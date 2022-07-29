Firefighter injured, dog dead after late-night apartment fire in Overland Park, Kansas

www.kmbc.com
Holding a newspaper like 'The Kansas City Star' with morning coffee became a past routine--technology changed our habitsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
LRP of the O-Line and D-LineChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Training camp Sunday scares: Week one.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Park Lofts in North Kansas City, Missouri used to be the Sears, Roebuck & Company Warehouse that opened in 1913CJ CoombsNorth Kansas City, MO
The Armour Theatre Building in North Kansas City, Missouri was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2008CJ CoombsNorth Kansas City, MO
KMBC.com
KC police say one man is dead after a Tuesday morning shooting on Grand Blvd.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has died in a shooting Tuesday morning in Kansas City, according to police. Officers say the deadly shots were fired just before 7 a.m. in the 800 block of Grand Blvd. Officers were dispatched to the area on reports of a shooting. Upon...
KMBC.com
KC police locate parent of a young boy found wandering near an intersection
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Missouri Police Department said it has found a parent of a young boy found wandering late Tuesday morning. Police say the boy, believed to be between four and five years old, was found wandering near the intersection of E 108th Street and Marsh Ave.
KMBC.com
Motorcyclist dies after driver makes sudden lane change on 71 Highway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Traffic investigators have confirmed the identity of a motorcyclist that died on Sunday while traveling on 71 Highway in Missouri. Police say Allen S. Tolen, 57, of Greenwood, Missouri, died after sustaining severe injuries in a crash near Northbound 71 Highway and Red Bridge. Investigators...
WIBW
Off duty Firefighter helps minimize damage at Topeka house fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An off duty Topeka firefighter is being credited with minimizing damage at a SW Topeka house that caught fire Monday morning. Crews were called to 1820 SW Crest Dr. just before 11 a.m. for reports of a dishwasher on fire. Officials say the off duty firefighter...
Police ID man who died in Kansas gas station shooting
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Overland Park have identified the victim as 26-year-old Shaquille Jackson of Kansas City, Missouri. Just before 4:30p.m. Sunday, police responded to report of a shooting at a gas station in the 8600 Block of College Boulevard, according to...
WIBW
Lenexa man in hospital after semi-truck side-swipes Lexus on I-35
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Lenexa man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a Colorado man side-swiped his Lexus with a semi-truck. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that officials were called to the area of mile marker 229.9 along northbound I-35 in Johnson Co., less than a mile from the Antioch exit, around 1:25 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, with reports of a collision.
republic-online.com
Barn fire on Moonlight Road remains under investigation
A large barn fire that spread to two outbuildings and touched off several grass fires July 23 in northern Miami County remains under investigation. Fire District No. 1 of Johnson County firefighters responding to a report of an explosion and outbuilding fire discovered a 60-foot by 70-foot barn, with several vehicles inside, was fully engulfed in flames in the 22900 block of Moonlight Road north of Hillsdale Lake.
Driver critically injured in Topeka car crash
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A crash at SW 21st and Lincoln just after 11 a.m. Monday morning sent the driver to the hospital with critical injuries. According to the Topeka Police Department, the cause of the one-vehicle crash is unknown. However, the driver did hit a retaining wall at a high rate of speed. The driver’s […]
One identified from fatal Northland apartment fire, now ruled homicide
One of two victims has been identified in a fire at a Northland apartment building in Kansas City that is now being ruled a homicide.
KMBC.com
Kansas City police rule suspicious death a homicide after man dies in car on Cypress Ave.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department has ruled a death previously reported suspicious a homicide. Investigators are still working to identify the victim. Just after 8 a.m., officers were called to the 600 block of Cypress Ave on Saturday morning in Kansas City. Police say...
2-year-old child dies after being found in Kansas car
A Kansas 2-year-old child died after being found in a car Sunday. The child's death is under investigation.
4 rescued in Kansas River after canoes flip during dam crossing
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A group of Kansas Game Wardens rescued four individuals after their canoes overturned on July 30. According to Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens, they received a call for help from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office regarding a report of four overturned canoes in the Kansas River. A group of wardens […]
KMBC.com
Someone dumped an entire mobile home under a KCMO bridge
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Investigators in Kansas City, Missouri are trying to find out who illegally dumped an entire mobile home in the city. Officials said it's one of the largest items that has ever been illegally dumped in Kansas City - a badly damaged mobile home dropped under the 23rd Street Bridge at Manchester Avenue.
KMBC.com
Kansas City police ask for help in finding 31-year-old man
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking for help in finding a 31-year-old man with medical issues. Police said David Laird last contacted his family Tuesday at 2:30 a.m. Authorities said his family is concerned for his well-being. Anyone who has seen Laird is asked to call...
1 man shot to death Sunday afternoon at Overland Park gas station/car wash
One man was shot and killed after an altercation at an Overland Park BP gas station at College Boulevard and Antioch Road.
kttn.com
Two injured in Sunday afternoon crash on Interstate 35
Two Kansas City residents were injured Sunday afternoon when a vehicle traveled off Interstate 35 and overturned in Daviess County. Taken by an ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center were the driver, 25-year-old Jacob Lewis, and his passenger, 22-year-old Hallie Dickson. Both received minor injuries. The northbound car was in...
WIBW
Vehicle-pedestrian accident closes westbound I-470, one taken to hospital
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The westbound lanes of I-470 between the SW Huntoon and I-70 exits were closed Tuesday morning following a vehicle-pedestrian accident. Just before 5:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, the Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that the westbound lanes of I-470 were shut down following a vehicle-pedestrian collision.
KMBC.com
Teen reports being assaulted while canvassing for Kansas abortion amendment
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A teenager in Leawood says she was assaulted while canvassing to encourage people to vote "yes" on Amendment 2. The 18-year-old victim said she was going door-to-door to promote the Value Them Both Amendment on Sunday. While walking from a Leawood home, she said the suspect hit her.
Crews relocate memorial honoring Johnson County deputy
Johnson County Sheriff's office and Overland Park relocate a memorial dedicated to fallen Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Collins.
Overland Park shooting leaves one man dead
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — At 4:22 p.m., Sunday afternoon, officers were called to a business located in the 8600 block of College Boulevard in regards to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found one male with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died from those injuries at the […]
