Crash kills pregnant Wisconsin woman and 1-year-old, driver was on social media

A standoff incident on Niagara Lane in the Town of Taycheedah Monday ended with a man dead apparently of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a private residence on Niagara Lane at 9:30 am for a domestic dispute between a man and his wife. During the dispute the man armed himself with a rifle and the woman was able to flee the property unharmed. When deputies arrived they heard what sounded like a gunshot in the area of the residence. The man was later found dead. The Sheriff’s Office issued a shelter in place recommendation for the subdivision and nearby businesses and County Highway UU was closed to traffic during the tactical situation. The Sheriff’s SWAT and Negotiations Teams were called in while trying to peacefully resolve the situation.

TAYCHEEDAH, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO