1 injured in attempted carjacking in Sacramento County, authorities say

Accident at 6th Parkway Intersection Kills Driver in Two-Vehicle Accident. A big rig collision with a motor vehicle in Sacramento resulted in the death of one person on July 28. The accident happened at the Sixth Parkway intersection with Florin Road around 5:15 a.m. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that the vehicle occupant died in the accident. According to a report by the police, the tractor-trailer and a Toyota were going east along Florin Road when the semi made a U-turn at that intersection.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO