Louisiana deputy stabbed during traffic stop

By Dionne Johnson
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2MJO_0gxVd07N00

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) A St. Martin Parish Sheriff deputy is home and resting after being stabbed by a 26-year-old woman during a traffic stop Wednesday, sheriff’s office officials said.

According to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, Ashley Nicole Burton, 26 of Las Vegas, Nevada is accused of stabbing the unidentified deputy with a knife.

The incident happened around 11:15 a.m., when detectives responded to a suspicious person knocking on a door at a home on the Catahoula Highway asking for a gun.

Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Captain Ginny Higgins said deputies in the area located Burton driving a red SUV and initiated a traffic stop.

She was pulled over but got out the car and ran, Higgins said.

After a short chase, she was caught and during her arrest allegedly stabbed the deputy who was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for a non-life-threatening injury and released, Higgins said.

Burton was arrested and booked into the St. Martin Parish correctional center on multiple charges including trespassing, battery of a police officer, resisting an officer, simple escape, attempted first degree murder of a police officer, simple criminal damage to property, use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17 and possession with intent to distribute.

For security purposes, Higgins said, Burton was transported to the Iberia Parish jail with no bond.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Louisiana Living: 2022 Battle of the Badges

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Former Monroe Fire Department Chief J.R. Moore and Santana Mitchell of the Rocky Branch Volunteer Fire Department joined Ashley Doughty to discuss the 2022 Battle of the Badges. For more information, watch the video posted above.
MONROE, LA
8newsnow.com

Missing 16-year-old’s bike found behind dumpster in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A local family is pleading for the public’s help as they search for a missing teenager. Chase Williamson, 16, was last seen on Friday, and his mother said she’s looking for any information that could help bring him home. “We just need information,” said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
