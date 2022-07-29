Live A Live: Why You Shouldn't Flee From Fights

www.svg.com
MultiVersus Is Finally Fixing The Most Annoying Part Of The Game
The "MultiVersus" open beta is officially underway, and gamers are loving it. Although "MultiVersus" may look like a cheap "Super Smash Bros." knockoff at first glance, its unique perk system and addictive gameplay have set it apart from the Nintendo fighter. Additionally, because the game features characters plucked from a...
The Nier: Automata Secret Room That Has Fans Going Wild
"Nier: Automata" released in 2017 to solid reviews and a great fan response. Known for subverting expectations with both gameplay and story, the action RPG offers a story that seems simple at first but grows more complex over time as players explore the world. Indeed, few players likely invested enough time to unlock all 26 of the game's endings or unravel the true tale. "Nier: Automata" features a double plot twist and is absolutely bursting with content and secrets to uncover. There are so many secrets, in fact, that fans are still finding new ones today.
Live A Live: How To Beat Lord Iwama
The "Live A Live" remake for Switch put a classic and beloved JRPG in the hands of a worldwide audience for the first time. While the 1994 title has mostly changed aesthetically since its debut, it proves its gameplay experimentation is still a success all these years later, leaving players wondering what chapter they should start with and how they can get the game's true ending. Though critics did find some faults with the entry by today's standards, many still considered it well worth players' time.
The Real Reason Nintendo's Wii U Never Got Dual Gamepad Support
Nintendo's failure with the Wii U boiled down to several business decisions compounding each other: confusing marketing, a dearth of third-party titles, and a failure to meaningfully distinguish the Wii U from its predecessor the Wii. The silver-lining, fortunately, arrived in the form of the Switch. Former Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aimé aptly described the Wii U as a failure forward (via CNET) due to how it inspired the Switch, a console-handheld hybrid. But the Japanese company had not always planned for the Wii U to stay as limited in functionality as it began at launch. At one point during system development, Nintendo proved the Wii U could support a type of controller functionality the Switch has still yet to embrace.
Is Rollerdrome Coming To Xbox Series X And S?
"Rollerdrome," developed by Roll7, combines two well-known genres. Roll7 is known for its fast-paced skating games, such as "OlliOlli" and "OlliOlli World," where players rack up points by pulling off tricks. "Rollerdrome" keeps the tradition alive, with players turning in their skateboards for a pair of roller skates in addition to another major mix-up.
Digimon Survive: The Karma System Explained
The "Digimon" franchise, while never quite matching the popularity of "Pokémon," has cultivated a dedicated fanbase over the years. Its media presence has expanded far beyond the initial line of the virtual pet toys and into dozens of other markets including manga, anime, and video games. One of the newest additions to this line-up is "Digimon Survive," a giant, 80-100 hour long JRPG featuring gorgeous animated story segments and turn-based combat. This game was made in celebration of the anime's 25-year anniversary and follows "a brand-new group of teenagers, led by Takuma Momozuka, [who] get lost on a school camping trip, finding them transported to a strange new world of monsters and danger" (via Bandai Namco).
Fortnite: How To Unlock The Wolverine Zero Outfit
"Fortnite" is offering up the chance to snag another Marvel legend and this time it's a variant of a hero that might not come back to the shop. That hero is Wolverine, and "Fortnite" is offering players the chance to grab the Wolverine Zero outfit. Wolverine previously joined "Fortnite" as part of the Marvel season, where he was included with the battle pass. Wolverine joins the likes of John Cena, battling it out with other players to achieve a victory royale.
Apex Legends: Everything We Know About Vantage
Battle royales have rapidly grown into one of the most popular genres in the video game industry. The premise of these games is usually pretty simple: A player and a few of their friends are dropped into an arena to compete in a winner-take-all death match. Games like "Fortnite" and "PUBG" would probably burn out pretty quickly if they were left in their original state forever, but studios keep these titles alive by consistently upgrading them with seasons of content that add new maps, skins, weapons and – most importantly – new playable characters.
Digimon Survive: How To Beat Fangmon
The long awaited "Digimon Survive" is finally here, bringing a brand new story to the Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. This hybrid visual novel and tactical adventure game can take about 80-100 hours to fully complete and, according to an interview with game producer Kazumasa Habu (via Gematsu), sports a darker storyline geared towards "adult fans." Players step into the shoes of Takuma Momozuka as he and his friends are thrust into the world of Digimon and forced to fight for their lives, coming face-to-face with a number of deadly threats, like Dokugumon.
