ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Montclair Community Farms mobile produce stand a boon to seniors

By Talia Wiener
Montclair Local
Montclair Local
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
montclairlocal.news

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Montclair Local

Land-use experts’ pleas for 4-story height limits unheeded

After waiting nearly three hours to speak at the July 26 Township Council meeting, a land-use expert, a historic preservationist and an architect implored the council to limit building heights to a maximum of four stories along Bloomfield Avenue, concerned that higher buildings would block the sunlight in Montclair’s busy business district.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montclair, NJ
Montclair, NJ
Business
Montclair Local

Montclair skate park work awaits township permit

The expansion of the skate park at Rand Park, faces delays as they wait for approval of their construction permit from the township. Skate Essex, a nonprofit organization that has been strongly backing the skate park, hoped that the expansion would have been completed by April. There were originally four tennis courts in Rand Park; two of them were designated as a temporary skate park in a resolution passed by the Township Council in February 2020.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seniors#Mobile#Senior Housing#Volunteers#First Montclair House#Pineridge
Montclair Local

Fire temporarily closes Ruthie’s BBQ and Pizza

In an early morning Zoom meeting around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, chef Eric Kaplan of Ruthie’s BBQ and Pizza was disrupted by police repeatedly knocking on the front door of his home. Kaplan, who lives above the local eatery with his wife and co-owner, Ruth Perretti, came downstairs only to find smoke spreading through the building.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Housing
Montclair Local

Montclair lacks senior services leadership (Letter to the Editor)

Is Senior Services in Montclair rudderless? (As per the Lippel/Weis/Dudley letter published July 14). Yes, I am an active participant in Montclair Institute of Lifelong Learning, as well as other Senior Services-sponsored events. There has been no leadership of the services since Katie York left over a year ago. The new director has been “out of the office” since January 2022.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: James L. VanNote III

James L. VanNote III, a longtime resident of Montclair, died peacefully on July 26, 2022, with his wife, Meghan, by his side. He was 52. The son of James and Brigitte VanNote, he was a 1988 Montclair High School graduate and a 1992 St. Joseph's College graduate. Mr. VanNote had...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

$7k Gucci bag stolen from car on Bloomfield Avenue, police say

A man reported that his Gucci bag valued at $7,500 was stolen July 29 from the back seat of his 2020 Range Rover on Bloomfield Avenue. The man was exiting the mini mart at the Exxon gas station on Bloomfield Avenue when he noticed an unknown male rummaging through the back seat of his car. The complainant yelled to the man who ran through the gas station heading towards Elm Street with the complainant's Gucci bag. He then entered in the passenger side of a lime green sports car with tinted windows before fleeing the scene.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair-based real estate agent is honored

Jocelyn Russo, affiliated with the Coldwell Banker Realty Montclair office, has been honored by the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals as being among the top 250 Latino agents in America for 2022. Russo ranked No. 33 among the top 100 Latino agents in the Northeast with 39 transactions.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair Local

Montclair, NJ
444
Followers
3K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.

 https://www.montclairlocal.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy