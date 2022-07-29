James Bay Distillers Turns Noxious Weeds into Spirits

www.bevnet.com
The Icicle Fund Helps Many in Washington State
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: Looking for a base camp in the Cascade Mountains for your next adventure? You’ve found it!. Set on the banks of Icicle Creek, at the base of a steep canyon just two hours from Seattle, Sleeping Lady combines rustic luxury, superb cuisine, art and music. You can find endless recreational opportunities here to create a stay inspired by nature. Sleeping Lady and the land it occupies has a rich and storied past.
thurstontalk.com
Summer Hiking in Olympia Through a Coastal Forest on the Evergreen Geoduck Trail
Hiking is all about experiencing the natural world around you, and what could be more natural than a tranquil stroll through a coastal forest to the stunning Puget Sound? The seaside woods of Washington offer the best of both worlds when it comes to summer hiking. There’s a trail hike on The Evergreen State College campus that is a perfect way to cool off in the forest with a payoff of views of Puget Sound. The Evergreen Geoduck Trail in Olympia is a relatively easy summer hike through the mature forest, with scenic views at the beach of Eld Inlet.
seattlemet.com
10 Hikes to Swimmable Lakes in Western Washington
Step one: Walk in the woods. Step two: Jump in. The joke is told on hiking trails across the Northwest: "There better be a Starbucks at the top." But with crisp mountain lakes by the hundred, what waits at the end of Washington hikes might even beat a Frappucino. These swimming holes are fed by glaciers and fresh rains, usually with a stunning backdrop.
southsoundmag.com
Tacoma’s El Borracho Makes Its Post-Pandemic Return
Plant-based Mexican-inspired restaurant El Borracho, with its flagship location in Pike Place Market, recently reopened its Tacoma location. Owner Kittie Davidovich first opened El Borracho at Pike Place in 2012 with Ballard and Tacoma locations popping up shortly after. And the Tacoma location opened in 2017. COVID-19 proved challenging for...
Two years ago a Nooksack dam was destroyed. Now, where are the salmon?
The Middle Fork Nooksack dam blocked fish on their way to spawn.
busytourist.com
25 Best & Fun Things To Do In Tacoma (Washington)
Tacoma, Washington is known for its vibrant, urban culture, incredible artistry at every turn and a healthy smattering of sophistication. If you’re looking for all the coolest things to do in Tacoma, you’ve come to the right place. Herein, you can dive into Tacoma’s rich art scene, some...
q13fox.com
Volunteers prove critical in the fight against invasive green crabs
KINGSTON, Wash. - To understand how serious Washington’s invasion of European green crab is, look no further than the amount of money the legislature earmarked for 2022: $8.6 million. The money followed Gov. Jay Inslee’s mid-January emergency proclamation, but researchers say the frontline relies on more than money –...
Kayaker completes journey from Alaska to Seattle as part of documentary project
SEATTLE — Jack Hampton might look like just another kayaker who showed up on the docks in Lake Union, but he’s been paddling since April. Hampton is the founder of Paddling the Margins project. The project had Hampton kayak 1,200 miles from Ketchikan, Alaska to Seattle in an effort to document the people and places he encountered.
Single-use plastics now fully banned in Bellingham. These are the rules
“We’ve always been an environmentally-focused community, and this ordinance is just an extension of that,” said City Council member Dan Hammill.
BevNET.com
Western New York Energy Launches High-Purity Alcohol
MEDINA, N.Y.— Western New York Energy (WNYE) has completed a $38 million expansion to produce high-purity alcohol products under the ClearSource brand. The 6,000 square-foot expansion will enable WNYE to produce 15 million gallons of alcohol annually. “While supplying alcohol for sanitizer during the pandemic, we made the decision to invest in a world-class distillation system to offer products that contain virtually no impurities,” CEO Tim Winters said. This state-of-the-art technology ensures New York’s largest ethanol facility can sustainably meet customers’ unique specifications. “Our method for producing ethanol and higher-purity alcohol is a zero-waste process which helps our customers achieve their commitments to sustainable practices,” Winters added.
This is how much you need to make to afford rent in Washington and Bellingham
You’ll need to work 72 hours a week to afford living in Washington if you make minimum wage.
'This is unacceptable:' Shoreline family pushes for renters protections in extreme heat
SHORELINE, Wash. — Seattle and King County Public Health has said extreme heat will become more intense and last longer, which is prompting people to call for more resources to keep residents cool. Seattle has now seen historic heat waves two years in a row. An estimated 56% of...
nypressnews.com
Car sharing becomes big business in Seattle, and the neighbors aren’t always happy
Ross Jordan tries to be a good neighbor. He owns and rents roughly 50 cars in Seattle, but keeps only six or so at a time in Laurelhurst, where he lives. Yet as word got out that Jordan was a full-time “host” — renting vehicles via online platforms — he became the subject of that feared medium, the neighborhood blog.
KGW
Couple invests in land to bubble up the Oregon wine industry
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Dan Diephouse and Jeanne Feldkamp are living their dream. They bought into the Eola-Amity Hills American Viticultural Area, or AVA, of the Willamette Valley. They've got 57 acres to work with, with a plan to grow grapes and make Oregon sparkling wines. “We're planting Pinot Noir,...
KOMO News
Community demands action for growing Tacoma homeless camp
TACOMA, Wash. — Frustrated business owners and neighbors are fed up with a growing Tacoma homeless encampment. It's not just the tents, RVs, and trash creating a problem. They say the crime is getting out of hand too. The sprawling encampment is along S. 42nd and South Fife Street...
knkx.org
Tacoma’s uphill battle to grow its urban tree canopy by 2030
Trees make cities more livable. Among the many benefits they provide is shade and cooling on hot days. Amid increasing heat waves driven by climate change, the role of trees in urban environments becomes more crucial every year. In the Puget Sound region, Tacoma has fewer trees than any other...
Major cannabis player moves from Seattle to Tampa
Kush.com is crowning itself king of Florida's cannabis scene.Driving the news: Just ahead of putting on the state's biggest cannabis-centric trade show, the wholesale cannabis and hemp marketplace tells Axios it's moving its company headquarters from Seattle to Tampa's Embarc Collective.Kush recently acquired Tampa-based TradeCraft Origin, a cannabis brand strategy firm, and named its founder, John Lynch, Kush's new CEO. Tech entrepreneur and investor Steve MacDonald, the company's new board chairman and a general partner in the Florida Funders VC, gave $2 million to Kush's ongoing funding round, the company tells Axios.Why it matters: Kush will have a major grip...
q13fox.com
Ferry captain on-duty during 'hard-landing' at Fauntleroy terminal resigns
SEATTLE - The captain on-duty at the time of a "hard-landing" crash at the Fauntleroy Terminal in West Seattle has resigned, a spokesperson told FOX 13. On July 28, the Cathlamet Ferry crashed into what is called a ‘dolphin’ at the terminal. A dolphin is a terminal structure located at the dock and it helps guide a vessel in.
Mount Vernon Hobby Lobby trespasses man giving water to homeless in 90-degree heat
An independent community activist organizer says he was trespassed by the Hobby Lobby in Mount Vernon as he gave water to the homeless in 90-degree heat on Saturday. Matt Uyeno told KIRO 7 News that the the pandemic has fueled an escalating homeless situation in Mount Vernon, which has been especially dire in Skagit Valley.
Seaplane forced to abort takeoff in bustling Lake Union
A seaplane was forced to abort takeoff in order to avoid colliding with a boat after many people gathered on Lake Union to beat the heat. No one was hurt, and the seaplane did manage to take off after a Seattle Police Harbor patrol boat helped clear a path. Until...
