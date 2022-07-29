Missing Woman Found in South Los Angeles

mynewsla.com
Man killed in South L.A. industrial accident
A man died after a skid-steer loader apparently fell on him in South Los Angeles Tuesday morning. The incident was reported around 9:45 a.m. in the 1400 block of West 81st Street in the Manchester Square neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The machine fell on the worker as he was attempting to […]
One Person Killed in Freeway Collision
A person was struck and killed in a vehicle collision Tuesday that resulted in the closure of several lanes of the Santa Monica (10) Freeway. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called to the freeway west of La Brea Avenue around 3:58 a.m. where they learned a pedestrian had been fatally hit by a vehicle, said CHP Officer Peter Nicholson.
Palmdale Man Fatally Shot in Tujunga; Investigation Underway
A Palmdale man was found shot to death Tuesday in a vehicle in Tujunga, and an investigation was underway. Officers sent to the 8100 block of Foothill Boulevard around 12:45 a.m. found the man in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Annie Hernandez told City News Service.
Authorities ID Man Killed in Reseda Shooting
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was fatally shot in Reseda. Officers sent to the 18000 block of Saticoy Street around 12:50 a.m. Friday found the mortally wounded man lying near a tree, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Earl Hunter, 31, died at a hospital, according to the Los...
Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Sunland
An investigation is underway after a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound inside a vehicle in Sunland early Tuesday. Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 8100 block of Foothill Boulevard around 12:45 a.m., a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said. A parked vehicle was found at the […]
Man With Dementia Missing in Cerritos Found
A 78-year-old man with dementia who went missing in Cerritos was found Tuesday. James Carroll Cox was last heard from at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Don Knabe Community Regional Park at 19700 Bloomfield Avenue, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. He was last seen about 1...
Authorities Identify Burbank Man Killed in Palm Springs Crash
Authorities Tuesday identified a 31-year-old man who was killed in a fatal collision in Palm Springs caused by someone suspected of driving under the influence. The collision occurred around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. Investigators said a vehicle driven by Kevin Atteberry, 57, of Los...
Man captured on video randomly attacking people with metal rod in Lynwood
LOS ANGELES - Deputies are searching for a man who violently attacked three people in what officials say were "random and unprovoked" attacks. The first incident happened June 30 around 8:30p.m. Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office say a couple was walking on the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard in Lynwood when the suspect’s white work truck pulled into a driveway near them.
Suspect in stolen SUV leads CHP on high-speed chase on 10 Freeway
A driver led authorities on a high-speed chase on the 10 Freeway through Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties late Monday.
Police Investigate Shooting Death of Victim Found in Vehicle
Tujunga, Los Angeles, CA: Around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of an unconscious person in a car, later updating the call to a shooting. When units arrived at the scene in the 8100 bock of Foothill Boulevard in Tujunga, they found...
Man Found Safe After Last Being Seen in Palmdale
A 59-year-old man who was last seen in Palmdale has been found safe, authorities announced Tuesday. Carlos Palacios was last seen about 10 a.m. July 24 in the 3800 block of Lemsford Avenue, near William J. McAdam Park, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sought the public’s help to locate him.
Brutal crowbar attack caught on video in Lynwood
A man who allegedly attacked two people with a large metal object in Lynwood in late June is being sought by authorities. The incidents unfolded about 8:30 p.m. on June 30, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A man was walking in the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard with his […]
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in San Pedro
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in San Pedro early Monday. The incident was reported about 6:55 a.m. in the 400 block of Westmont Drive, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Carlos Maldonado told KTLA. A man in his 40s was found not conscious and not breathing. He was apparently suffering […]
Woman Found Dead in Woodland Hills Home; Investigation Underway
A woman was found dead Tuesday evening at a Woodland Hills home that showed “evidence of a fire.”. Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were called about 7:40 p.m. to 20873 Martha St., near Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center, after the woman was found dead inside the one-story home “where there was evidence of a fire,” according to the department’s Brian Humphrey.
Riverside Police Officer Killed in Off-Duty Motorcycle Crash
A Riverside Police Department officer was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash with a pickup in the Nuevo area east of Perris, authorities said Tuesday. The crash occurred about 7:15 p.m. Monday near Pico Avenue and Santa Rosa Road, said Riverside police Officer Ryan Railsback. The officer’s name was withheld,...
Woman Reported Missing in Palmdale Found
A 28-year-old woman diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, who went missing in Palmdale, has been found, authorities said Monday. Esmeralda Torres had last contacted her family at 1:45 a.m. Sunday, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported...
Man sentenced for murdering mother, leaving body in trash bin in Huntington Park
A man was sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison on Monday for murdering his 66-year-old mother, whose body authorities found in a trash bin in Huntington Park.
Man Killed in Menifee-Area Crash Identified
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a Monday morning traffic crash in the Menifee area. The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. on the southbound 215 Freeway north of McCall Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person died at the scene, and another...
One Killed, Three Injured in Shooting in Paramount
Four men were shot, one fatally, in Paramount Monday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called about 11:10 a.m. to the 13800 block of Paramount Boulevard, near the Century (105) Freeway, on reports of the shooting and found the victims down at the scene, according to the department’s Deputy Veronica Rodriguez.
Man Convicted of DUI-Fatal Crash in Santa Ana
A 31-year-old previously convicted drunk driver was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder for an alcohol-fueled crash that killed a veteran newspaper editor near his Santa Ana home two years ago. Louie Robert Villa was also convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, and DUI with a...
