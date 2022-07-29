Honor first responders with a letter

Excellent letter in the Saturday, July 30, Chronicle by Gary Rankle. I to have tried to do as much research about the District 2 and 4 commissioner candidates as I could. However interesting, most info pertains to background and positions held. It would be great, in the next couple of weeks, if the Chronicle could develop a spreadsheet-type article listing the major issues facing Citrus County and have each candidate succinctly state their position and how they would vote on each.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO