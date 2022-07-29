www.politico.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gus Pump Ban Planned For CaliforniaCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Is Last Crumb Cookies Better than Crumbl Cookies?Chicago Food KingLos Angeles, CA
18 Awesome Ways to Enjoy Los Angeles in AugustCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Is Torrance a good city to live in?VishnuTorrance, CA
3 of the best pros of living in Los Angeles, CASaurabh
Related
POLITICO
There’s high drama in today’s Michigan primary
With help from Ella Creamer, Alice Miranda Ollstein, Rishika Dugyala and Teresa Wiltz. Hello, Recast family! A U.S. drone strike kills al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri, a Capitol rioter is sentenced to 7¼ years in prison, and Kansas voters decide whether to nix the state’s constitutional right to an abortion. We’re kicking things off with a look at today’s primary in the Great Lake State.
POLITICO
The scandal engulfing Florida's biggest utility
Hello and welcome to Tuesday. I know a place — Well, so downtown Tallahassee has an invitation-only lounge with a big television and leather couches where lawmakers and lobbyists can hang out. Except it’s not the members-only Governor’s Club located just a few steps from the state Capitol.
POLITICO
Hochul leads Zeldin by 14 points
Gov. Kathy Hochul is leading Rep. Lee Zeldin in the governor’s race, but the lead is “certainly not insurmountable.”. That’s the takeaway from the first public poll in the general election, out this morning from the Siena College Research Institute. Hochul is up 53 percent to 39 percent over her Republican opponent among likely general election voters.
POLITICO
Murphy weighs in on DeGise, somewhat
As the controversy over Jersey City Councilmember Amy DeGise’s hit-and-run simmers during an otherwise slow period in New Jersey politics, you can see a messaging strategy taking shape: Some party members don’t want to defend her, but also aren’t going to step out of line and call for an important member of the political machine to resign.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
POLITICO
Darren Bailey’s money muddle
Good Tuesday morning, Illinois. In crazy election news, former President Donald Trump couldn’t decide whether to endorse Eric Greitens or Eric Schmitt in today’s Missouri Senate primary, so he just endorsed “ERIC,” per POLITICO’s Natalie Allison. TOP TALKER. Darren Bailey’s got money trouble — and...
Roe jolts the midterms — 5 takeaways from a key primary night
A Kansas campaign on abortion and notable GOP primaries highlighted an election night full of national ramifications for November.
New York Republicans are falling for Eric Adams
Democratic New York Mayor Eric Adams is in an awkward position as the retired NYPD captain seeks to balance political allegiance and deliver on a key campaign promise to reduce city crime.
GOP activist group instructs Michigan poll watchers to call 911
Recording of a Zoom meeting shows extent of efforts by pro-Trump groups to involve law enforcement in polling disputes.
RELATED PEOPLE
The nasty primary roiling Arizona politics
Embattled incumbent David Schweikert looks to fend off political newcomer Elijah Norton in an anything-goes primary.
Florida Democrats attempt to counter DeSantis with school board endorsements
Between the two sets of dueling endorsements, there are currently seven school board races pitting candidates backed by DeSantis against those supported by Democrats.
Trump-backed conspiracy theorist makes charge for chief election position in Arizona
State Rep. Mark Finchem is part of a pro-Trump coalition of secretary of state candidates running in battleground states throughout the country.
POLITICO
Unearthed Amy DeGise video isn't helping her case
Does political gravity exist inside one of New Jersey’s most powerful Democratic machines?. With the exception of two Jersey City councilmembers who aren’t part of Team Fulop, Hudson County officials have been conspicuously quiet on whether Jersey City Councilmember Amy DeGise should resign after failing to stop after hitting a cyclist with her SUV. DeGise herself has said she won't resign.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Faith-based groups sue to overturn Florida's 15-week abortion ban
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of multiple religious groups, including Reform Judaism, Buddhism, the Episcopal Church, the United Church of Christ and the Unitarian Universalist Church.
Arizona Republicans want a school culture war victory. A moderate Democrat stands in their way.
While the Republicans hoping to challenge Superintendent Kathy Hoffman in November have groused about classroom lessons, conservatives control Arizona education policy.
Kansas voters block effort to ban abortion in state constitutional amendment vote
Abortion rights forces scored an upset victory in Kansas on Tuesday when voters rejected an amendment that would have allowed the state legislature to ban the procedure.
Schmitt wins Missouri GOP Senate primary
State Attorney General Eric Schmitt won Missouri’s Republican Senate primary on Tuesday, beating out other contenders in the state’s crowded battle to replace retiring GOP Sen. Roy Blunt.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida Power & Light operates an exclusive, invite-only lounge for lawmakers and lobbyists
Revelations of the party space come as the company is mired in scandals over its aggressive approach to lobbying and public advocacy.
‘We’re going to be finding bodies for weeks,’ Kentucky governor says of floods
Gov. Andy Beshear provided a grim update on the impact of the extreme weather and floods the state has been hammered with in recent days.
Kansas’ abortion vote kicks off new post-Roe era
Canvassers are going door to door to lay out the stakes of Tuesday's referendum.
Comments / 0