Dr Disrespect's Game Snapshot Has Fans In An Uproar
Dr Disrespect's new game studio, Midnight Society, continues to sound alarm bells for fans who feel concerned about the studio's unconventional approach to game development. While fans were already in an uproar over the studio's use of NFTs in its inaugural game, "Project Moon," a new Snapshot build of the title has fans worried that they might not even be able to play the game they've been waiting for.
GTA Finally Nerfed The Oppressor Mk. II And Fans Couldn't Be Happier
"GTA Online" received a major update this week and fans are thrilled. The "Criminal Enterprises" update features a host of content, including new criminal careers, missions, and vehicles. What really has fans cheering, however, are the changes to a controversial vehicle that's been causing problems since 2018. After all this time, the Oppressor Mk. II — you know, the flying jetbike? — is finally getting nerfed.
GTA 6 Is Reportedly Cleaning Up Its Act
The "Grand Theft Auto" series — and to a certain extent, Rockstar Games — has been in need of a change for quite a while. If recent reports prove to be accurate, it sounds like both the beloved action franchise and the company that puts it out are finally cleaning up their acts in surprising ways.
Bayonetta 3 Trinity Masquerade Edition: What's Included?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. First hitting shelves in 2009, "Bayonetta" wowed gamers with its tight controls and exciting rating system combat that similar to the "Devil May Cry" series. And that was no coincidence, as "Bayonetta" was the brainchild of "Devil May Cry" creator Hideki Kamiya (Per Platinumgames). But of course, it wasn't just the gameplay of "Bayonetta" that drew players in.
What's The Max Level In Elden Ring?
Becoming the Elden Lord in "Elden Ring" has typically demanded overcoming a brutal learning curve steeped in navigating challenging mechanics, grinding for Runes, and fighting bosses bordering on the impossible. Players have known this from the beginning. At 13.4 million copies sold in the first month alone according to Bandai Namco (translation via IGN), many evidently felt the difficulty worth the gameplay experience. All games come to an end, however. Whether players completed New Game+, fought through the entire pantheon of bosses, or beat the game with all starting classes, they have found multiple challenging paths to finish "Elden Ring." Yet some brave Tarnished have taken a harder route still: reaching max level.
Live A Live: How To Find The Optional Party Members In Twilight Of Edo Japan
"Live A Live" is an oddity in the RPG space. It first released solely in Japan in 1994, long before Square became Square Enix, and didn't see a proper launch in the West until 2022. Unlike many RPGs of the time, "Live A Live" lets players choose one of several characters to play as, and the title is told through seemingly unrelated chapters that span across all of history. It still earned praise from most critics years later with the "Live A Live" remake, and people remain enamored with discovering all the title's secrets — like how to get the true ending.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3: How Do Collectopaedia Cards Work?
One of the best Nintendo Switch games of 2017 finally got a new sequel with the release of "Xenoblade Chronicles 3" on July 29. It's getting plenty of love from critics and receiving praise for its combat and the sheer amount of things to do. The game is absolutely packed with places to explore, characters to meet, and quests to complete and it's likely to take well over 100 hours to beat.
Deltarune Chapter 3: When Will We Get The Sequel?
The reveal of "Deltarune Chapter 2" in September 2021 filled gamers with excitement after years clamoring for the return of the game's colorful cast of characters. Creator Toby Fox went on record about why the second chapter took so long. "I believe it's the biggest chapter in the entire game in many ways," Fox wrote on the "Deltarune" website. "The cutscene count is the largest, the story involves many characters, and there are many other aspects that made it a challenging chapter." He also expressed the desire for more talent to help him with later portions of the game.
Fortnite: How To Unlock John Cena Skins
"Fortnite" is a battle royale game in which a colorful cast of characters in outrageous costumes fight each other until only one is left standing, so it makes sense that a professional wrestler would fit right in there. Starting July 28, this blending of wrestling and "Fortnite" will continue with the introduction of John Cena skins to the game.
Is Forspoken Coming To Xbox Series X And S?
"Forspoken" fans got terrible news when publisher Square Enix announced that the game would miss its May 25, 2022 release date. The situation grew even worse when "Forspoken" got hit by another big delay, pushing the launch all the way into January 2023 – a full eight months later than originally planned.
xQc Rages Over MultiVersus Stream Snipers
Free-to-play multifandom brawler "MultiVersus" is off to a strong start. The open beta for the game went live July 26, 2022, granting all players access to the free-to-play title. Fan-made mods have already embraced the "Smash Bros." similarity, showing clear passion for the game. There's also reason to expect more characters on the way in addition to the already interesting cast, with everyone from Batman to Steven Universe to Velma and beyond. All in all, the game has the potential to draw in a wide audience, especially since it touches on so many fandoms.
