M through first CARE grant to boost access to worker benefits, protections
NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) has awarded $1.1 million through its inaugural Cultivating Access, Rights, and Equity (CARE) grant program to 13 grantees, including four collaboratives, totaling 28 organizations. The CARE grant was created to facilitate equitable outreach, education, and access...
