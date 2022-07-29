New Rey and Kylo Ren Costume Pieces Available at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios

wdwnt.com
WDW News Today
Guest Arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios After Security Discovered Gun in Bag
A man was arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios last month after security found a gun in his backpack at the entrance of the park, Fox 35 Orlando reports. Nathaniel Franco Freeman, 35, set off a contactless security scanner at the security checkpoint of Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 25. He voluntarily placed his backpack on a security table to be inspected. He opened the zipper of the bag and then removed it from the table. He asked a woman he was with, “Did you take it out?”
disneydining.com
Disappointing news as Disney World’s official website confirms the absence of multiple Guest-favorite experiences
Disney World’s official website has confirmed the removal of several experiences that many Guests name as some of their most favorite experiences at the Walt Disney World Resort. It’s not that we’re surprised, really. We understand part of it: Disney World is not a benevolent charity organization;...
WDW News Today
Male Guest Arrested for Raping Woman at Walt Disney World Resort Hotel
A man has been arrested after raping a woman at the Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel. Fox 35 Orlando obtained the arrest affidavit for Eyvor Gomez, 49, of Pembroke Pines. He was arrested on Monday and faces a sexual battery charge. The victim stated that she was at a bar...
A Classic Disneyland Attraction Is Coming To An End...Again
Disneyland will never be finished. It’s an often repeated statement that was first uttered by Walt Disney himself. Things are always changing, and while that means there will always be something new around the corner, it often means the end of something else to make room for that new stuff.
TMZ.com
Families Throw Down in Massive Disney World Brawl, One Person Hospitalized
The Magic Kingdom's looking more like a WWE ring after 2 families went toe-to-toe in a massive brawl Wednesday ... reportedly sending someone out of the park in an ambulance. The tussle went down at Disney World in Orlando as tempers started to flare inside the theme park's Fantasyland. The families were near the exit of Mickey's PhilharMagic theater ... where a woman left the line to retrieve a cellphone she'd left on a nearby wheelchair.
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Guest Involved in Magic Kingdom Brawl Reveals Story & More Footage
One of the guests involved in the latest Magic Kingdom brawl has reached out to WDWNT to share their side of the story, along with additional footage of the fight. A warning that the video embedded contains highly offensive language. Reader/viewer discretion is advised. The guest and their family were...
12 Troubling Facts About Disney’s Parks
Walt Disney opened Disneyland in 1955, in Anaheim, California. In 1965, the year before he died, he announced that he was planning a second theme park near Orlando, Florida. What was originally called Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom opened in 1971. This evolved into a vast resort and entertainment complex,...
WDW News Today
Disney Reveals Why Jungle Cruise Water Turned Pink at Disneyland
Guests visiting Disneyland on July 18 who came to the park may have been surprised that the water at Jungle Cruise had turned… pink? Jokes were cracked on social media as to the reason, but it was actually more innocuous than expected, according to the Orange County Register. Disneyland...
WDW News Today
Screaming Fight Breaks Out at Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom
Last night a fight almost turned physical when two families got in a screaming match on the tram leaving the Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom. It’s unknown what exactly caused this fight to erupt but two Cast Members had to intervene. A man and a woman on...
disneydining.com
You Can Live In the Heart of a Disney Community…For a Hefty Price
For many Disney fans, the ultimate dream would be to be able to visit the Walt Disney World Resort whenever you want to. Even if you can’t score a coveted theme park reservation, you can still pop on down to Disney Springs and indulge in some great shopping and dining. Living close will also allow you to find a spot outside of the Parks — maybe at a Disney Resort hotel — to watch fireworks spectaculars like Disney Enchantment. Disney knew that there were people who would want to live close to the Parks, so they created their own luxury paradise called Golden Oak.
WDW News Today
Add One Little Spark(le) to Your Outfit With New Figment Earrings at EPCOT
If you imagine showing off your love for a certain famous purple dragon, fly on over to ImageWorks at EPCOT to pick up a pair of Figment earrings. The dangling earrings have golden chains attached to matching studs. At the end of the chain is Figment’s head and wings above a pink pearlescent bauble.
WDW News Today
Haunted Mansion Headstone Bookends and Pins Creep Into Magic Kingdom
We’re creeping closer to the spookiest time of the year, and you can start to decorate with new Haunted Mansion headstone bookends. We also found several new pins, all inside Memento Mori at Magic Kingdom. The Haunted Mansion Headstone Bookends – $44.99. At Memento Mori, any soul can...
WDW News Today
Celebrate the Mickey Premium Ice Cream Bar With a New Scented Loungefly Ear Headband at the Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Now, you can wear your ice cream (and stay clean) thanks to a new Loungefly ear headband at the Disneyland Resort celebrating the Mickey Premium Ice Cream bar!. Mickey Premium Ice Cream Bar Loungefly Ear Headband –...
WDW News Today
New “The Haunted Mansion” Ringer T-Shirt, Long-Sleeved Shirt, and Jacket Creep Into Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Fashion is never dead at The Haunted Mansion, and now guests can pick up new apparel inspired by the classic attraction at Walt Disney World. The Haunted Mansion Ringer T-Shirt – $34.99. This new ringer t-shirt...
WDW News Today
Summer Tribute Store to Close August 7 to Begin Halloween Horror Nights Transformation at Universal Studios Florida
As Universal Studios Florida prepares for Halloween Horror Nights, the Summer Tribute Store will close August 7 to begin its own terrifying transformation. Clues have been gradually placed within the store to suggest that the movie theater theme may continue into the fall, albeit with a more sinister edge. Halloween...
WDW News Today
New Jasmine Purse by Danielle Nicole at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Jasmine purse by Danielle Nicole is shining, shimmering, and splendid at Disneyland Resort. This purse matches the new Jasmine collection celebrating the 30th anniversary of “Aladdin.” We found it in Elias and Co. at Disney California Adventure.
WDW News Today
Light-Up Groot Sketchbook Ornament Arrives at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you ever dreamed of starting your own version of The Tivan Collection (which if you read this site, you probably already have), you can now add Groot to your holiday collection with this new light-up Sketchbook ornament we found at Disney Home in the Downtown Disney District.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 7/25/22 (MagicBand+ Soft Launches in App, Driving Goofy DVC Billboard May Be Demolished, & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Good morning from Hollywood! Today, we’re taking a tour around Disney’s Hollywood Studios before taking a ride on the Disney Skyliner to check out Disney’s BoardWalk. First things first, we tapped in at the...
disneydining.com
The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed
There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
