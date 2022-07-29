Where does LSU's brand rank among elite football programs?

247sports.com
New LSU head men's basketball coach Matt McMahon did yeoman's work rebuilding the Tigers in 44 days. The Tigers' roster went from zero to 13 in such a short timeline because McMahon was a man with a plan. After an awesome run at Murray State, McMahon came to LSU knowing what he had just accepted. Former head coach Will Wade was fired due to recruiting violations. The entire LSU roster was in the transfer portal. But McMahon's well-rounded approach paid off in a big way. LSU has the No. 11-rated transfer portal class and the No. 15 high school class.
LSU's top quarterback target for the 2023 class is back on the open market as Purdue commitment Rickie Collins decommitted from Purdue. Collins visited LSU on Friday and posted the following message on Twitter. “I wanna thank Coach Biagi for developing the relationship necessary for me to believe that I...
Tigers will host elite edge rusher/athlete Nyckoles Harbor, a consensus five-star prospect in the 2023 class
One of the top wide receiver recruits in the country is down to four schools. Shelton Sampson Jr., a five-star wide receiver in the 2023 class, has released his final list of schools. The five-star wideout from Baton Rouge, Louisiana announced his final four schools on Twitter:. LSU. Alabama. Florida...
Baton Rouge Police: Body of New Orleans woman discovered in car, death could be related to West Bank shooting
Police identified the victim found dead in an abandoned vehicle on Highland Road Thursday evening as a New Orleans woman.
Body found in abandoned car on Highland Road likely tied to New Orleans shooting
BATON ROUGE - A woman found shot to death inside a car on Highland Road Thursday was likely related to another shooting that happened hours earlier in New Orleans. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the body was discovered around 5 p.m. inside a car at the intersection of Highland Road and Terrace Avenue.
Sanders on withdrawing from race: 'It's time to go'
NATCHEZ — Judge Lillie Sanders, who has served the Sixth Circuit Court District that includes Adams, Amite, Franklin and Wilkinson counties since 1989, has withdrawn from seeking reelection after her name appeared on the ballot unopposed. Sanders said after facing health issues, she just decided “it’s time.”
'Cupid Shuffle' hits milestone for Acadiana musician Bryson Bernard
Acadiana musician Bryson Bernard recently hit a milestone in his recording career. In 2007, the Lafayette musician known as Cupid released a hit song that spawned a popular line dance and sold millions of copies. His mega-hit "Cupid Shuffle," this week was certified 5x Platinum. The platinum certification represents one...
New Orleans woman found shot to death inside vehicle in Baton Rouge, police say
Parents Making Children Fat: Feed Your Kids This - Not That!. In the US, one in five children between the ages of six and 19 have a body mass index at or above the 95th percentile, which is considered obese. 2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Port Allen Pelicans. Updated: 4 hours...
Back-to-school events, giveaways happening in BR area
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the start of a new school year right around the corner, parents and students will have a chance to attend several back-to-school events and giveaways happening in the Baton Rouge area. On Saturday, July 30 beginning at 10 a.m. at Ryan Elementary School located...
Police: Man killed in shooting on Scotland Avenue died from multiple gunshot wounds
BATON ROUGE - A man shot to death on Scotland Avenue Thursday evening died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the 8500 block of Scotland Avenue, near Scenic Highway. A male victim, who police identified as Roland Moore,...
Three Opelousas residents arrested for drug and firearm offenses
Three Opelousas residents were arrested for drug and firearm offenses on July 26, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office.
Motorcycle clocked going 144 mph on Blackwater Rd.
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – An officer with the Central Police Department was monitoring traffic around 6:30 p.m. on Blackwater Rd. when something flew by on Blackwater Rd. A black motorcycle drove by the officer in a blur. The officer clocked the motorcycle going 144 mph southbound on Blackwater Rd....
Louisiana Woman Calls Police… On Her Drug Customer
A New Iberia woman who was selling drugs called police on one of her customers who pointed a gun at her. So she called the police... you can't make this up... she was selling drugs, and she called... the police... Did she think they were going to back her up? That they would say..."You poor thing... he really shouldn't have done that..."
