Buffalo Irish Festival, Polish Festival, And More This Weekend

wblk.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Nick Charlap’s: The Best Ice Cream in the SouthtownsJ.M. LesinskiBoston, NY
Related
This Is The Busiest Day in Western New York
You know what they say: there is always something going on in Buffalo, and if you think otherwise, then you are not looking hard enough. One weekend in particular is the busiest one we have seen within the last few years in Western New York. It’s full of concerts, festivals,...
15 New Food Vendors Coming To New York State Fair
What’s the best part about going to the New York State Fair? Is it the cheap tickets? Live demonstrations? The free live concerts in Chevy Court? Sure - all of those are fun additions to the yearly event - but let’s get real. We all know the number one reason thousands of New Yorkers make the trip to Syracuse in the summer is the access to the most gloriously unhealthy foods in the entire state.
Open Letter to Those Who Think Buffalo Has Best Food in the Country
What are the things that Buffalo is best known for? Once you get past the Bills and perhaps the Sabres, you get to chicken wings and food as a whole. I've lived in Buffalo my entire life, and I have spent time living in Amherst, Cheektowaga, Hamburg and South Buffalo -- so I can safely say I have had everything the 716 has to offer.
The Best Place For Wings In New York Might Surprise You
New York is known for amazing foods and of course, Western New York, aka Buffalo is known for one type of Food...The Chicken Wing. If you ask 100 people from Buffalo where the best place for wings is you would get 100 different answers. Places like Bar Bill, Elmos, O'Neils Stadium Inn, and so on and on and on.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Best Places To Go Dumpster Diving In Western New York
Dumpster diving is a great way to find a hidden gem and give it a new lease on life. You can find materials or items and repurpose them in a way to make them your own. Some people take the risk of dumpster diving for food trash, which can be a risk. Back in my college days, I will admit, I dumpster dived in the Dunkin Donuts trash bin once or twice, and it may sound gross, but you could find a lot of the donuts in tact, protected by a clear plastic bag.
spectrumlocalnews.com
See the city in a unique way with the latest attraction at Buffalo RiverWorks
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are so many things to do out at Buffalo RiverWorks and its latest attraction gives you a unique way to see the city. On Friday, visitors will be able to catch a ride and enjoy a little bit of Italy right in the Queen City.
The Corn Fest Is Back This Year In Full Swing
There are certain events that are traditions that you feel like you have to do every summer. This year, some of those are back in full swing. Over the last couple years, a bunch has changed. Events and the way we do them have changed. Some look completely different now since the pandemic, but some are back in full swing the way we remember them.
One Niagara Falls Neighborhood Has A Massive Rat Problem
A neighborhood in Niagara Falls has a big rat problem according to residents. People who live on 56th Street in the Falls told WKBK that the rodents are a huge problem in the area. Edward Mayberry, who lives in the neighborhood told Channel 7,. You see them walking across the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Where To Find Hypnotherapy In Buffalo, New York
Many Western New Yorkers who are desperate to find a treatment or cure for their mental health issues, aches, pains, and other disorders and are getting increasingly frustrated by standard medical treatments are turning to the ancient practice of hypnotherapy. What Is Hypnotherapy?. Hypnotherapy, also known as hypnosis or hypnotic...
Get Ready For Fun At The Niagara County Fair This Week
The Niagara County Fair is kicking off this week. The 2022 Niagara Fair will run from Wednesday, August 3, to Sunday, August 7. The fair is located in Lockport at 4487 Lake Ave, Lockport, NY 14094. The Niagara County Fair in Lockport, NY is the largest youth fair in the...
stepoutbuffalo.com
Classics V Banquet & Event Center
Classics V is a family-owned and operated event venue in Amherst, NY. We have been helping make weddings receptions, and special events of all kinds unforgettable for our patrons in the Buffalo, NY area for over 35 years. From mouth-watering food and customizable packages to event planning services to make your event stand out, Classics V is refined and sophisticated banquet and reception halls in Amherst,NY.
Buffalo Black Business Month starts Tuesday
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and M&T Bank announced the start of Buffalo Black Business Month, a month-long initiative that helps advance the support of Black-owned businesses in the area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
buffalospree.com
Beau Fleuve returns to Central Terminal
When most Buffalonians hear beau fleuve—French for “beautiful river”—they recall the urban myth of French voyagers coming to their city in the mid-1700s and conferring this descriptor on the Niagara River. But in the past few years, the name has taken on new meaning, thanks to Lindsey Taylor.
Did You See This in the Sky in Cheektowaga, New York?
On Sunday morning, if you drove down Genesee Street in Cheektowaga toward the 33, you may have seen this strange thing in the sky. What do you think this is in the sky?. At first, I assumed it was an air stream from a plane or something. You probably thought that too.
Unprofessional Roadwork Comes Under Fire In Buffalo, New York
Summertime is the time for plenty of roadwork across Western New York but recently there have been some complaints about the finishing of some of the roads here in the 716. Anytime you are on the road you are surrounded by lines. They help keep you in your lane, on the correct side of the road, and let you know when you have ventured off into the shoulder of the road. But what happens when the people doing the roadwork have an off day?
Big Week For Anyone Who Hunts New York State
The summer heat and the month of August are here in New York State. While we enjoy our picnics and camping and summer fun, some of us are looking forward to the cool mornings and clear and crisp afternoons! Hunting season is not that far away and there are some important things for those who hunt need to remember. First and foremost, now is the time to buy your license or apply for doe permits!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
worldatlas.com
7 Charming Lake Towns In Upstate New York
Upstate New York is a real delight to visit, featuring many popular tourist destinations, including the Adirondack Mountains, Finger Lakes, and Niagara Falls. These lakeside towns with vibrant centers and deep history set in the surroundings of mesmerizing nature for year-round outdoor activities are the ultimate charming getaway into the state's northwest.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Buffalo Distilling Co.’s Mafia Sauce & Mafia Vodka is a Must-Have This Football Season
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Hey-ey-ey-ey! We know that summer is in full swing here in Buffalo, but if you’re anything like us, you’re already counting down the days until football season officially begins.
Open Letter To Whoever Did That Striping Nightmare on Forest Ave.
How did anyone think that this was acceptable? We all make mistakes. But, how did someone not take a step back and think: 'Hmm...maybe I should fix this.'. Forest Road in Buffalo recently got painted with new center lines and bike lanes. The job is brutal. None of the lines are straight. In fact, they are so bad that the internet thought that it may be some kind of joke. Take a look at some of the pictures below.
Look What Was Found At A New York State Park [PHOTO]
Camping is so much fun and so relaxing! If you are looking for a great way to connect with nature or a great way to bring the family back together, camping could be the best way to make it happen. From New York City to Niagara Falls, New York State has some amazing places to camp. You never know what you might find when you get out of the house and start to explore the Empire State.
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0