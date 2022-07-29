ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

James Bay Distillers Turns Noxious Weeds into Spirits

By Press Release
BevNET.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.bevnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

The Icicle Fund Helps Many in Washington State

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: Looking for a base camp in the Cascade Mountains for your next adventure? You’ve found it!. Set on the banks of Icicle Creek, at the base of a steep canyon just two hours from Seattle, Sleeping Lady combines rustic luxury, superb cuisine, art and music. You can find endless recreational opportunities here to create a stay inspired by nature. Sleeping Lady and the land it occupies has a rich and storied past.
WASHINGTON STATE
thurstontalk.com

Summer Hiking in Olympia Through a Coastal Forest on the Evergreen Geoduck Trail

Hiking is all about experiencing the natural world around you, and what could be more natural than a tranquil stroll through a coastal forest to the stunning Puget Sound? The seaside woods of Washington offer the best of both worlds when it comes to summer hiking. There’s a trail hike on The Evergreen State College campus that is a perfect way to cool off in the forest with a payoff of views of Puget Sound. The Evergreen Geoduck Trail in Olympia is a relatively easy summer hike through the mature forest, with scenic views at the beach of Eld Inlet.
OLYMPIA, WA
seattlemet.com

10 Hikes to Swimmable Lakes in Western Washington

Step one: Walk in the woods. Step two: Jump in. The joke is told on hiking trails across the Northwest: "There better be a Starbucks at the top." But with crisp mountain lakes by the hundred, what waits at the end of Washington hikes might even beat a Frappucino. These swimming holes are fed by glaciers and fresh rains, usually with a stunning backdrop.
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundmag.com

Tacoma’s El Borracho Makes Its Post-Pandemic Return

Plant-based Mexican-inspired restaurant El Borracho, with its flagship location in Pike Place Market, recently reopened its Tacoma location. Owner Kittie Davidovich first opened El Borracho at Pike Place in 2012 with Ballard and Tacoma locations popping up shortly after. And the Tacoma location opened in 2017. COVID-19 proved challenging for...
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Noxious Weed#Weed Control#Food Drink#Beverages#Finocchietto#Italian
busytourist.com

25 Best & Fun Things To Do In Tacoma (Washington)

Tacoma, Washington is known for its vibrant, urban culture, incredible artistry at every turn and a healthy smattering of sophistication. If you’re looking for all the coolest things to do in Tacoma, you’ve come to the right place. Herein, you can dive into Tacoma’s rich art scene, some...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Volunteers prove critical in the fight against invasive green crabs

KINGSTON, Wash. - To understand how serious Washington’s invasion of European green crab is, look no further than the amount of money the legislature earmarked for 2022: $8.6 million. The money followed Gov. Jay Inslee’s mid-January emergency proclamation, but researchers say the frontline relies on more than money –...
KINGSTON, WA
BevNET.com

Western New York Energy Launches High-Purity Alcohol

MEDINA, N.Y.— Western New York Energy (WNYE) has completed a $38 million expansion to produce high-purity alcohol products under the ClearSource brand. The 6,000 square-foot expansion will enable WNYE to produce 15 million gallons of alcohol annually. “While supplying alcohol for sanitizer during the pandemic, we made the decision to invest in a world-class distillation system to offer products that contain virtually no impurities,” CEO Tim Winters said. This state-of-the-art technology ensures New York’s largest ethanol facility can sustainably meet customers’ unique specifications. “Our method for producing ethanol and higher-purity alcohol is a zero-waste process which helps our customers achieve their commitments to sustainable practices,” Winters added.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KGW

Couple invests in land to bubble up the Oregon wine industry

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Dan Diephouse and Jeanne Feldkamp are living their dream. They bought into the Eola-Amity Hills American Viticultural Area, or AVA, of the Willamette Valley. They've got 57 acres to work with, with a plan to grow grapes and make Oregon sparkling wines. “We're planting Pinot Noir,...
OREGON STATE
KOMO News

Community demands action for growing Tacoma homeless camp

TACOMA, Wash. — Frustrated business owners and neighbors are fed up with a growing Tacoma homeless encampment. It's not just the tents, RVs, and trash creating a problem. They say the crime is getting out of hand too. The sprawling encampment is along S. 42nd and South Fife Street...
TACOMA, WA
knkx.org

Tacoma’s uphill battle to grow its urban tree canopy by 2030

Trees make cities more livable. Among the many benefits they provide is shade and cooling on hot days. Amid increasing heat waves driven by climate change, the role of trees in urban environments becomes more crucial every year. In the Puget Sound region, Tacoma has fewer trees than any other...
TACOMA, WA
Axios Tampa Bay

Major cannabis player moves from Seattle to Tampa

Kush.com is crowning itself king of Florida's cannabis scene.Driving the news: Just ahead of putting on the state's biggest cannabis-centric trade show, the wholesale cannabis and hemp marketplace tells Axios it's moving its company headquarters from Seattle to Tampa's Embarc Collective.Kush recently acquired Tampa-based TradeCraft Origin, a cannabis brand strategy firm, and named its founder, John Lynch, Kush's new CEO. Tech entrepreneur and investor Steve MacDonald, the company's new board chairman and a general partner in the Florida Funders VC, gave $2 million to Kush's ongoing funding round, the company tells Axios.Why it matters: Kush will have a major grip...
TAMPA, FL
q13fox.com

Ferry captain on-duty during 'hard-landing' at Fauntleroy terminal resigns

SEATTLE - The captain on-duty at the time of a "hard-landing" crash at the Fauntleroy Terminal in West Seattle has resigned, a spokesperson told FOX 13. On July 28, the Cathlamet Ferry crashed into what is called a ‘dolphin’ at the terminal. A dolphin is a terminal structure located at the dock and it helps guide a vessel in.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy