Grants Awarded to Local Nonprofits Progress to Farm to School Program

Town of Truxton to Hold Emergency Meeting Tomorrow
There will be a special emergency meeting held tomorrow in the Town of Truxton at 7pm. The meeting is to discuss engineering proposal(s) for the repair and/or stabilization of the embankment to Morgan Hill Road from a recent landslide during spring. The meeting will take place at the Truxton Municipal...
Free Car Seat Inspection Today at Homer Fire Department
Today the Cortland County Health Department and Cortland County Sheriffs will offer a free car seat check by certified child passenger safety technicians today in Homer. The car seat checks will take place between 4pm until supplies run out at the Homer Fire Station on Main Street in Homer. For...
Lifelong Solon Resident Rick Nauseef on His Experiences With Solar And It’s Benefits – Episode Ten
This new episode features a candid conversation with lifelong Solon resident Rick Nauseef talking about his experience with solar technology, and the benefits the Homer Solar Energy Center will bring to the towns of Homer, Cortlandville and Solon in Cortland County.
State Police Asking Public to Identify Two Suspects
The New York State Police are asking to identify two people who reportedly stole a wallet and used the victims credit cards to make multiple purchases at Walgreens in Dryden and Target in Lansing. The victim, an elderly woman from Cortland discovered her wallet was missing on July 23 while...
