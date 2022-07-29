Bus riders accuse MATA of frequent no-show buses and poor communication

www.localmemphis.com
MATA and union leaders take a ride to check out complaints
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Slashed routes, no shows and delays; those are some of the issues MATA bus riders said they face day in and day out. The Memphis Bus Riders Union, Citizens for Better Service and Memphis Area Transit Authority leaders stepped on a MATA bus in Whitehaven Friday afternoon.
'We are fully staffed' | Memphis-Shelby County Schools reports no bus driver shortage for beginning of school year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday afternoon, those with First Student, the busy provider for Memphis-Shelby County Schools, updated thousands of district parents with good news: there is no bus driver shortage when school starts next week. "We are fully staffed. We are every excited," First Student District Manager Alvin Tucker...
Home on National Street in Memphis closed as public nuisance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis home has been shut down as a public nuisance. The Memphis Police Department said it began receiving complaints from neighbors and patrol officers about the home at 1673 National Street, not fair from Chelsea Ave. and Jackson Ave., in 2021. According to MPD, officers...
Meet Memphis police's newest K-9 officer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police landed a new recruit Monday, and this one has four legs. K-9 Officer Bolt is the latest graduate. His handler is Agent Moody of the CSX Railroad. Bolt is named after Officer Sean Bolton, who was killed in the line of duty on Aug....
Police spot, disable stolen vehicle at Northeast Memphis gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police in unmarked vehicles spotted and disabled a stolen car at a Northeast Memphis gas station and took the driver into custody. They said they also recovered a stolen weapon and drugs from inside the vehicle. Officers said they did a computer check of a red Hyundai Accent after the driver parked […]
Missing Child Alert issued by Southaven PD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southaven Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Southaven PD said that 15-year-old Tiearrany Baugh was last seen Monday night walking westward on Forest Down near Getwell Road. Police said she was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a backpack with the […]
Blind grocery bagger in Lakeland inspires customers, co-workers
LAKELAND, Tenn. — A longtime blind Kroger bagger in Lakeland is beloved by his community. Willie B. Wells, a courtesy clerk, has worked at the store in the Stonebridge Crossing Shopping Center for 12 years. ABC24 photojournalist Shiela Whaley has his story.
Memorial services begin for Memphis pastor murdered in carjacking
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Tuesday, community members will begin memorial services to lay a Memphis-area pastor murdered in a carjacking to rest. Pastor Autura Eason-Williams was killed in mid-July. The case of those accused of killing her during the carjacking is still pending. This has been a story that...
No, there was not a school shooting at a Frayser Elementary School
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An article posted on a website Monday claimed that there was an active shooter at a Frayser elementary school at the 1600 block of Dalewood Avenue, which is Frayser Achievement Elementary School. The article claimed that as many as 12 children were injured in the shooting,...
2 deceased dogs left abandoned in East Memphis apartment
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Shelter called Memphis police to Lynnfield Apartments on June 24 about two pit bulls lying in their feces locked in kennels. The leasing manager did a well-being check on the apartment and found the dead dogs. The leaseholders were Dileona Taylor and Ruby Gray,...
Tuition-free South Memphis charter school now open
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some parents in Memphis will be sending their children to a new charter school this month. Individualized Intellect Institute, or I3, opened its doors Monday. It's a year-round tuition-free private middle and high school in South Memphis. I3 won't have your normal classroom setting. Instead, students...
Woman shot at in Germantown Parkway traffic
MEMPHIS, Tenn — A woman was shot at on North Germantown Parkway while sitting in traffic, Memphis police said. Police responded to an aggravated assault July 27 along North Germantown Parkway and Macon Road in Cordova. Investigators say the man behind the wheel of a gray 2016 Ford Escape cut the victim off in traffic […]
ScamStop 901 campaign aims to prevent scams targeting Mid-South seniors
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South law enforcement and the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office are teaming up in an effort to stop scams aimed at the Memphis area’s older citizens. According to the D.A., seniors who were victims of scams lost an average of more than $18,000...
Missing child safely located, Memphis police said
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said they safely located the missing one-year-old boy who was seen with his aunt on July 24, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The child's aunt left Winter Tree Drive with the one-year-old in a Black Honda being driven by another woman, according...
Man killed, woman injured in South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in South Memphis left one person dead and another injured Monday night. It happened in the 700 block of Walker near the Metropolitan Baptist Church just before midnight. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was also shot and taken to Regional One in non-critical condition. Emotions […]
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: July 26 – August 1
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Baby Jack’s BBQ – […]
3 critical in overnight Frayser shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people have been listed in critical condition after being shot in the 2600 block of Woodcliff Drive in Frayser. It happened Saturday morning around 2 a.m. Two victims were located on the scene and taken to the hospital. A third victim arrived at the hospital by a private vehicle. Police do […]
2 pedestrians killed within two days in separate crashes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have died after being struck by vehicles between July 30 and July 31. The first hit-and-run accident happened Saturday evening just before 7 p.m. near Knight Arnold Road and Boxdale Street. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he later died. Seven hours later around 1:30 a.m., a second […]
Memphis Police searching for suspects who broke into more than a dozen vehicles in hotel parking lot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released surveillance pictures after more than a dozen car break-ins at an East Memphis hotel. Officers said about 1:15 a.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, the suspects pulled into the parking lot of the Double Tree Hotel in the 5000 block of Sanderlin Avenue. They were in a white four-door sedan.
Demarcus Dickerson runs the Dehydration Station to keep the community hydrated
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If there is anything Memphians can count on, it is that Demarcus Dickerson will be at Parkway and Poplar Avenue each and every day. He started his own Dehydration Station. It is a satisfying service for a quenching need. “It’s very important because people are thirsty....
