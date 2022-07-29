Montclair Community Farms mobile produce stand a boon to seniors

montclairlocal.news
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Land-use experts’ pleas for 4-story height limits unheeded
After waiting nearly three hours to speak at the July 26 Township Council meeting, a land-use expert, a historic preservationist and an architect implored the council to limit building heights to a maximum of four stories along Bloomfield Avenue, concerned that higher buildings would block the sunlight in Montclair’s busy business district.
The children of Montclair showcased their talent at Star Search competition.
When people think of the Salvation Army, they might envision a center where they can donate or receive clothes, furniture or toys, or receive rehabilitation services. However, for more than 20 years the organization has also been a top provider of free or reduced-cost music and creative arts instruction for students of all ages.
Montclair residents taking to the streets for night out
Montclair Area Solidarity Network, or MASN, will be hosting a Night Out for Safety and Liberation on Tuesday, Aug. 2, in the Glenfield Park picnic area. The same night Montclair Township will be playing host to National Night out. “This will be a gathering in celebration of community,” said Erik...
Book club at Montclair State aids survivors of strokes and brain injuries
The three members of the Aphasia Book Club had just finished their 12-week deep dive into Bryan Stevenson’s memoir, “Just Mercy,” a book that details the lawyer’s career defending people on death row, on this particular Tuesday morning. Anita, Dominic and Austin, whose last names are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The case of the languishing Montclair projects (On the Other Hand)
Everyone deserves a vacation, time to unwind and recharge the old batteries. Did you know that in Sweden everyone is entitled to a minimum of five weeks (25 days) paid vacation a year? Also, Denmark. In the Netherlands, even the unemployed get time off from job hunting, 20 days of paid leave while collecting their unemployment benefits.
4 petition to run for three seats in Montclair school board election
Four Montclair residents have submitted petitions to run this November for three seats on the Board of Education, according to an unofficial list provided by Essex County Clerk Christopher J. Durkin. The individuals submitting petitions are Yvonne W. Bouknight, Brian Fleischer, Noah Gale and Mfreke “Monk” Inyang. All four have...
Montclair skate park work awaits township permit
The expansion of the skate park at Rand Park, faces delays as they wait for approval of their construction permit from the township. Skate Essex, a nonprofit organization that has been strongly backing the skate park, hoped that the expansion would have been completed by April. There were originally four tennis courts in Rand Park; two of them were designated as a temporary skate park in a resolution passed by the Township Council in February 2020.
Resident-funded traffic calming project awaits approval from Montclair Township
A resident-funded effort to slow down traffic in Montclair is awaiting approval from the township. John Sullivan, a Bike&Walk Montclair board member, and residents of Dodd Street submitted a traffic-calming pilot project proposal to the township on May 25, hoping to slow drivers. The township responded to the proposal and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tension rises between tenants and new owner of Montclair’s Hawthorne Towers
A number of tenants of Montclair’s Hawthorne Towers apartment complex have come forward with complaints about the new owner of the building and have met with a township councilman to air their concerns. In late March, Hawthorne Towers, a 133-unit rental building, was sold to Rockledge Ventures LLC for...
Fire temporarily closes Ruthie’s BBQ and Pizza
In an early morning Zoom meeting around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, chef Eric Kaplan of Ruthie’s BBQ and Pizza was disrupted by police repeatedly knocking on the front door of his home. Kaplan, who lives above the local eatery with his wife and co-owner, Ruth Perretti, came downstairs only to find smoke spreading through the building.
Montclair man seriously injured in East Orange hit and run
The Essex County Prosecutor's Office and East Orange Police Department are investigating a hit and run accident that occurred in East Orange on Sunday morning that left a pedestrian — a Montclair resident — seriously injured. The collision occurred 1:23 a.m. Sunday, July 31, on the 400 block...
Ascend threatens legal action if Montclair doesn’t approve license quickly
After waiting two months for final approval to conduct recreational sales at its medical marijuana dispensary in Montclair, an Ascend attorney says the company will sue the township if it does not approve its application without further delay. The letter, written on July 26, just hours after the Planning Board...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Montclair lacks senior services leadership (Letter to the Editor)
Is Senior Services in Montclair rudderless? (As per the Lippel/Weis/Dudley letter published July 14). Yes, I am an active participant in Montclair Institute of Lifelong Learning, as well as other Senior Services-sponsored events. There has been no leadership of the services since Katie York left over a year ago. The new director has been “out of the office” since January 2022.
Obituary: James L. VanNote III
James L. VanNote III, a longtime resident of Montclair, died peacefully on July 26, 2022, with his wife, Meghan, by his side. He was 52. The son of James and Brigitte VanNote, he was a 1988 Montclair High School graduate and a 1992 St. Joseph's College graduate. Mr. VanNote had...
$7k Gucci bag stolen from car on Bloomfield Avenue, police say
A man reported that his Gucci bag valued at $7,500 was stolen July 29 from the back seat of his 2020 Range Rover on Bloomfield Avenue. The man was exiting the mini mart at the Exxon gas station on Bloomfield Avenue when he noticed an unknown male rummaging through the back seat of his car. The complainant yelled to the man who ran through the gas station heading towards Elm Street with the complainant's Gucci bag. He then entered in the passenger side of a lime green sports car with tinted windows before fleeing the scene.
Montclair school district may soon offer universal prekindergarten
Montclair public schools may soon offer prekindergarten, part of a statewide initiative to provide pre-K to all New Jersey families by 2030, but many details of the program, including when it will begin, remain unknown. The township’s schools have not hosted their own pre-K program since the late 1990s, when...
Montclair-based real estate agent is honored
Jocelyn Russo, affiliated with the Coldwell Banker Realty Montclair office, has been honored by the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals as being among the top 250 Latino agents in America for 2022. Russo ranked No. 33 among the top 100 Latino agents in the Northeast with 39 transactions.
The way we were, the way were are now in Montclair (Letter to the Editor)
Growing up in Montclair was a wonderful experience. Montclair had that small-town vibe where its residents were connected to one another from one end of town to the other, whether you knew each other or not. There always seemed to be six degrees of separation, so if you took the time to talk to a stranger you would find that you had a friend or a life experience in common.
Time to reassess Montclair-Glen Ridge fire agreement (Letter to the Editor)
When the Glen Ridge/Montclair Fire Service Agreement was established in 1990, it was hailed as a model of shared service and cooperation between towns. Over 30 years later, how many other towns have adopted this “model”? Exactly zero. In fact, other towns have designed agreements to be specifically unlike our agreement. And it is obvious why.
Community members speak out against cuts to English Language Learner program in Montclair schools
For Anyelid Moncada-Medina, a Montclair High School English as a Second Language student, adapting to school in Montclair was extremely difficult. She even considered dropping out, feeling defeated when she was unable to understand what her teachers were saying in class. In a press release compiled by the Montclair Sanctuary...
Montclair Local
Montclair, NJ
444
Followers
3K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT
The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.https://www.montclairlocal.news/
Comments / 0