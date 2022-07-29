South Coast Repertory Presents Outdoor Staging of `Million Dollar Quartet’

mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Burbank Man Killed in Palm Springs Crash
Authorities Tuesday identified a 31-year-old man who was killed in a fatal collision in Palm Springs caused by someone suspected of driving under the influence. The collision occurred around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. Investigators said a vehicle driven by Kevin Atteberry, 57, of Los...
Longtime Santa Ana Detective Caught in Sting
A veteran Santa Ana police detective who was allegedly caught up in a sting operation was charged Tuesday with child annoyance. Gregory Daniel Beaumarchais, 43, was charged with one misdemeanor count of annoying or molesting a person believed to be a child. He is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 13.
Flash Food Watch Issued for Parts of Southland
Forecasters were predicting a chance of monsoonal showers, thunderstorms and possible moderate to heavy rain Monday in the Los Angeles and Ventura county mountains and the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys. Isolated to scattered showers will likely continue through at least Monday, especially in the mountains and deserts, according to...
LA City Council Bans Homeless Encampments Near Schools After Raucous Meeting
The Los Angeles City Council passed an ordinance Tuesday that bans homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers, following an hour-long disruption by opponents who interrupted the meeting with chants and shouts in the council chamber. The council voted 11-3 in favor of the measure after returning...
County Contract with Engineering Firm Sets Salton Sea Project in Motion
Riverside County supervisors Tuesday approved a $4.12 million contract with an Encinitas-based firm to provide engineering and design services for a project to revitalize a portion of the dying Salton Sea. “We’ve been working on this project for several years now,” Salton Sea Authority Executive Director Patrick O’Dowd told the...
LAX Introduces First Automated People Mover Train Car
The Los Angeles International Airport introduced its first Automated People Mover train car Tuesday, marking a step toward the future of how people will be able to travel to and from the airport. The driverless train system is the centerpeice of LAX’s Landside Access Modernization Program, featuring six stations that...
One Year Ago Today (August 2, 2021)…Lyft Driver Convicted Of Raping Passenger In Orange County
One Year Ago Today (August 2, 2021)…A 45-year-old Lyft driver is scheduled to be sentenced in October for raping a woman he was driving home nearly two years ago, according to court records obtained. Jorge Tapiacastro was convicted Wednesday of rape by use of drugs, rape, sexual battery and...
Anthony Marrone Begins Service As LA County Acting Fire Chief
Anthony Marrone begins his duties Monday as the Acting Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief, following the retirement of Daryl L. Osby as the agency’s top leader. “During this transition phase, I thank the Board of Supervisors for selecting me and entrusting me to continue our department’s mission of protecting lives, the environment and property,” Marrone said.
Metro to Begin Enforcing Traffic Rules Along Crenshaw Boulevard
Metro Monday will begin enforcing left-hand turn traffic rules with the aid of cameras at several train crossings along Crenshaw Boulevard in Los Angeles. Motorists “who disobey traffic signals and operate vehicles in an illegal manner” at specific intersections on Crenshaw Boulevard between West 59th Street and 48th Street East that are equipped with surveillance cameras will receive citations in the mail, with fines beginning at $100 plus penalties and assessments, according to Metro.
Woman Found Dead in Woodland Hills Home; Investigation Underway
A woman was found dead Tuesday evening at a Woodland Hills home that showed “evidence of a fire.”. Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were called about 7:40 p.m. to 20873 Martha St., near Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center, after the woman was found dead inside the one-story home “where there was evidence of a fire,” according to the department’s Brian Humphrey.
Orange County Experiences Declines in COVID-19 Metrics
Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations showed a trend downward as fatalities continued mounting in July, according to data released Tuesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. Last Wednesday, there were 350 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and 48 in intensive care. As of Monday, there were 295 hospitalized with 49...
Convicted Felon from South LA Expected to Plead Guilty to Gun/Ammo Possession
A convicted felon from South Los Angeles is expected to plead guilty Tuesday to a federal firearms charge alleging he illegally possessed several firearms and more than a 1,000 rounds of ammunition. Anthony Butterfield, 36, has agreed to enter his plea in Los Angeles federal court to one count of...
Authorities ID Man Killed in Reseda Shooting
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was fatally shot in Reseda. Officers sent to the 18000 block of Saticoy Street around 12:50 a.m. Friday found the mortally wounded man lying near a tree, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Earl Hunter, 31, died at a hospital, according to the Los...
Man Convicted of DUI-Fatal Crash in Santa Ana
A 31-year-old previously convicted drunk driver was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder for an alcohol-fueled crash that killed a veteran newspaper editor near his Santa Ana home two years ago. Louie Robert Villa was also convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, and DUI with a...
Man With Dementia Missing in Cerritos Found
A 78-year-old man with dementia who went missing in Cerritos was found Tuesday. James Carroll Cox was last heard from at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Don Knabe Community Regional Park at 19700 Bloomfield Avenue, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. He was last seen about 1...
Racehorse Collapses, Dies After Finishing 4th at Los Alamitos
Another horse has died in a racing accident at Los Alamitos, state horse racing officials have confirmed. Smokin Hot Fire was a 2-year-old gelding with five career races and collapsed after crossing the finish line in fourth place at the end of Saturday night’s seventh race. His cause of death was listed under “musculoskeletal” by the California Horse Racing Board, but no further information was immediately available.
One Person Killed in Freeway Collision
A person was struck and killed in a vehicle collision Tuesday that resulted in the closure of several lanes of the Santa Monica (10) Freeway. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called to the freeway west of La Brea Avenue around 3:58 a.m. where they learned a pedestrian had been fatally hit by a vehicle, said CHP Officer Peter Nicholson.
Man Accused of DUI in Fatal Palm Springs Crash
A 57-year-old man with a prior DUI conviction was accused of causing a crash in Palm Springs while intoxicated that left one person dead, police said Sunday. The collision occurred at 9:07 p.m. Saturday, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. Investigators said a vehicle, driven by Kevin Atteberry of...
Animal Shelters Offer Pets at Minimal Cost During Monthlong Adoption Drive
All this month, homeless dogs and cats are being offered for adoption at bottom rates to encourage Riverside County residents to open their hearts and homes to new four-legged friends. The county’s three operational animal shelters are participating in the “Clear the Shelters” event, during which abandoned and neglected dogs...
October Sentencing Set for Burbank Man Convicted in T-Mobile Phone Scam
A man who once co-owned a T-Mobile retail store in Eagle Rock faces sentencing in October for running a $25 million scheme to use stolen T-Mobile employee credentials to illegally infiltrate the mobile phone company’s internal computer systems to unlock its cell phones. Argishti Khudaverdyan, 44, of Burbank, was...
