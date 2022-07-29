Three Men Face Life Sentences In Gas Station Killing

mynewsla.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gus Pump Ban Planned For CaliforniaCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Is Last Crumb Cookies Better than Crumbl Cookies?Chicago Food KingLos Angeles, CA
18 Awesome Ways to Enjoy Los Angeles in AugustCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Is Torrance a good city to live in?Vishnu
3 of the best pros of living in Los Angeles, CASaurabhLos Angeles, CA
Related
orangecountytribune.com
A murder suspect is sought
The public’s help is being asked in helping to apprehend a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting of a man in Westminster. According to Commander Kevin MacCormack of the WPD, the victim is Donald Joshua Ratzlaff, 41, of Huntington Beach. The incident took place around 4:10 a.m. on Sunday.
mynewsla.com
Man, 35, Convicted of Child Molestation
A 35-year-old man was convicted Tuesday of molesting a relative under the age of 14 between October 2018 and March 2019. Scott Russell Dugan was arrested on May 30, 2019 and pleaded not guilty the next week to felony charges for engaging in sexual intercourse with a child under 10, oral copulation or sexual penetration of a child and a lewd and lascivious act with a child under 14.
mynewsla.com
Convicted Felon from South LA Expected to Plead Guilty to Gun/Ammo Possession
A convicted felon from South Los Angeles is expected to plead guilty Tuesday to a federal firearms charge alleging he illegally possessed several firearms and more than a 1,000 rounds of ammunition. Anthony Butterfield, 36, has agreed to enter his plea in Los Angeles federal court to one count of...
mynewsla.com
Longtime Santa Ana Detective Caught in Sting
A veteran Santa Ana police detective who was allegedly caught up in a sting operation was charged Tuesday with child annoyance. Gregory Daniel Beaumarchais, 43, was charged with one misdemeanor count of annoying or molesting a person believed to be a child. He is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 13.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Felon Who Fatally Stabbed Riverside Man Convicted of Murder
A convicted felon who fatally stabbed a 34-year-old man during a street confrontation in East Riverside was found guilty Monday of second-degree murder. Ray Augustine Salcido, 37, of Riverside killed Ruben Delapaz, also of Riverside, last September. After deliberating one day, a Riverside jury found Salcido guilty of the murder...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Reseda Shooting
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was fatally shot in Reseda. Officers sent to the 18000 block of Saticoy Street around 12:50 a.m. Friday found the mortally wounded man lying near a tree, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Earl Hunter, 31, died at a hospital, according to the Los...
mynewsla.com
Man Convicted of DUI-Fatal Crash in Santa Ana
A 31-year-old previously convicted drunk driver was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder for an alcohol-fueled crash that killed a veteran newspaper editor near his Santa Ana home two years ago. Louie Robert Villa was also convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, and DUI with a...
mynewsla.com
Thousand Palms Man Charged With Burglary And Vandalism Felony Charges
A 46-year-old man accused of committing several commercial burglaries in the Palm Springs area was charged Monday with various felony charges. According to the Palm Springs Police Department, detectives investigated several burglaries, mostly of restaurants, allegedly committed by the same person over the past few weeks and subsequently identified Kenneth Gene Cook of Thousand Palms as a suspect.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Woman Who Attempted to Abduct Baby Gets Probation
A 41-year-old woman has pleaded guilty and was granted probation for impersonating a social worker in an attempt to abduct a newborn boy in Santa Ana, according to court records obtained Monday. Sara Orozco Magana pleaded guilty Friday to attempted kidnapping of a child and attempting to take a minor...
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (August 2, 2021)…Lyft Driver Convicted Of Raping Passenger In Orange County
One Year Ago Today (August 2, 2021)…A 45-year-old Lyft driver is scheduled to be sentenced in October for raping a woman he was driving home nearly two years ago, according to court records obtained. Jorge Tapiacastro was convicted Wednesday of rape by use of drugs, rape, sexual battery and...
