4th man wanted on murder charge after deadly attempted carjacking in DeLand

Police: Family of 5 found dead in apparent murder-suicide
ORLANDO, Fla — A family of five was found dead Tuesday afternoon at a central Florida home in what appears to be a murder-suicide, police said. Orlando police investigators were conducting a well-being check at the home when they discovered the bodies of three adults and two children, according to a police news release.
Dispute leads to deadly shooting in Apopka, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A person died in a shooting in Apopka Monday morning, police said. According to investigators, the shooting occurred around 10:10 a.m. in the area of 820 S Robinson Ave., near an auto body shop in Apopka. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
‘He was getting his life back’: Brother of hit-and-run victim tells Channel 9
CASSELBERRY, Fla. — State troopers say a 22-year-old woman has been arrested in the hit-and-run crash that killed a man who was walking his dog in Seminole County. Investigators said the suspect also torched the SUV, trying to destroy evidence. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The...
Police: One person killed in shooting at Apopka auto shop
APOPKA, Fla. — Police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting Monday morning in Apopka. Officers responded to the area of 820 South Robinson Avenue for a reported shooting just after 10 a.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. When police arrived on the...
Dog bites girl, dad refused to take her to hospital, Daytona Beach officers say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A man suspected of child neglect was arrested after refusing to take his daughter to the hospital when a dog bit her, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. Florida Department of Children and Families investigators and Daytona Beach officers said the girl was bit...
Video captures gunfire that left 7 hurt in downtown Orlando, police still seeking tips
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police continued to search for clues Monday morning after a weekend shooting left seven people hurt in downtown Orlando. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday near the area of Wall Street Plaza and South Orange Avenue. Orlando police said that as bars and restaurants were...
Search for shooter continues after 7 wounded in downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is asking for help in the ongoing search for the person who opened fire on a crowd early Sunday and injured at least seven people. In a news release, police asked for witnesses in the shooting to come forward by calling 911...
Purple Alert issued for man who went missing at Daytona Speedway, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A Purple Alert was issued Monday for a man last seen more than a week ago in Daytona Beach, according to the police. Police said they are still looking for 50-year-old James Williams, who was last sighted July 23 at the Daytona International Speedway. [TRENDING:...
Apparent Human Skeleton Found in Holly Hill
HOLLY HILL, Fla. - The Holly Hill Police Department on Thursday responded to a call of skeletal human remains found in the woods near a community dog park. The incident occurred at around 6:23 pm, near Alabama Ave. A little over the length of a football field from the edge of the woods, the man who called them showed the police where he found the body.
Man shot and killed in Apopka in dispute between acquaintances
Officers from the Apopka Police Department responded to a shooting yesterday morning that resulted in the death of a man involved in a dispute with a person he knew. According to the statement released by the APD, at approximately 10:10 am the APD received a 911 call regarding a shooting in the 800 block of South Robinson Avenue near an auto body shop in Apopka. According to preliminary information, there was an argument between persons known to each other. During the dispute, a 42-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital where he later died.
Woman shows up at Tavares police department covered in blood; suspect with criminal history arrested
TAVARES, Fla. – A suspect with a criminal history was arrested after a woman walked into the Tavares Police Department covered in blood, officers said. Oren Warren, 58, was arrested Saturday morning. He is accused of stabbing and beating a friend, who is his ex-girlfriend from 20 years ago, according to an arrest affidavit.
Palm Coast man arrested in human trafficking investigation, Flagler deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A man suspected of child molestation was arrested Thursday in a human trafficking investigation, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Peter Strickland, 32, is suspected of having sexual relations with victims ranging from 13 to 17 years of age. [TRENDING: Become...
Alligator euthanized in Deltona after being spotted with knife in its head
DELTONA, Fla. — Florida Fish and Wildlife officers trapped an alligator in Deltona after the gator was spotted with a knife in its head. Several people called in after seeing the gator swimming in this pond behind a Subway store on Providence Boulevard off Doyle Road. One of them shared this picture of the knife lodging in its head.
Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrest 8 people in a cockfighting ring
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Eight people were arrested on warrants after an investigation by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office into an illegal cockfighting operation. On Saturday, deputies, the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team, the helicopter unit, and Marion County Animal Control searched a property on Northwest 44th Avenue in Ocala.
Man found dead in car in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead in a car Sunday afternoon in Orange County, deputies said. The man, identified as Wingly St. Vil, 39, was found with traumatic injuries in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Americana Boulevard, just west of Orange Blossom Trail. [TRENDING:...
34 roosters discovered, 28 found dead in illegal cockfighting operation bust
OCALA, Fla — Editor's note: The video above is from a separate story. The Marion County Sheriff's Office cracked down on an illegal cockfighting operation over the weekend in Ocala. On Saturday, July 30, authorities found probable cause to obtain a search warrant for illegal cockfighting at a property...
Orlando man, 36, killed in I-4 crash in Seminole County
LAKE MARY, Fla. – A 36-year-old Orlando man was killed Monday morning when his sport utility vehicle crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was stopped in traffic on Interstate 4 in Seminole County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 6 a.m. on I-4...
7 shot after fight breaks out in Orlando
Seven people were shot in downtown Orlando early Sunday morning after a fight broke out, police said.
Man seriously injured in crash at Marion construction site, FHP says
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured after colliding with a front-end loader at a construction zone in Marion County on Monday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred at a construction zone near County Road 40 and Ohio Street in...
Clermont police search for missing 17-year-old girl
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Clermont Police Department on Sunday said its officers had begun searching for a missing 17-year-old girl considered a runaway, according to a news release. Heavyn Harleen Kies was last seen at 5:23 p.m. Saturday at the Lifestream Youth Center, located at 2120 N. Don...
