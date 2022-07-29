Future Fest: Watch Sanjay Puri Speak About the Future of Cultural Architecture

architizer.com
Future Fest: Watch Leslie Lok Speak About 3D Printed Concrete, ‘Waste Wood’ and the Future of Materials
If you’re interested in learning more about the future of building materials in architecture, we have some exciting news: Leslie Lok will speak at Architizer Future Fest this September!. As one of the lead architects at HANNAH, one of the world’s most forward-thinking architecture firms, Leslie will take to...
Reader’s Choice: Top 10 Architecture Projects on Architizer in July 2022
Architects: Want to have your project featured? Showcase your work through Architizer and sign up for our inspirational newsletter. Architizer’s journal is fueled by the creative energy of the thousands of architects from around the world who upload and showcase their incredible work. From conceptual designs to projects under construction to completed buildings, we are proud to serve as a platform for showcasing global architectural talent and the brilliance of visualizers, engineers, manufacturers, and photographers who are crucial members of the industry. A stellar drawing, rendering or photo, as well as a detailed project description, can go a long way in making a project stand out, as does indicate the stellar contributors on a project.
Paperhome // Aaksen Responsible Aarchitecture
As the fourth most populated city in Indonesia, residential land in the metropolitan area of Bandung city remains limited. Paperhome is a compact house located in the touristic Dago suburb, known for a decent and relatively cold tropic weather, with scenic viewing at the uphill part of Bandung. Located in the crowded area of Dago, Paperhome sits at 6 x 10-meter lot facing northern side.
Roman Izquierdo Bouldstridge Designs Elegant Vaulted Port Vell Oyster Bar
Port Vell Oyster Bar – The Project consists of the conversion of a 30sqm space into an oyster bar, located a few meters from the Port Vell in Barcelona. Since it was a space of reduced dimensions, an innovative game of mirrors creates the perception that the space is four times larger than reality. The presence of hanging plants, placed in an apparently random position, generates a poetic space in movement. A new atmosphere, full of living nature, arches and wood, provides a comfortable environment to taste oysters.
Lorphoonphol rice mill office // PHTAA LIVING DESIGN
Rice is Thailand’s main agricultural exports. This region is well-suited for rice farming as it is in a naturally formed basin. Lorphoonphol rice mill is centrally located to service a large number of farms. Three factors needed consideration for parameters of the design. Firstly, flood and humidity can potentially...
Cumulus Studio Designs Practical Modern Hill House Adapted to the Realities of Life on the Farm
Hill House – Both brief and design were a reflection of the location and the realities of life on an established farm in Tasmania’s Northern Midlands. The owners wanted a modern two-bedroom house, a welcoming space that would create a calm separation between work and home. They asked for light interiors, a sense of volume in the living area, and a design flexible enough to accommodate future additions for a growing family. Because of the location and modest budget, we focussed on a simple design, providing a warm retreat from the region’s harsh weather, maximizing natural light, and prioritizing the property’s striking views.
Uchida Shanghai a 100-year-old house in Shanghai converted by a sculptural spiral staircase
100-year-old house in Shanghai is a renovation project for a century-old house that had been randomly altered. An irregular spiral staircase was devised to renew the space, aiming to fill the stairwell with light and make it the center of daily life. It was also intended that the light from the skylight would play a role in bringing about changes in daily life.
Mykonos Earth Suites // Omniview Design
‘Earth Suites’ is a boutique hotel, located at ‘Megali Ammos’ area of Mykonos island. Two core elements of the Cycladic traditional architecture inspired the interior design approach.Arches represent a central element of the Cycladic architectural vocabulary. Those rigid forms, originally conceived as structural element, are nowadays a bold visual reference of Aegean architecture.The arch is employed as an operative experiment, where a familiar form is revisited through contemporary construction techniques.
