Post 130 finishes sixth at state
The Jackson American Legion Post 130 baseball team finished sixth at the Division II state tournament after losing 7-6 to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton in the consolation finals Saturday afternoon in Luverne. Jackson opened the tournament with a loss to Sibley East before beating Chatfield Saturday morning. Payton Handevidt doubled and scored on...
Bulls lose Game 3, series to Hadley
After winning Saturday to keep their season alive, the Jackson Bulls lost 10-9 in the decisive Game 3 to Hadley Sunday to have their season end. The Bulls lost on a walk-off in the bottom of the ninth inning of Game 3 at Hadley for the second straight season. This...
