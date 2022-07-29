KNWA Today: BITE NWA Event Series

www.nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA: Local festivals, Silent Book Club
Here is a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas. Starting Tuesday and lasting until Saturday, Northwest Arkansas residents can enjoy free nightly entertainment including carnival rides, grape stomping, arts and crafts and so much more. Chairman of the festival Ryan Pianalto says volunteers start preparing to serve the...
nwahomepage.com
KNWA Today: Tontitown Grape Festival
The reigning queen of the Tontitown Grape Festival comes on the show to discuss their upcoming event. A Fayetteville man, who lost his 6-year-old grandson …. Voting begins for Fort Smith, Siloam Springs elections. Tontitown Grape Festival kicks off its 123rd year. $2 million water project in Decatur. NWA transplants...
5newsonline.com
The Chicks coming to the Walmart AMP
ROGERS, Ark. — The 13-time Grammy-winning band, The Chicks, are making a stop at the Walmart AMP this fall. The country music superstars will play at the AMP on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Fans can grab their tickets starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5. They range in costs from...
nwahomepage.com
Bentonville Film Festival to showcase shorts made by Black women
Bentonville Film Festival to showcase shorts made by Black women. Bentonville Film Festival to showcase shorts made …. University of Arkansas back to school health plans. Bentonville Fire Department gets first live fire …. Question of the Day 8/1. Thousands of school supplies for NWA families. Remodeled Springdale Walmart opens.
Happening in NWA: Dog Days First Thursday
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. A reminder that Terrific Tuesdays have returned to the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks. This is the last month of the season for this event, so go while you can. You can enjoy free entry into the garden on...
5newsonline.com
Cities across Northwest Arkansas to host National Night Out
ARKANSAS, USA — Hundreds of cities across the United States are celebrating National Night Out (NNO) Tuesday, Aug. 2 in an effort to enhance the relationship between law enforcement and neighbors within communities. According to their website, National Night Out provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors...
Ice Cream Social returns for 50th anniversary
The Washington County Historical Society announced its annual ice cream social event will return to Fayetteville for the first time in three years this month.
nwahomepage.com
ESPN Arkansas’ Tye Richardson previews Razorbacks Fall Camp
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The college football season is right around the corner with Arkansas’ Fall Camp beginning on Friday. ESPN Arkansas’s Tye Richardson sits down with Pig Trail Nation’s Courtney Mims to preview fall practice. Click the video above to watch the full interview.
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in Arkansas
A popular restaurant chain recently started building another new location in Arkansas. Whataburger fans in Arkansas will soon have a new place to enjoy their favorite burgers and fries. The popular restaurant chain has announced plans to open a new restaurant in Siloam Springs, and construction is already underway.
nwahomepage.com
Remodeled Springdale Walmart opens
University of Arkansas back to school health plans. Bentonville Fire Department gets first live fire …
talkbusiness.net
More restaurants, a zoo set to open in Northwest Arkansas
The leisure and hospitality sector in Northwest Arkansas continues to expand. Pinnacle Hills Promenade is getting its first aquarium as The Blue Zoo interactive petting zoo and aquatic entertainment venue is expected to open in September. Blue Zoo Aquarium founder said the business is investing $3.5 million into the 22,000-square-foot...
Retired Springdale teachers ask graduates for donations to help current teachers
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Leecie Henson is a retired teacher who taught for 16 years at Springdale High School. She, along with a group of retired teachers, has asked for donations from graduates of the school. Henson believes it's important to show teachers that they have support, especially after the pandemic caused changes to the district.
National Night Out: Spend time with law enforcement
Today is National Night Out, an event aiming to enhance the relationship between the community and law enforcement. To learn more about the event we had Bella Vista’s police chief, James Graves join the show today.
New DHS location in Washington County
A new office will be at the southwest corner of the former Sears store at Northwest Arkansas Mall at 4201 N. Shiloh Drive Suite 110, Fayetteville, AR 72703.
insideedition.com
Arkansas Family Comes Together to Aid 13-Year-Old Sole Survivor of House Fire
After a house fire killed six of her family members, the sole survivor is being supported by her relatives. According to 40 / 29 News, a fire destroyed a home in Arkansas, leaving six people dead and investigators with the Washington County Sheriff's Department have been looking into the source of the fire.
High enrollment causing some U of A freshmen to live off campus
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas will welcome another record-breaking number of freshmen to the Fayetteville campus this fall. They are expecting to top 30,000 students this year, with 7,000 incoming freshmen, up almost 1,000 from last year. Freshmen are required to live on campus, but with only 6,200 beds, the university has to put some students in off-campus apartments.
5newsonline.com
AAC signs entire Arkansas basketball team to NIL deal
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Monday night, Bryan and Mandy Hunt announced that the AAC had signed the entire Arkansas men's basketball team to a NIL deal. The deal through the AAC will support the Children's Safety Center. The Athlete Advocate Consortium was formed in the spring to help athletes...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas to meet Louisville in first round of Maui Invitational; Hoop Hogs also announce foreign tour game details
LITTLE ROCK — For the first time since Eric Musselman took over at Arkansas, the Razorbacks will face at least four high-major opponents in the non-conference portion of their regular season. That was cemented as fact for the Hoop Hogs’ upcoming 2022-23 campaign on Monday when the 2022 Maui...
thv11.com
Arkansas motel ordered to pay $25 million to human trafficking victim
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A Benton County judge found that the former owners of a Springdale motel helped facilitate the trafficking of a teenage girl. OM Hospitality, Inc., which owned the Economy Inn until August 2018, has been ordered to pay a total of $25 million for not stopping the girl's trafficking within the motel for three years, according to court documents.
nwahomepage.com
Dax Courtney Medically Retires Due to Injuries
FAYETTEVILLE — Freshman tight end Dax Courtney signed with Arkansas in December and enrolled in January, but he will never play a down for the Hogs due to repeated injuries. Courtney, 6-6, 210, had two serious knee injuries, both knees, and is unable to continue to playing football. Courtney was injured at DeWitt as a junior then moved to Clarendon for his senior season where he also battled injuries.
