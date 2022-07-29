Honor first responders with a letter

www.chronicleonline.com
Citrus County Chronicle
Worthington puts organization first
I have had the pleasure of serving with Stacey Worthington on the board of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Citrus County for many years. She was nominated and elected a board officer, treasurer, in her first year on the board. She was willing to take on additional responsibilities right away and demonstrated a commitment to the assignments and the organization.
Citrus County Chronicle
An endorsement for Powers’ reelection
Mrs. Linda Powers has dedicated a major portion of her professional life to the betterment of our school system. Since becoming a school board member in 2004, she has served as a highly dedicated and effective individual who has helped Citrus County Schools become one of Florida’s finest school systems.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness' new fire chief settles into the job, fulfilling a life's dream
For Robert “Bobby” Bessler the dream of becoming a firefighter had nontraditional beginnings that stemmed from a job in a lumberyard and a retired firefighter from Fort Lauderdale. Bessler never would have set foot into a fire station, let alone become Inverness’ new fire chief or a battalion...
Citrus County Chronicle
Sound Off calls from Friday, July 29
(Re Wednesday, July 27’s front-page story, “Meadowcrest loses battle to block affordable housing complex,” “Commission overturns planning commission zoning decision”): What is the point of having a planning and zoning commission that the county commissioners appoint if they are going to simply ignore them? They are supposed to be the experts and the Citrus County commissioners ignored their findings on the Meadowcrest decision. Something is amiss.
Citrus County Chronicle
FDOT provides updates on U.S. 19 widening, sidewalk projects
It may be slow but progress is being made on the three separate road projects along U.S. 19, extending from the Hernando County line at U.S. 98 in Homosassa to Fort Island Trail in Crystal River. Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) spokesman John McShaffrey told the Chronicle all three are...
The fix was in from the beginning
The fix was in from the beginning
I would like to make a few comments about the July 26th commissioners meeting concerning the Meadowcrest re-zoning. My first comment is to all of the deed restricted communities in Citrus County. If you have a desirable piece of property in or attached to your community, beware, your DRI is not worth the paper it is printed on.
Citrus County Chronicle
Nonprofit Spotlight: Citrus County Education Foundation
Editor’s note: Every community depends on the resources and support that nonprofit agencies provide people, whether physical, material or emotional. The Chronicle’s ongoing series, Nonprofit Spotlight, profiles the nonprofit agencies in Citrus County that exist to help make life better for us all. To have your nonprofit organization...
Commissions voted against citizens
Commissions voted against citizens
The battle to keep LGBTQ displays out of our libraries ended Tuesday with a no vote from the Board to protect our children from sexually sensitive displays. Tuesday, the Board ruled against its citizens. Eric Head, director of the library system, drafted 14 points derived from the American Library Association...
Citrus County Chronicle
Can you help HPH Hospice help others?
Good morning! The amazing care team at HPH Hospice of Citrus County provides care to our patients who are nearing their final stages of life as well as caring for their family and caregivers with emotional and spiritual support. Many often wonder how hospice is paid. HPH Hospice receives partial...
Citrus County Chronicle
Summer RISE elevates senior potential for future
More high school seniors than ever are rising to the occasion when it comes to planning for their futures both here in Citrus County and beyond. This year, the fourth annual Summer RISE Program reached an all-time high attendance of 95 students both days, nearly double from last year’s 55 students.
Citrus County Chronicle
Let’s Feed Citrus food giveaway dates for August
Two dates are set for the Let’s Feed Citrus food distribution in August: Wednesday, Aug. 10 and 24. Beginning at 9 a.m. on both dates, the public can receive food at the Citrus County fairgrounds at 3600 S. Florida Ave. — drive-thru only. Also, the Crystal River Mall...
Citrus County Chronicle
Daniels’ experience, communication skills best for School District
Deborah Daniels is the best choice for School Board District 5, a non-partisan position. Daniels has 20 years of classroom experience and has continued to maintain her leadership and communication skills within the education community. Daniels’ goals include a safer environment for teaching and learning, and tackling crucial issues such...
Citrus County Chronicle
Decent living space important for all
My living in a senior residential community has only minimal woods in the proximity. So, it was unusual to see a parade of turkeys strolling through both morning and evening. In the past year, there has been a coyote, racoon, and even a cow pass through. This spring and summer...
Chalk Talk
Chalk Talk
Jessie’s Place to provide human trafficking training. Citrus County Children's Advocacy Center (Jessie's Place) will continue their education program for the upcoming school year. Jessie’s Place created a community outreach specialist position last year through a grant from the Citrus County Community Charitable Foundation, Inc. (CCCCF). The position...
Citrus County Chronicle
Sheriff's office arrests seven in alleged cockfighting ring
Seven men were arrested Saturday in connection to a Floral City cockfighting ring, a crime that’s illegal in all 50 states and a felony in Florida. What began as a noise complaint at 12599 South Ave., Floral City, soon became apparent to arresting deputies as the site of a cockfighting venue, according to a media release received Monday night from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.
Citrus County Chronicle
Tell us issues facing county, candidate stance
Excellent letter in the Saturday, July 30, Chronicle by Gary Rankle. I to have tried to do as much research about the District 2 and 4 commissioner candidates as I could. However interesting, most info pertains to background and positions held. It would be great, in the next couple of weeks, if the Chronicle could develop a spreadsheet-type article listing the major issues facing Citrus County and have each candidate succinctly state their position and how they would vote on each.
Citrus County Chronicle
Saturday night fire damages Homosassa home
A citizen’s quick actions in the early evenings hours Saturday, July 30, in Homosassa reduced fire damage to a singlewide mobile home, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue. CCFR crews were dispatched at 5:29 p.m. Saturday to a reported structure fire on West Oaklawn Street in Homosassa where a...
Citrus County Chronicle
Franks for the memories — beloved Floral City hot dog eatery closes
The story of Pudgee’s American Eatery is a story of perseverance. Even though its owner, John Sterling, served his last Pudgee’s hot dog and locked the front door of his Floral City business for the last time on Saturday, July 23, Sterling fought the good fight and is ready for his next chapter.
Citrus County Chronicle
Pedestrian struck, killed by truck in Citrus Springs
A 53-year-old Citrus Springs man was struck and killed by a Ford F150 in the early morning hours Tuesday, Aug. 2, on North Citrus Springs Boulevard and West Cushion Drive, according to an FHP report issued at 11:46 a.m. Tuesday. The truck, which was driven by a 36-year-old Citrus Springs...
Heat index enters danger zone
Heat index enters danger zone
As Sgt. Phil Esterhaus from Hill Street Blues used to say: “Let’s be careful out there.”. Forecasted heat values in Citrus County today and Tuesday are 103 and 102 degrees respectively. The heat index is what the human body is when relative humidity is combined with the air...
