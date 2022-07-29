ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piqua, OH

Edison State faculty honored with Excellence in Teaching Awards

By MELANIE SPEICHER
Sidney Daily News
 4 days ago
Sidney Daily News

Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter to host education program in Troy

TROY — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is offering an in-person education program in Troy to provide comprehensive information about Alzheimer’s disease and to answer common questions about dementia. The program, Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, is being offered free to the community and will be held...
TROY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Board thanks Boeke for service

MINSTER – The Minster Board of Education thanked the retiring superintendent for her years of service during its July 18 meeting. Brenda Boeke served 37 years in education and 11 years as Minster superintendent. She said, “As I stand in the mirror reflecting on my journey with Minster Schools,...
MINSTER, OH
The Lima News

Local schools incorporating Bible-based character education

LIMA - LifeWise Academy had its origins in 2018 in Van Wert, Ohio. It was there that “Released Time Religious Instruction” was reinvented. Seventy years ago, the U.S. Supreme Court decision Zorach v. Clauson determined that the practice of “Released Time Religious Instruction” was constitutional and therefore legal in all states. Justice William O. Douglas wrote for the majority in a 6-3 decision Of Zorach v. Clauson in 1952:
VAN WERT, OH
Sidney Daily News

Barhorst unofficial winner

SIDNEY — After months of waiting, voters were finally able to select their choice for their Republican candidate for the Ohio House’s 85th District race. The winner of Tuesday’s special election will be unopposed in the November Primary. The district is composed of voters from Shelby, Champaign and Logan counties.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

City honors utilities director for his good work

SIDNEY — William Blakely, city of Sidney utilities director, was honored Monday night when Mayor Mardie Milligan proclaimed Aug. 1, 2022, to be William C. Blakely Day in the city of Sidney. The proclamation expressed appreciation for Blakely’s work to ensure the city has safe public water services.
SIDNEY, OH
americanmilitarynews.com

Coach resigns after Green Beret group questions military background

A high school coach and educator who has worked for several local schools over two decades is out as head coach of Alter High School’s boys varsity soccer team. Ron Fernandez resigned after he was “suspended … from all contact with the team” amid an investigation about his military service, Alter Principal Lourdes Lambert said.
Sidney Daily News

Celebrating seniors at the Shelby County Fair

The great Shelby County Fair week is done and in the books. What a wonderful Senior Day we had! The weather was perfect! Everyone in attendance enjoyed playing bingo and listening to the Senior Center Singers preform. Shelby County Fair Board members Jake and Breezy Yinger handed out awards for:...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Celina Insurance Group accountant earns insurance designation achievement

CELINA — Cole Brooks, a property and casualty insurance accountant at Celina Insurance Group, recently earned the Associate in Insurance Accounting and Finance (AIAF) designation. The AIAF program is a specialized curriculum administered by The Institutes, an organization dedicated to providing accreditation and continuing education to insurance professionals. Brooks...
CELINA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Helping students

Mike Wells, of Sidney, makes a donation to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign, on Friday, July 29 which will provide school supplies for Shelby County students this fall. The bell is being rung by Ramona Roberts, of Sidney, in front of Sidney Foodtowne.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Sidney Municipal Court

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of June 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Lindsey Rebecca Judd, 41, of Dayton, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine. Michael Johnson Jr., 29, of Youngstown, was charged with speeding,...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Church holds party

Alivia Brown, right, 11, attempts to stick a ball to velcro spots and win a prize as Evan Myers, both of Sidney, watches at the Meaningful Life Ministries Block Party on Saturday, July 30. Alivia is the daughter of Tyler and Ashley Brown.
SIDNEY, OH
dayton247now.com

Community reflects on Deputy Yates's procession and burial

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Hundreds from across Ohio and the region poured out to say their final farewells to Deputy Matthew Yates. Highways and roads throughout Springfield were lined with people showing support and paying their respects as Yates made his way to Ferncliff Cemetery. Red, white and blue flashing...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton.com

Dayton Air Show attendance hits 80K; organizers looking at parking issues

About 80,000 people attended the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show this past weekend, perhaps the event’s strongest attendance in 15 years, show organizers said Monday. “I think it’s going to be more than 80,000, to be honest with you″ when a final count is complete, Scott Buchanan, chairman of the U.S. Air and Trade Show, the event’s parent entity, said at a press conference.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Hopeland Church mourning the loss of Assoc. Pastor Joel Burton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton community is mourning the loss of a local pastor who was tragically killed while on vacation in Florida. Associate Pastor for Hopeland Church and Founder of Simple Street Ministry Joel Burton was hit and killed by a car Sunday morning. His close friend Zeb Dill was also hit and […]
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Out of the past

———— The school enumeration of Sidney and east Sidney has been completed by Truant Officer Root. It shows there are in Sidney and East Sidney 1,747 persons between the ages of six and 21 years. This is an increase of 15 over last year. The survey shows an increase of six families over last year.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Steer sells for $14,400

SIDNEY — Day two of the Shelby County Junior Fair Livestock Sale saw steers, poultry, goats and lambs going on the auction block. Hayden Huleskamp sold his Grand Champion Steer for $14,100, which set a new sale record. The buyers were A G Boogher & Son Inc, Alvetro Orthodontics, Anna Young Farmers, Ashley Furniture Homestore, Austin Regula Farms & Trucking, Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Jackson, Barga Show Cattle, Barhorst Farms, Barker Insurance Agency & Show Cattle, Bohman Trucking, Botkins Family & Jackson Center Dental, Buckeye Ford, Donald A. Sommer Inc., Egbert Livestock Botkins & St Henry, Fennig Homan Agri Business, First National Bank of New Bremen, Rob and Barbara Frische, Matt Huelskamp From The Ground Up Ag Services, Fultz Flooring, Goffena Furniture Inc., Aaron and Sarah Heilers, Hemmelgarn Services Inc., Huelskamp County Line Farms LLC, Inn Between Restaurant, Lochard Inc., Sidney Municipal Court Judge Gary J. Carter, Plastipak Packaging Inc., Provico Farm & Show Supply, Roger Schulze Trucking LLC, Garrett and Megan Serr, Shelby County Republican Party/Kerg, Sidney Body Carstar, Sidney Electric Company, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Tammy Barhorst/Wagner Realty, US Bank, Vondenhuevel Auction Service, Wiessinger, Ron and Marcia, Zimpfer Farms, Sidney Auto Tech, Schnippel Construction Inc., Huelskamp Welding, LLC, SLD Trucking, LLC, Germain of Sidney, Edward Jones Investments-Christman, Salm-McGill & Tangeman Funeral Home, JR Cattle, Matt Huffman for Ohio, May PT and Performance LLC, Henschen Family, Billing Chiropractic, SS Auto Detailing, LLC, Jeremy and Nikki Resor, Ellis Construction, A & B Service Center, Elmer’s Towing and Recovery, Carter & Caileigh Huelskamp and Pohlkat Inc.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Company not associated with newspaper

SIDNEY — The Sidney Daily News has learned that a company is contacting advertisers who placed in the SDN’s Reader’s Choice contest about purchasing a plaque. The company is not associated with the newspaper nor its Reader’s Choice program.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Fields to celebrate 105th birthday

SIDNEY — Virginia Fields, of Sidney, will celebrate her 105th birthday on Aug. 5, 2022, with her family at Ohio Living Dorothy Love. Born Aug. 5, 1917, Virginia has lived her entire life in the small, midwest towns of Anna and Sidney. She has written a book, “The Way We Were, Recollections of My Life in Anna, Ohio”, which tells of her everyday life from her early childhood through her married life to Chalmer Fields, a soldier during WWII. Virginia recalls the simple joys of childhood, the demanding chores of a household without furnace or running water, the daunting yet everyday tasks of raising and preserving food, laundry and home remedies. Her book tells of self-made entertainment and visits from an occasional Medicine Show. In addition to writing the book, Virginia illustrated it in an effort to take readers back to a simpler time.
SIDNEY, OH

