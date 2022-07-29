ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vin Diesel ‘Doesn’t Try’ Anymore, ‘Can’t Get Roles’ He Doesn’t Produce Argue Former Fans

By Produced by Digital Editors
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

When you think of action heroes, you may immediately think of Tom Cruise. However, Mark Sinclair aka Vin Diesel is also up there on the leaderboard of prolific action stars of the 21st century. The actor has appeared in many movies, several of which see Diesel take on villains and win.

While it seems the now-55-year-old has been in almost every production over the past few years, former fans feel differently. Some feel Diesel “doesn’t try anymore,” saying he “can’t get roles” he doesn’t produce.

Fans think Vin Diesel is incapable of landing roles he doesn’t produce

Diesel has been around since the ’90s. According to IMDb , his acting repertoire extends to more than 50 films. The actor founded his own production company One Race Films, serving as producer for many of his star vehicles.

In the entertainment industry, star vehicles are movies created for specific actors that serve to profit off their popularity at the moment or further the actor’s career. Diesel’s company has overseen the production of several movies, including 5 Fast & Furious films, Bloodshot , and XXX . Diesel has starred in all of them.

Fans have taken note and recently discussed it on Reddit . A user asked, “What actor are you tired of seeing getting roles?” The comment section filled with users’ responses to the stars they feel are overrated. However, one opened a can of worms by mentioning Diesel. They said, “Vin Diesel. Honestly, just bland and annoying.”

The comment received several upvotes. One former fan replied, “His production company makes all his films. He can’t get roles anywhere else.” Another user said, “He was good in Saving Private Ryan , but obviously, that was almost 25 years ago. It seems he doesn’t really try anymore.”

Vin Diesel is the star of the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QU2jN_0gxVcqWl00
Vin Diesel at the Italian Formula One Grand Prix in 2021 | LARS BARON/POOL/AFP

Diesel’s role in Saving Private Ryan might have been minor, but it helped him land more roles. After appearing in the 1998 war epic, Diesel found work in The Iron Giant , Boiler Room , and Pitch Black . His breakthrough and action hero status came when he appeared in the Fast & Furious franchise and subsequently XXX .

Diesel passed up the chance to reprise his role as Dom Toretto in the second installment in the F&F franchise, opting to take on his Pitch Black character Riddick in The Chronicles of Riddick . The choice was a bad gamble as the movie did poorly at the box office.

He turned things around when he returned to the F&F franchise , reprising his role from the fifth movie through the ninth. Diesel also played the fictional superhero Bloodshot in the titular movie and has dabbled in comedy with Find Me Guilty and The Pacifier . He has also appeared in several Marvel movies, including Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame .

Did Marvel waste money hiring Vin Diesel?

Diesel first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2014, voicing Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy . In 2013, Screen Rant reported that Marvel fronted the idea to Diesel, who initially didn’t think much of it until his friends and family sold him on it.

Diesel has an iconic voice, which may explain why Marvel quickly chose him to utter two lines in the franchise. However, this may have been a bad idea as Diesel is an incredible actor, and his talents are wasted through the character.

Not to mention that most of his character’s lines are modified by computers. Therefore, instead of hiring an A-lister like Diesel to voice the character and paying him millions, Marvel could have simply gone with a lesser-known actor and achieved similar results.

RELATED: ‘The Fast and the Furious’ vs. ‘Mission: Impossible’: Which Franchise Has the Higher Box Office Average?

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 138

Angelica Cordero
4d ago

I like him, however I feel like he made fast and the furious franchise as his own. it's wasn't about him it was about Paul Walker. what they need to do is bring it back to the original, back when it was about driving fast and fancy cars, not superhero like.

Reply(4)
31
Hellbent 706
2d ago

"The Chronicles of Riddick" may have done poorly at the box office but it was one of my top 5 favorites Sci-fi. movies. It has become almost a cult classic. I've watched it more than 20 times which is more than any other Sci-fi movie. However, the next installment after that was bad. They should have stuck with the direction of The Chronicles of Riddick and they shouldn't have killed off Jack/Kyra. She was a great support roll and was just starting to upstage Riddick. Maybe that's why she had to go 🤣😅

Reply
8
earlybird1
3d ago

Vin Diesel can only handle one liner scripts, and his ability to take on different characters types is terrible. Basically, he has no substance as an actor.

Reply
9
