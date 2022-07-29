ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Bus riders accuse MATA of frequent no-show buses and poor communication

WATN Local Memphis
WATN Local Memphis
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.localmemphis.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATN Local Memphis

Meet Memphis police's newest K-9 officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police landed a new recruit Monday, and this one has four legs. K-9 Officer Bolt is the latest graduate. His handler is Agent Moody of the CSX Railroad. Bolt is named after Officer Sean Bolton, who was killed in the line of duty on Aug....
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
City
Bellevue, TN
Local
Tennessee Traffic
Memphis, TN
Traffic
WREG

Police spot, disable stolen vehicle at Northeast Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police in unmarked vehicles spotted and disabled a stolen car at a Northeast Memphis gas station and took the driver into custody. They said they also recovered a stolen weapon and drugs from inside the vehicle. Officers said they did a computer check of a red Hyundai Accent after the driver parked […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Missing Child Alert issued by Southaven PD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southaven Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Southaven PD said that 15-year-old Tiearrany Baugh was last seen Monday night walking westward on Forest Down near Getwell Road. Police said she was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a backpack with the […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
actionnews5.com

Memorial services begin for Memphis pastor murdered in carjacking

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Tuesday, community members will begin memorial services to lay a Memphis-area pastor murdered in a carjacking to rest. Pastor Autura Eason-Williams was killed in mid-July. The case of those accused of killing her during the carjacking is still pending. This has been a story that...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transportation#Bus Route#Cfbs#Mbru#American Way Terminal
actionnews5.com

2 deceased dogs left abandoned in East Memphis apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Shelter called Memphis police to Lynnfield Apartments on June 24 about two pit bulls lying in their feces locked in kennels. The leasing manager did a well-being check on the apartment and found the dead dogs. The leaseholders were Dileona Taylor and Ruby Gray,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Tuition-free South Memphis charter school now open

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some parents in Memphis will be sending their children to a new charter school this month. Individualized Intellect Institute, or I3, opened its doors Monday. It's a year-round tuition-free private middle and high school in South Memphis. I3 won't have your normal classroom setting. Instead, students...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman shot at in Germantown Parkway traffic

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A woman was shot at on North Germantown Parkway while sitting in traffic, Memphis police said. Police responded to an aggravated assault July 27 along North Germantown Parkway and Macon Road in Cordova. Investigators say the man behind the wheel of a gray 2016 Ford Escape cut the victim off in traffic […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Customer Service
WATN Local Memphis

Missing child safely located, Memphis police said

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said they safely located the missing one-year-old boy who was seen with his aunt on July 24, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The child's aunt left Winter Tree Drive with the one-year-old in a Black Honda being driven by another woman, according...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man killed, woman injured in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in South Memphis left one person dead and another injured Monday night. It happened in the 700 block of Walker near the Metropolitan Baptist Church just before midnight. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was also shot and taken to Regional One in non-critical condition. Emotions […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: July 26 – August 1

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Baby Jack’s BBQ – […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

3 critical in overnight Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people have been listed in critical condition after being shot in the 2600 block of Woodcliff Drive in Frayser. It happened Saturday morning around 2 a.m. Two victims were located on the scene and taken to the hospital. A third victim arrived at the hospital by a private vehicle. Police do […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

2 pedestrians killed within two days in separate crashes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have died after being struck by vehicles between July 30 and July 31. The first hit-and-run accident happened Saturday evening just before 7 p.m. near Knight Arnold Road and Boxdale Street. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he later died. Seven hours later around 1:30 a.m., a second […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy