Baton Rouge, LA

Where does LSU's brand rank among elite football programs?

By Glen West
247Sports
247Sports
 4 days ago
247sports.com

247Sports

LSU Tigers basketball: Projecting Matt McMahon's starting lineup, bench options

New LSU head men's basketball coach Matt McMahon did yeoman's work rebuilding the Tigers in 44 days. The Tigers' roster went from zero to 13 in such a short timeline because McMahon was a man with a plan. After an awesome run at Murray State, McMahon came to LSU knowing what he had just accepted. Former head coach Will Wade was fired due to recruiting violations. The entire LSU roster was in the transfer portal. But McMahon's well-rounded approach paid off in a big way. LSU has the No. 11-rated transfer portal class and the No. 15 high school class.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Louisiana QB Rickie Collins decommits from Purdue

LSU's top quarterback target for the 2023 class is back on the open market as Purdue commitment Rickie Collins decommitted from Purdue. Collins visited LSU on Friday and posted the following message on Twitter. “I wanna thank Coach Biagi for developing the relationship necessary for me to believe that I...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. Is Down To 4 Schools

One of the top wide receiver recruits in the country is down to four schools. Shelton Sampson Jr., a five-star wide receiver in the 2023 class, has released his final list of schools. The five-star wideout from Baton Rouge, Louisiana announced his final four schools on Twitter:. LSU. Alabama. Florida...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Body found in abandoned car on Highland Road likely tied to New Orleans shooting

BATON ROUGE - A woman found shot to death inside a car on Highland Road Thursday was likely related to another shooting that happened hours earlier in New Orleans. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the body was discovered around 5 p.m. inside a car at the intersection of Highland Road and Terrace Avenue.
Natchez Democrat

Sanders on withdrawing from race: ‘It’s time to go’

NATCHEZ — Judge Lillie Sanders, who has served the Sixth Circuit Court District that includes Adams, Amite, Franklin and Wilkinson counties since 1989, has withdrawn from seeking reelection after her name appeared on the ballot unopposed. Sanders said after facing health issues, she just decided “it’s time.”
WILKINSON COUNTY, MS
theadvocate.com

'Cupid Shuffle' hits milestone for Acadiana musician Bryson Bernard

Acadiana musician Bryson Bernard recently hit a milestone in his recording career. In 2007, the Lafayette musician known as Cupid released a hit song that spawned a popular line dance and sold millions of copies. His mega-hit "Cupid Shuffle," this week was certified 5x Platinum. The platinum certification represents one...
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB

Back-to-school events, giveaways happening in BR area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the start of a new school year right around the corner, parents and students will have a chance to attend several back-to-school events and giveaways happening in the Baton Rouge area. On Saturday, July 30 beginning at 10 a.m. at Ryan Elementary School located...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police: Man killed in shooting on Scotland Avenue died from multiple gunshot wounds

BATON ROUGE - A man shot to death on Scotland Avenue Thursday evening died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the 8500 block of Scotland Avenue, near Scenic Highway. A male victim, who police identified as Roland Moore,...
brproud.com

Motorcycle clocked going 144 mph on Blackwater Rd.

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – An officer with the Central Police Department was monitoring traffic around 6:30 p.m. on Blackwater Rd. when something flew by on Blackwater Rd. A black motorcycle drove by the officer in a blur. The officer clocked the motorcycle going 144 mph southbound on Blackwater Rd....
Highway 98.9

Louisiana Woman Calls Police… On Her Drug Customer

A New Iberia woman who was selling drugs called police on one of her customers who pointed a gun at her. So she called the police... you can't make this up... she was selling drugs, and she called... the police... Did she think they were going to back her up? That they would say..."You poor thing... he really shouldn't have done that..."
NEW IBERIA, LA
