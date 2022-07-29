ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

KNWA Today: BITE NWA Event Series

By Crystal Martinez
nwahomepage.com
 4 days ago
www.nwahomepage.com

nwahomepage.com

Happening in NWA: Local festivals, Silent Book Club

Here is a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas. Starting Tuesday and lasting until Saturday, Northwest Arkansas residents can enjoy free nightly entertainment including carnival rides, grape stomping, arts and crafts and so much more. Chairman of the festival Ryan Pianalto says volunteers start preparing to serve the...
SPRINGDALE, AR
nwahomepage.com

KNWA Today: Tontitown Grape Festival

The reigning queen of the Tontitown Grape Festival comes on the show to discuss their upcoming event. A Fayetteville man, who lost his 6-year-old grandson …. Voting begins for Fort Smith, Siloam Springs elections. Tontitown Grape Festival kicks off its 123rd year. $2 million water project in Decatur. NWA transplants...
TONTITOWN, AR
5newsonline.com

The Chicks coming to the Walmart AMP

ROGERS, Ark. — The 13-time Grammy-winning band, The Chicks, are making a stop at the Walmart AMP this fall. The country music superstars will play at the AMP on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Fans can grab their tickets starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5. They range in costs from...
ROGERS, AR
nwahomepage.com

Bentonville Film Festival to showcase shorts made by Black women

Bentonville Film Festival to showcase shorts made by Black women. Bentonville Film Festival to showcase shorts made …. University of Arkansas back to school health plans. Bentonville Fire Department gets first live fire …. Question of the Day 8/1. Thousands of school supplies for NWA families. Remodeled Springdale Walmart opens.
BENTONVILLE, AR
Rogers, AR
Rogers, AR
nwahomepage.com

Happening in NWA: Dog Days First Thursday

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. A reminder that Terrific Tuesdays have returned to the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks. This is the last month of the season for this event, so go while you can. You can enjoy free entry into the garden on...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Cities across Northwest Arkansas to host National Night Out

ARKANSAS, USA — Hundreds of cities across the United States are celebrating National Night Out (NNO) Tuesday, Aug. 2 in an effort to enhance the relationship between law enforcement and neighbors within communities. According to their website, National Night Out provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

ESPN Arkansas’ Tye Richardson previews Razorbacks Fall Camp

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The college football season is right around the corner with Arkansas’ Fall Camp beginning on Friday. ESPN Arkansas’s Tye Richardson sits down with Pig Trail Nation’s Courtney Mims to preview fall practice. Click the video above to watch the full interview.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

More restaurants, a zoo set to open in Northwest Arkansas

The leisure and hospitality sector in Northwest Arkansas continues to expand. Pinnacle Hills Promenade is getting its first aquarium as The Blue Zoo interactive petting zoo and aquatic entertainment venue is expected to open in September. Blue Zoo Aquarium founder said the business is investing $3.5 million into the 22,000-square-foot...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

High enrollment causing some U of A freshmen to live off campus

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas will welcome another record-breaking number of freshmen to the Fayetteville campus this fall. They are expecting to top 30,000 students this year, with 7,000 incoming freshmen, up almost 1,000 from last year. Freshmen are required to live on campus, but with only 6,200 beds, the university has to put some students in off-campus apartments.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

AAC signs entire Arkansas basketball team to NIL deal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Monday night, Bryan and Mandy Hunt announced that the AAC had signed the entire Arkansas men's basketball team to a NIL deal. The deal through the AAC will support the Children's Safety Center. The Athlete Advocate Consortium was formed in the spring to help athletes...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
thv11.com

Arkansas motel ordered to pay $25 million to human trafficking victim

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A Benton County judge found that the former owners of a Springdale motel helped facilitate the trafficking of a teenage girl. OM Hospitality, Inc., which owned the Economy Inn until August 2018, has been ordered to pay a total of $25 million for not stopping the girl's trafficking within the motel for three years, according to court documents.
SPRINGDALE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Dax Courtney Medically Retires Due to Injuries

FAYETTEVILLE — Freshman tight end Dax Courtney signed with Arkansas in December and enrolled in January, but he will never play a down for the Hogs due to repeated injuries. Courtney, 6-6, 210, had two serious knee injuries, both knees, and is unable to continue to playing football. Courtney was injured at DeWitt as a junior then moved to Clarendon for his senior season where he also battled injuries.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