2urbangirls.com
Police seek suspect in unprovoked assaults in South Gate
SOUTH GATE, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to identify and locate a suspect who attacked at least three people in two seemingly unprovoked assaults in the South Gate area. The first attack occurred at about 8:30 p.m. on June 30 in the 3300 block of...
mynewsla.com
DUI Offender Accused Of Causing Fatal Winchester Wreck Arraigned
A 23-year-old probationer accused of driving drunk and causing a head-on wreck in Winchester that killed a woman and seriously injured a man pleaded not guilty Monday to second-degree murder and other charges. Willie Eddie Salazar of Wildomar was at the wheel of a Honda Civic that allegedly slammed into...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Palmdale Man Fatally Shot in Tujunga; Investigation Underway
A Palmdale man was found shot to death Tuesday in a vehicle in Tujunga, and authorities sought the public’s help to solve the crime. Officers sent to the 8100 block of Foothill Boulevard around 12:45 a.m. found the man in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Annie Hernandez told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Riverside Police Officer Killed in Off-Duty Motorcycle Crash
A Riverside Police Department officer was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash with a pickup in the Nuevo area east of Perris, authorities said Tuesday. The officer was identified by the Riverside County coroner’s office as 45-year-old Nuevo resident, Matthew Lewis. “We are saddened by the tragic and sudden...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Burbank Man Killed in Palm Springs Crash
Authorities Tuesday identified a 31-year-old man who was killed in a fatal collision in Palm Springs caused by someone suspected of driving under the influence. The collision occurred around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. Investigators said a vehicle driven by Kevin Atteberry, 57, of Los...
mynewsla.com
Dana Point Man Accused of Molesting Two Girls
A 46-year-old man was charged Monday with molesting two girls he is related to in Dana Point. Michael Lewis Williams is charged with five counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14 and one count of lewd acts on a child 14 or 15, all felonies.
mynewsla.com
Trial Begins for Anaheim Officer Accused of False Police Report
An Anaheim police officer lied in a report to justify searching a suspect’s vehicle following a traffic stop, a prosecutor told jurors Monday, but the defendant’s attorney said his client filed a “sloppy” report and did not intend to make false claims. Dillon Adam Avila, 30,...
mynewsla.com
Norco Store Clerk Engages Armed Suspects, Shoots One
Four men allegedly tried to rob a Norco store but were confronted by a shotgun-wielding employee, who opened fire on the armed suspects, wounding one, authorities said Monday. Davon Anthony Broadus, 24, of Inglewood, Justin Kyle Johnson, 22, of Inglewood, and Jamar Elijah Williams, 26, of Las Vegas, were arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Sunday on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy.
SBSD deputies arrest drug dealer in possession of 19 kilos of cocaine in Grand Terrace
Authorities arrested a man in Grand Terrace for possession of a large amount of narcotics in Grand Terrace on Friday. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies investigating reports of a drug dealer making hand-to-hand sales on Grand Terrace Road and Canal Street. When they arrived, they found Ulises Solis Diaz, 40, and arrested him at the scene.He was found to have multiple active warrants and was in possession of 19 kilograms, or nearly 42 pounds of cocaine. Deputies also discovered a bag filled with a large amount of what they believe to be fentanyl pills, firearm ammunition and a "Slim Jim" burglary tool, which is often used in car burglaries. They were also able to learn that Diaz had another vehicle parked in the area. Inside of the second car, they found nearly 20 brick-shaped packages containing a white substance suspected to be cocaine. The estimated street value of the cocaine was around $700,00.Diaz was booked for possession of narcotics for sales and held on $2,050,000 bail.Anyone with additional information was asked to contact Deputy J. Holt of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department at (909) 387-3545,
Armed robber flees in panic when Norco liquor store owner blasts shotgun: 'He shot my arm off!'
Dramatic surveillance video captured the moment a Norco liquor store owner used his shotgun to shoot a would-be robber who was armed with a rifle.
Comments / 0