Montclair Community Farms mobile produce stand a boon to seniors

Growing up in Montclair was a wonderful experience. Montclair had that small-town vibe where its residents were connected to one another from one end of town to the other, whether you knew each other or not. There always seemed to be six degrees of separation, so if you took the time to talk to a stranger you would find that you had a friend or a life experience in common.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 12 DAYS AGO