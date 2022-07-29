ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

POLITICO

There’s high drama in today’s Michigan primary

With help from Ella Creamer, Alice Miranda Ollstein, Rishika Dugyala and Teresa Wiltz. Hello, Recast family! A U.S. drone strike kills al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri, a Capitol rioter is sentenced to 7¼ years in prison, and Kansas voters decide whether to nix the state’s constitutional right to an abortion. We’re kicking things off with a look at today’s primary in the Great Lake State.
MICHIGAN STATE
POLITICO

The scandal engulfing Florida's biggest utility

Hello and welcome to Tuesday. I know a place — Well, so downtown Tallahassee has an invitation-only lounge with a big television and leather couches where lawmakers and lobbyists can hang out. Except it’s not the members-only Governor’s Club located just a few steps from the state Capitol.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Hochul leads Zeldin by 14 points

Gov. Kathy Hochul is leading Rep. Lee Zeldin in the governor’s race, but the lead is “certainly not insurmountable.”. That’s the takeaway from the first public poll in the general election, out this morning from the Siena College Research Institute. Hochul is up 53 percent to 39 percent over her Republican opponent among likely general election voters.
POLITICS
POLITICO

Murphy weighs in on DeGise, somewhat

As the controversy over Jersey City Councilmember Amy DeGise’s hit-and-run simmers during an otherwise slow period in New Jersey politics, you can see a messaging strategy taking shape: Some party members don’t want to defend her, but also aren’t going to step out of line and call for an important member of the political machine to resign.
POLITICO

Darren Bailey’s money muddle

Good Tuesday morning, Illinois. In crazy election news, former President Donald Trump couldn’t decide whether to endorse Eric Greitens or Eric Schmitt in today’s Missouri Senate primary, so he just endorsed “ERIC,” per POLITICO’s Natalie Allison. TOP TALKER. Darren Bailey’s got money trouble — and...
ILLINOIS STATE
Unearthed Amy DeGise video isn't helping her case

Does political gravity exist inside one of New Jersey’s most powerful Democratic machines?. With the exception of two Jersey City councilmembers who aren’t part of Team Fulop, Hudson County officials have been conspicuously quiet on whether Jersey City Councilmember Amy DeGise should resign after failing to stop after hitting a cyclist with her SUV. DeGise herself has said she won't resign.
PUBLIC SAFETY
