Nutritionist speaks about different ways to sweeten food without sugar

Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Magnificent Life of Melinda FinnHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
My Memories of when "The Who" visited My HouseHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
8 of the Best Flea Markets in New York StateTravel Maven
WUHF
Health in a Handbasket: Kids in the Kitchen
Throughout the month in our Health in a Handbasket segment, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Elissa Strassman celebrates Kids Eat Right Month, which focuses on the importance of healthful eating and active lifestyles for kids and families. This week, she's discussing age appropriate tasks for young kids helping in the kitchen. For...
Rochester mother and daughter taking on the world one paper straw at a time
It's called Roc Paper Straws and according to its founders, it's the only paper straw manufacturer in New York State and the northeast.
wxxinews.org
The Frog Pond, full of Rochester history and memories, is for sale
Any diner can serve up a hot mug of coffee, an omelet or a burger, but The Frog Pond is uniquely Rochester — and it's packed with decades of local history. "It's this historical, special little bistro with so many Rochester memories," said current owner Kevin Crego, who is looking to sell the restaurant.
Lollypop Farm holds special adoption event, cancels fees
“It’s more responsibility on them,” mother Argia Marion said. “It will show them how to take responsibility to take care of a living breathing animal.”
gvhealthnews.com
Physician joins Canandaigua Family Practice
UR Medicine Thompson Health recently welcomed physician Kate Skipton to Canandaigua Family Practice, an affiliate of F.F. Thompson Hospital. A graduate of the University of Rochester, Skipton received her medical degree from the Ohio State University College of Medicine and did her residency in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. For the past six years, she has been an outpatient physician with the Samaritan Family Health Network in Watertown, where she previously worked in both inpatient adult medicine and inpatient pediatric medicine as well as in the newborn nursery. She and her family recently moved to Farmington.
Did You See This in the Sky in Cheektowaga, New York?
On Sunday morning, if you drove down Genesee Street in Cheektowaga toward the 33, you may have seen this strange thing in the sky. What do you think this is in the sky?. At first, I assumed it was an air stream from a plane or something. You probably thought that too.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Weather you can “wear” makes the return to Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A cold front came through Western New York earlier today and that produced a refreshing breeze with lower amounts of humidity. The comfortable weather will continue tonight, but that will change through the middle of the week. A warm front is expected to approach the area tomorrow and that will bring another surge of heat and humidity.
gvhealthnews.com
Cancer Support Community Rochester has new CEO
Cancer Support Community Rochester has recently named James Love as its new CEO. He succeeds Melinda Merante, who retired. Love previously served in various positions with the American Red Cross for 33 years, including executive director of the Greater Rochester Chapter for the last seven years. He brings a wealth of nonprofit management experience to his new role, including in such key areas as program development and management, fundraising, building community partnerships, media relations, board development and strategic planning.
WHEC TV-10
When will healthcare workers see NYS bonuses?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Where’s the money? That’s what healthcare workers across New York want to know. They were promised bonuses when the NYS budget passed several months ago but the checks still haven’t arrived. News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke has asked all of our local...
WHEC TV-10
Local High School hosts Latino Community Day
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Vertus High School promotes peace through the celebration of the Latino culture on Saturday. There was live music, food, and various festivities at the all-boys high school in Rochester. This is the second installation of its Summer of Hope community event trilogy. Vertus aspires to provide...
worldatlas.com
7 Charming Lake Towns In Upstate New York
Upstate New York is a real delight to visit, featuring many popular tourist destinations, including the Adirondack Mountains, Finger Lakes, and Niagara Falls. These lakeside towns with vibrant centers and deep history set in the surroundings of mesmerizing nature for year-round outdoor activities are the ultimate charming getaway into the state's northwest.
The 52nd Puerto Rican Festival kicks off. Here’s what you should know:
News 8’s Ally Peters spoke with Yesenia Ramos-Torres, a board member with the festival, to talk about the three-day event and how it brings together the community.
NYS Music
Railroad Earth play first ever show at Lincoln Hill Farms in Canandaigua
Railroad Earth brought their Americana/bluegrass rock ‘n roll to Lincoln Hill Farms in Canandaigua on Thursday, July 28. The New Jersey band marked their first time playing at the venue, which opened in 2016, and it seemed like they would be welcomed back judging by the crowd’s reception.
thechallengernews.com
Toys “R” Us Returns To Buffalo And Rochester
Toys “R” Us , the popular toy store will return to the Buffalo and Rochester area this fall. The shops are expected to be up and running by October 15. Macy’s partnership with the toy retailer will place Toys “R” Us locations inside of every existing Macy’s store in the country.
Steuben County reports COVID-19 death
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Public Health Department has received notification of a COVID-related death, it is the first death released by the Health Department since June 6, 2022. The Health Department said that the individual was a male resident from the City of Corning who died at the age of 95. According […]
iheart.com
9 More COVID-19 Deaths in Monroe County
Nine more people have died with COVID-19 in Monroe County. The health department's dashboard shows 1,928 lives have been lost since the pandemic began. Case and hospitalization numbers remain virtually unchanged. 185 people in the region are in the hospital with the virus, with 16 in the ICU. The 7-day...
Protesters oppose ReAwaken America Tour coming to Batavia next month
BATAVIA, N.Y. — Several pastors from Genesee County organized a protest against an event coming to Batavia next month. It's called the "ReAwaken America Tour" and organizers say it focuses on conservative family values, freedom and faith. Critics say it could draw extremists to Western New York. The event...
Highest paying jobs in Charlotte that require a graduate degree
While rising tuition costs are enough to turn people away from the prospect of a master’s or doctoral degree, many high-paying professions still require such degrees to get in the door.
Town of Tonawanda dentist receives jail time for attempted forcible touching
The district attorney's office said the incident occurred on May 27, 2020, at a dental office Greenhaven Terrace in the Town of Tonawanda.
waer.org
Hundreds gather and show their respects to fallen Rochester officer
A solemn procession on Monday made its way into Rochester's Blue Cross Arena, as hundreds of officers from a variety of law enforcement agencies gathered both inside and outside that venue to remember 54 year-old Anthony Mazurkiewicz. The police officer was shot to death in Rochester last month as he...
