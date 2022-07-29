Certain California, Florida, Arizona housing markets most susceptible to downturn in a recession

www.fox13news.com
Related
Housing Prices Are Expected to Drop in These Cities — Is Yours One of Them?
Housing prices could drop by as much as 10% in many U.S. cities, per Fortune, referencing a new report from Moody's Analytics. However, the dip won't represent a national home price correction,...
Homebuyers Are Fleeing These 10 Cities — Here's Where They Want to Move Now
The housing market may be cooling off, but that doesn’t mean buyers can afford homes where they live. Sometimes, the only way to find a home that fits your budget is to pick up and move. That's exactly what many people are doing: As home prices continue to rise...
5 Cities Where Home Prices Are Most Likely to Drop Soon
The days of record-high house prices in the U.S. could be disappearing. In fact, research indicates home prices will drop in the months ahead in some of last year’s hottest real estate markets. Overall home price growth is expected to slow down dramatically in the U.S., and five cities...
The 10 Cities Where the Housing Market Is Cooling the Fastest
After two years of record-breaking growth, the housing market is finally turning around — especially on the West Coast. San Jose, California, is the market that’s cooling off the quickest, according to a new analysis from real estate brokerage Redfin. All of the top 10 markets in Redfin's list are along the West Coast or in western mountain states, including six entries in California.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What the housing market correction will do to home prices in 2023
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There's no doubt about it: The Pandemic Housing Boom was an inflationary engine. Elevated homebuyer demand during the pandemic simply overwhelmed inventory. It translated into fierce bidding wars and double-digit home price growth. Soaring home prices gave landlords an opening to jack up rents. It also saw builders push homebuilding to levels not seen since 2006. Of course, an elevated builder demand for steel, lumber, and refrigerators only put further stress on an already maxed out global supply chain.
Phoenix could soon become uninhabitable — and the poor will be the first to leave
As climate change continues to bake the Earth, it is not merely the presence of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere that is heating our cities. In many cases, human-made infrastructure is exacerbating or even making our cities more uninhabitable. Indeed, as the world warms, something called the "heat island effect"...
Furious mom slams American Airlines for LOSING her daughter,12, after paying $150 for chaperone to take her through Miami Airport
A Georgia mom has slammed American Airlines for losing her 12-year-old daughter when she flew alone from Tennessee to Miami. Monica Gilliam, 39, a photography professor, blasted the airline after Kimber was not escorted off the plane and disappeared. The youngster had been flying solo from Chattanooga to Miami last...
Falling home prices? This interactive map shows the statistical odds of it occurring in your local housing market
Talk about a 180. Not only has the Pandemic Housing Boom—which pushed U.S. home prices up 42% over the past two years—fizzled out, but we’ve seen it replaced by a “housing recession.” Across the nation, home sales are plummeting and inventory levels are spiking. This economic contraction has housing slowing down at its fastest clip since 2006.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Discovery
Sharks and Mermaids, oh my!
This is a scene that plays out all day long to the uninitiated beach-goers who spot congregations of sharks swirling around them. Along the California coastline, and especially in La Jolla, California near San Diego, the harmless leopard sharks congregate in such massive numbers that it is considered one of the largest gatherings of leopard sharks in the world.
The housing market enters into recession—here’s what to expect next
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The housing cycle—which began its upward climb in 2011—has officially turned over. Simply put: We've moved into a housing recession. On Tuesday, we learned that homebuilders broke ground...
Home prices slow dramatically on the West Coast but remain strong in Tampa, Miami, and Dallas as pending home sales drop 20% nationwide from a year ago amid rising mortgage rates
Major West Coast cities are seeing the slowest growth in home prices as mortgage rates rise, while growth remains strongest in Tampa, Miami and Dallas. Tuesday's report from S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller showed that national home prices increased 19.7 percent in May from a year ago, after surging 20.6 percent in April.
Home Sellers are Doing the Unthinkable (in Some Markets)
Trying to buy a home over the past decade has been an incredibly stressful exercise. While interest rates were low, and credit relatively easy to obtain, prices for housing moved up relentlessly. Increasingly desperate buyers were forced to engage in bidding wars, waive inspections and even camp out for the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The State With The Worst Drinking Water Quality In America
It's safe to say, whether you're living in a trailer, a two-story suburban house, or a high-rise apartment, that if there's one thing that we use every day in our homes; it's water. We use it to bathe, to clean, to cook, and to drink. No matter where you live in the United States, you want to live in a place that offers you clean, pure, and refreshing drinking water. Unfortunately, either by accident or mismanagement, that's not always the case.
Wealthy Florida Residents Up in Arms After Wild Hogs Take Over Their Town
Feral hogs have taken over the wealthy town of Sun City Center, Florida and claimed the yards, garbage and greenery as their own. Not surprisingly, residents are fed up with sharing their properties with the destructive animals. It’s unclear just how long the hogs have occupied the Florida neighborhood, but...
10 Best Places To Buy a Beach House in 2022
Who doesn't love the thought of a vacation home at the beach, a place to get away for weekend respites or long summer stretches? It's even better to buy a home in a spot that other people will love to...
Two direct payments worth $450 and $1000 on the way to some in Florida
Florida has been sending out direct payments to needy families and first responders as inflation hurts the buying power of consumers across the country.
How hard the housing correction is hitting your local housing market, as told by one interactive map
Two months ago, Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi came to Fortune with a bold call: The U.S. housing market, he said, was entering into a “housing correction.” At the time, some in the real estate industry brushed it off. How fast things change. Now, many of the biggest names in real estate have adopted Zandi’s “housing correction” rhetoric.
The Best Small Beach Towns in Florida, According to Southern Living
Sometimes, the large Florida beach destinations popular with tourists are not the same destinations locals favor. Some know that smaller, less-known beach towns in Florida have just as much to offer as well-known destinations.
The 10 'hot streak' housing markets where prices were slashed the most in July
Some of the trendiest cities in the US that saw a swarm of pandemic migration are now experiencing asking price declines on homes for sale.
House Prices Are Falling in These 10 U.S. Cities as Market Shifts
Reno, Nevada, and Austin, Texas, lead a list of cities that have seen the price of houses listed for sale with a major realtor website fall the most.
Comments / 1