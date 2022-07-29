Iowa AG Miller launches lawsuit over tobacco settlement payment delays

www.ourquadcities.com
Iowa receives millions of dollars to improve infrastructure resilience
DES MOINES, IOWA — The state of Iowa has an opportunity to repair transportation infrastructure, like bridges, after a new federal program was announced on Friday. The new Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation (PROTECT) Formula program allocated $7.3 billion in federal funds to all 50 states over five years. Iowa has $93 million in total available over the next several fiscal years, with $18 million for the federal fiscal year of 2022.
Nurse earns scholarship from hospital education, research foundation
Kylee Sweenie of Clinton, a nurse at MercyOne Clinton Medical Center, has been awarded a $3,500 scholarship from the Iowa Hospital Education and Research Foundation (IHERF), which is supported by the Iowa Hospital Association (IHA). She is among 60 students from Iowa who have received assistance this year from the...
Dinosaurs a new addition to Illinois State Fair
We all know that we’re into fair season — the Mississippi Valley Fair kicks off Monday — but we’re also getting closer to state fairs. This year, dinosaurs are taking over the Illinois State Fairgrounds. When you go to the Illinois State Fair, you expect to...
August brings extreme heat to Iowa
IOWA — The heat and humidity is building across Central Iowa to start the month of August. A very hot air mass will spread across the Central Plains to the Upper Midwest, after searing the Northwest US with record-breaking heat last week. Temperatures will rise to the upper 80s...
New Augustana president marks one month in job
Andrea Talentino has only been in her new job as Augustana College president for a month, but she’s already made a big impression on those around her. Kai Swanson (Augie class of 1986), special assistant to the college president, said recently that in her interactions with colleagues, “it’s been interesting to watch her move seamlessly between asking what they do as professionals and engaging them with who they are as persons.
Illinois man dies after boating incident at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – An Illinois man died Friday evening after he was driving a boat on the Lake of the Ozarks and thrown overboard. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified Timothy Ridens, 41, of Staunton, Illinois as the victim. Next of kin have been notified. Three others were also hurt in the incident.
Warming up for opening day at the Mississippi Valley Fair
Ready for some fried food, rides and great music! It’s time for the MVF in the Quad Cities!. Tuesday is opening day and we’re looking at a chance for some showers and storms EARLY in the morning. Then we clear out by lunchtime and things look sunny and hot after that. The heat index will approach 100° in the afternoon. Tuesday is Kid Rock!
