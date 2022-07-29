ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

US Embassy shares support for Lionesses in Twitter video

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dJARg_0gxVeCad00

The US Embassy in London has shared its support for the Lionesses through a video skit in which staff recreate Alessia Russo’s back-heel goal.

In a short video posted to Twitter on Friday, US Embassy spokesperson Aaron Snipe is filmed in slow-motion re-enacting Russo’s stunning shot from England’s Euro 2022 semi-final triumph over Sweden.

Mr Snipe is filmed walking along a corridor in the embassy office before being approached by a colleague who hands him papers containing the written “rules”, telling him: “As a US diplomat, you can’t take a position on this – you cannot support England in the Euro finals.”

Mr Snipe is then seen playfully scrunching up the papers into a ball, dropping the paper ball to the floor, and back-heeling it into a nearby bin to the sound of dramatic music.

Russo’s back-heel goal scored in the 68th minute on Tuesday, which saw England go 3-0 up in the match against Sweden, was described by England boss Sarina Wiegman as “phenomenal”.

The Embassy’s video, which features bunting of the England flag in its office, was shared alongside the caption: “Oh, the cheek from our own office Russo! This is no time for diplomacy. Let’s go, @Lionesses”.

Jane Hartley, the US Ambassador to the UK, responded to the video on Twitter, jokingly telling Mr Snipe to “get back to work” as “Wembley is still over 48 hrs away” – before adding in brackets: “Go, #Lionesses!”

One Twitter user said Mr Snipe had “won at Twitter”, while another pointed out: “Backheels aren’t easy are they?”

England’s semi-final victory on Tuesday was watched by an average of 7.9 million people, according to overnight ratings.

Sunday’s match, which will see the Lionesses take on Germany at Wembley, is expected to pull in an even larger audience.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

‘Hope you win’ – Lionesses bolstered by royal support from William and Charlotte

England have been bolstered by support from the Duke of Cambridge and his daughter in a video message ahead of their Euro 2022 final against Germany. The Lionesses, who have been widely praised for inspiring more girls to play football, received a “best of luck” message from William while seven-year-old Princess Charlotte said: “I hope you win”.
SOCCER
newschain

Live – England’s Lionesses celebrate Euro 2022 triumph with fans

Players and fans are gathering in Trafalgar Square to toast Sunday night's victory over Germany at Wembley. Substitutes Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly scored to secure England's first major tournament since the 1966 men's World Cup, and first ever in women's football. The final was watched by a European Championship...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarina Wiegman
Person
Alessia Russo
newschain

England to play World Cup holders the United States in Wembley friendly

Newly-crowned European champions England are set to face World Cup holders the United States at Wembley in October, the Football Association has announced. The Lionesses will return to the scene of Sunday’s Euro 2022 triumph to take on the world number one-ranked US on October 7, subject to having secured World Cup qualification in September.
WORLD
newschain

Man in crown court charged with murder of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte

A man has appeared in front of a crown court judge charged with murdering a nine-year-old girl who was found stabbed in the street. Deividas Skebas was arrested on Saturday after a CCTV appeal following the death of Lilia Valutyte in Boston, Lincolnshire, on Thursday. The 22-year-old was remanded into...
BOSTON, MA
newschain

Archie Battersbee’s treatment to end at 2pm on Monday, hospital says in letter

A 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state after suffering brain damage is set to have his support treatment ended on Monday, despite his mother’s pleas to the Government. Barts Health NHS Trust, which is caring for Archie Battersbee, said in a letter to his parents that “all fluid infusions, medications, including vasopressin will be stopped” at 2pm on August 1.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Embassy#England#The Us Embassy#Wembley
newschain

Two more child strip-search cases being investigated by watchdog

Another two cases where Metropolitan Police officers strip-searched children are being investigated by a watchdog. The cases both involve 16-year-old boys who were searched in custody without an appropriate adult present at Ilford Police Station in January 2020 and at Bethnal Green Police Station in October 2020. Another three cases...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
newschain

Calls for men’s football to learn from women after Lionesses’ success

Calls are being made for men’s football to learn from the women’s game and focus on “passion rather than poison” following England’s Euros success. The Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 at Wembley on Sunday to win the Euros in front of a jubilant crowd, with no reports of any trouble.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Queen and Duke of Cambridge hail ‘inspirational’ England after Euro 2022 triumph

The Queen has hailed England’s historic Euro 2022 win as “an inspiration for girls and women” across the nation. The Lionesses defeated Germany 2-1 after extra-time in the final at Wembley, Chloe Kelly scoring the winner after Ella Toone’s wonderful lobbed opener had been cancelled out by Lina Magull with 11 minutes of normal time remaining.
SOCCER
newschain

Sarah Hunter wants England to build on the Lionesses’ Euro 2022 success

Sarah Hunter believes that England’s World Cup rugby campaign is perfectly timed to try and “carry on momentum” generated by the Lionesses’ stunning Euro 2022 success. The baton for British women’s sport will soon be passed to England captain Hunter and company as the Red Roses target a World Cup triumph in New Zealand.
RUGBY
newschain

Dundee United to play Riga or Gil Vicente if they advance in Europe

Dundee United will face Latvian side Riga or Gil Vicente of Portugal if they reach the Europa Conference League play-offs. Jack Ross’s United side face AZ Alkmaar in the third qualifying round first leg at Tannadice on Thursday. The play-off first leg would also be at Tannadice on August...
UEFA
newschain

Brittney Griner back in Russian court on cannabis charge

Brittney Griner was back in a Russian court on Tuesday for her trial for cannabis possession amid US diplomatic efforts to secure her release. If convicted, the WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medallist could face 10 years in prison. During the hearing, prosecutors called a state narcotics expert who...
POLITICS
newschain

Man remanded in custody charged with murder of young mother

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a young mother who was last seen 10 days ago. Gary Bennett, 36, is charged with the murder of 30-year-old Madison Wright in Basildon between July 22 and July 25. The defendant, of Caister Drive, Pitsea, dabbed his eyes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Charlotte reveals favourite sport during memorable day at Commonwealth Games

Princess Charlotte enjoyed a memorable day out at the Commonwealth Games that left her raising her arms in the air as she watched her favourite sport of gymnastics. Charlotte made a rare solo public appearance with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who took their daughter to sporting venues across the host city of Birmingham and to an official event highlighting a programme supporting the next generation of athletes.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy