Sacramento County, CA

1 injured in attempted carjacking in Sacramento County, authorities say

By KCRA Staff
KCRA.com
 4 days ago
KCRA.com

2 accused in 2021 Stockton shooting death

STOCKTON, Calif. — Two people have been arrested in connection witha deadly shooting that happened last December in Stockton. Elizabeth Gomez, 23, and Juwan Potter, 24, are accused of killing a 23-year-old man who was found shot to death in his vehicle in the area of Van Buskirk Park, Stockton police said.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Two arrests made in connection with a deadly shooting at a Stockton park

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police detectives arrested two people in connection with the death of a man on December 18, 2021. According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, officers arrested Elizabeth Gomez, 23, and Juwan Potter, 24, in connection with the shooting, which occurred at Van Buskirk Park. On December 18, […]
STOCKTON, CA
crimevoice.com

Man arrested in West Sacramento cold case murder of Monica Turknett

West Sacramento police have announced an arrest in connection to a cold case homicide that occurred in 2009. On June 13, 2009, police responded to a local residence and found Monica Elise Turknett dead, in what was later determined to be a homicide. She was also determined to have been living with a man identified as Robert Spurlin Jr. at the time, police said.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Woman assaulted by three women and a man during carjacking

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman had her car stolen in Stockton on Monday after being assaulted by three woman and a man, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that the carjacking took place in 16000 block of South Turnpike Road in the Seaport District when a 29-year-old woman was forced out of […]
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Woman dies after 3-vehicle crash in north Sacramento, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four people were sent to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after a crash in the north Sacramento area, officials said. Among them was a woman who died. (Video above: Top headlines for August 2, 2022) The Sacramento Police Department said a three-vehicle crash involving four people total...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

1 person dead, 2 injured in crash in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — One person died and two people were injured in a crash on Monday, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. The crash happened near Marconi Avenue on Connie Drive. The two people who were taken to a local hospital had "critical injuries" according to the Sacramento Fire Department.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Davis police seeking at-risk missing teenager Eathan Tunstall

DAVIS, Calif. — The Davis Police Department is calling for help as they try to locate an at-risk missing teenager. Police said Eathan Tunstall's family has not seen him since he left football practice at Davis High School on July 26. However, police said the 15-year-old might have been seen in Old Sacramento as recently as July 31.
DAVIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fire damages multiple structures in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - A fire broke out in a north Sacramento neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. Multiple homes have been burned on Empress Street near El Camino Avenue, firefighters say. Blackened walls could be seen outside a second-story unit building behind the main home and blinds hanging from a nearby window appeared to be melted.The fire began as a vegetation fire, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. This is a developing story. https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1554606146224214016
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Man accused of robbing Elk Grove restaurants at gunpoint in custody

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A man accused of robbing four businesses at gunpoint in Elk Grove is now in custody. According to the Elk Grove Police Department, it started around 5 a.m. on July 25 when a man – later identified as 39-year-old John Vang – walked in the McDonald’s on Sheldon at East Stockton Boulevard and started taking money from the cash drawer.
ELK GROVE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Fatality Reported in Big Rig Collision

Accident at 6th Parkway Intersection Kills Driver in Two-Vehicle Accident. A big rig collision with a motor vehicle in Sacramento resulted in the death of one person on July 28. The accident happened at the Sixth Parkway intersection with Florin Road around 5:15 a.m. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that the vehicle occupant died in the accident. According to a report by the police, the tractor-trailer and a Toyota were going east along Florin Road when the semi made a U-turn at that intersection.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

17 people displaced after fire burns north Sacramento homes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fire that sparked in a north Sacramento neighborhood has damaged multiple homes and displaced 17 people, officials said. The Sacramento Fire Department confirmed several homes were burned along the 2500 block of Empress Street, located between Arden Way and Del Paso Boulevard in the Old North Sacramento area.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

California investigating 3rd inmate slaying in 1 week

California prison officials said Monday that they are investigating the third slaying of an inmate by other inmates within the span of a week, at three different prisons. The latest was Friday at Pelican Bay State Prison far northwestern California, where officials say Fernando Torres Lopez attacked fellow inmate Uriel Otero in a dayroom. He was pronounced dead less than an hour later.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Person killed, 2 others hurt in early morning North Sacramento crash

SACRAMENTO -- One person has died and two more were critically injured after an overnight crash in Sacramento.Sacramento Fire responded to a solo motor vehicle accident at Marconi Avenue and Connie Drive around 1 a.m. Monday.Officials say one person was pronounced dead on scene, while the other two were transported to the hospital. The name of the person killed has not been released.Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear. 
SACRAMENTO, CA

