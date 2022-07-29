Some ‘Jersey Shore’ Fans Are ‘Disappointed’ With Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Amid Feud With Angelina Pivarnick

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Angelina Pivarnick have some serious “beef” in the second half of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5. Ahead of the episode “Messy Mike,” Mike spoke out about his roommate on social media. Find out what he had to say about Angelina and why some Jersey Shore fans are put off by his comment.

Mike Sorrentino claims to have dirt on Angelina in the new season of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’

In the footage from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5, Angelina is going through a divorce from Chris Larangeira. Meanwhile, Mike has been fielding calls and messages from Angelina’s ex, who claims she was the one responsible for leaking the wedding speech ahead of season 3. Mike also allegedly received messages from Angelina’s “side piece” Joe “Old Bridge” Tarallo, who fans will remember from the doorbell footage in season 4.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Deena Cortese were more concerned about Angelina’s alleged involvement in leaking the wedding speech. However, Angelina was hurt none of her roommates spoke directly to her about either situation. Instead, they took the conversation to social media, which Nicole and Deena apologized for in “Messy Mike.”

Angelina Pivarnick has ‘the condition known as liabetes’ according to Mike

The official Jersey Shore Instagram account posted a teaser clip from “Messy Mike” before the episode aired on July 28. Mike commented on the post:

“She has the condition known as liabetes. She lies more then she tells the truth and that’s facts . It is what it is. Don’t fall for the trap of someone playing the victim in a storm they created. She’s just mad she got caught. Stop deflecting !! I said what I said. Rant over.” Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino, Instagram

Angelina also commented on the post. “It’s pretty sad Mike didn’t come to me first to tell me my sabotaging scorned double life ex-husband was calling him and this was all happening behind my back,” she said. “Pretty sad all while I was very stressed out and going through it alone.”

In another comment, Mike said reality stars have “no scripts” and instead “get paid to share our lives and talk about the lives of all of our friends and how that all affects us.” He added: “So if you’re gonna be super messy don’t be a reality star cause you signed up to talk about your life.”

Some ‘Jersey Shore’ fans are ‘disappointed’ with Mike’ The Situation’ Sorrentino’s treatment of Angelina

After seeing Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 so far, some fans aren’t happy with Mike’s behavior. “I’m disappointed,” one user commented on the Instagram post. “Friends/family are humans we all make mistakes. BUT that’s not how we treat nor support the people we love! TV or not stop trying to out do each other …”

“[Mike] was the worst friend ever for years,” said one Redditor . “He had liabetes too. Yet he’s sooo happy he’s forgiven but can’t seem to extend grace to anybody else. I just don’t see why he cares what Angelina did during her marriage. Or why her lying about her personal business is an [insult] to Mike personally.”

Other fans think the feud is for the sake of the MTV series. “I think it’s all fake,” another Reddit user said. “The storylines were getting boring so they had to do something to spice it up.”

Next week, Mike and Angelina will finally address their “beef.” Find out how it plays out — new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation air Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

