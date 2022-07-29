ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Crash kills pregnant Wisconsin woman and 1-year-old, driver was on social media

By Devin Willems
wearegreenbay.com
 4 days ago
Comments / 18

MSwords
4d ago

Hope that Tweet/message was worth it. I see too many people doing this. If you seriously need to get on your phone, pull over at a safe place! This is heartbreaking. 😭

Maggie Seubert
4d ago

horrific, so many lives impacted by one careless action. hope that status check/update/message was worth it. by that one act you shattered families, ended lives, and robbed a family of the joy of seeing there son grow up and never having the chance to know there baby. may those who died rest peacefully in sunny pastures surrounded by those lost before them, may they be reunited with there furry friends, to give them comfort till they meet there families again.

Nancy Gale
4d ago

so press charges against him for phone use during a deadly accident but not the Congress or senator (don't remember which) who was responsible for deaths last week in Ashland WI??!!

