Official Images Of The LeBron James x Nike Dunk Low “Fruity Pebbles”

sneakernews.com
Related
Vanessa Bryant fires back at report that DeMar DeRozan is ‘face’ of Kobe Bryant sneaker line in now-deleted comments
On Monday, Shams Charania reported that Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan agreed to a four-year contract with sneaker giant Nike. Charania also said that by signing the deal, DeRozan is set to remain the face of the Kobe Bryant sneaker line. The report struck a nerve with Vanessa Bryant, who...
Lakers: LeBron James 'Badly Wants' Russell Westbrook Swapped for Kyrie Irving
Marc Stein reinforced the notion that LeBron James has little to no desire to spend another season with Russell Westbrook.
sneakernews.com
The adidas THE KOBE aka Crazy 1 “Stormtrooper” Is Arriving Soon
Officially renamed the Crazy 1 as of the year 2013, this classic Kobe Bryant signature sneaker is among the more polarizing basketball shoes off all-time. Both lauded and derided for its lack of convention, the Crazy 1 — designed by Eirik Lund Nielsen — was inspired by the Audi TT car, astutely representing a new millennium of design with aerodynamic molded edges. It was truly unlike anything else on the market, and the reception mirrored the public’s acceptance of Kobe, a cocky star whose comparisons to Michael Jordan rubbed many the wrong way.
sneakernews.com
The Original Black/White Nike Air Flight Lite Mid Is Returning
Without any disrespect to the other original colorways or the newer styles that have released, THIS is the pair that we’ve all been waiting for. When we first learned off the re-issue of the Air Flight Lite II (now simply called the Air Flight Lite Mid) this black, white, and red pair with the static-y pattern on the interior is the one that we’ve been keeping an eye on. Finally, nearly a year after its return, fanatics of 1990s Nike Basketball will have their wishes come true.
RELATED PEOPLE
Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split
NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
sneakernews.com
Semi-Translucent Sole Units Land On This Stealthy Nike Air Max Terrascape 90
As a fairly novel proposition, the Nike Air Max Terrascape 90 has yet to prove itself as a long-standing part of the brand’s lineup of products. Recently, the modified take on Tinker Hatfield’s 32-year-old design emerged in a stealthy, predominantly black ensemble. Reworked uppers don mesh, leather and other fabrics flirt with the outdoors, while pull tabs at the top of the tongue and spine deliver a utilitarian-inspired update ripe for the trails. The most notable changes to the beloved Air Max sneaker, however, arrives via the sole unit. Partly-recycled materials are given a semi-translucent, “Midnight Navy”-reminiscent and grey makeover, further expanding the 1990 creation’s design catalog.
Lakers News: DeMar DeRozan Inks Deal to Remain Face of Kobe Bryant Nike Line
LA native DeMar DeRozan signed a deal with Nike that will keep him as the face of Kobe Bryant's line.
Report: DeMar DeRozan to sign new four-year deal with Nike
That’s remains true for Bulls All-Star DeMar DeRozan, who will reportedly remain with Nike. Reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic, DeRozan is signing a new four-year deal with Nike. DeRozan has been with Nike throughout his entire career, specifically wearing shoes from Kobe Bryant’s legendary Nike collection.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sneakernews.com
Nike Keeps It Simple And Clean For The Latest Air Max Terrascape 90
Despite debuting not very long ago, Nike’s “Terrascape” collection is already many, many pairs deep, with new colorways continuing to surface every week. And with its latest, the pack proffers a simple and clean take on its modified Air Max 90. Save for its insole, the shoe’s...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Terminator High Receives A “Cocoa Snake” Upgrade
In addition to a three-piece collaboration with COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS, the Nike Terminator High is slated to release in a number of inline styles. And following the reveal of its “Georgetown” make-up, whose official images surfaced only a few days ago, the silhouette has appeared in a new “Cocoa Snake” colorway.
sneakernews.com
This Nike Dunk Low Essential Layers Black Patent Leather Over A Pink Base
Despite coming in a wide range of colors and materials, the Dunk Low attracts most with its “Panda” colorway. So for many of the silhouette’s subsequent releases, Nike has offered twists on the two-toned formula, either tweaking the palette itself or even the materials. But in the case of this upcoming pair, the Swoosh is doing both simultaneously.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Zoom Flight 95 Receives Valerian Blue And Ale Brown Accents
2022 has marked the return of many a beloved classic, including but not limited to the Nike Zoom Flight 95. And following the return of OG colors and the debut of a collaboration with Supreme, said silhouette will soon see a number of brand new inline styles. Here, the shoe...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 12 Golf “French Blue”
Jordan Retro footwear continues its infiltration into golf fashion as another colorway of the Air Jordan 12 has appeared via the brand’s official images. This time around, the Jumpman touches on a retro colorway from 2004 that should hit the right nostalgic notes with the current generation of golfers.
LOOK: Patrick Mahomes Comments On LeBron's Instagram Post
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes commented on Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James' Instagram post.
sneakernews.com
Stussy Announces Full Details On Nike Air Max 2013 Collection
To the uninformed, Stussy and Nike have a long history of collaborations with each other, with the latest – a Nike Air Max 2013 trio – releasing on August 5th. Akin to some of the streetwear pioneer’s most recent swoosh-branded projects, the upcoming sneakers are clad in tonal “Black” and “Fossil” colors, with a “Pink” option rounding out the trifecta. Inverted branding lands across all three pairs à la Travis Scott collaborations, though each Air Max-cushioned offering is co-branded with “STUSSY” logos and text. All mesh and Air-featuring offerings harken back to yesteryear, while not feeling antiquated in thew current retro running sneaker-loving market. Stussy’s Air Max 2013 collection is accompanied by Fall 2022-ready hemp pullover jacket, 8-ball t-shirt, bucket hat and more.
sneakernews.com
9th Wonder Creates His Own Nike KD 15 Colorway
It’s unlikely that you’ve never heard of 9th Wonder, as he’s worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry, such as Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar. And very soon, the Grammy award-winning producer will be bringing his talents to an entirely different medium: the Nike KD 15.
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Nike ISPA Sense Flyknit
Despite its relatively small-scale operation, Nike ISPA is one of the brand’s biggest bold bets. Recently, the Nike Sportswear offshoot unveiled the Sense Flyknit, a new silhouette that further pushes the boundaries of sustainability and footwear design. Rooted in the ethos of Improvise; Scavenge; Protect; Adapt, the ISPA Sense...
sneakernews.com
Nike’s “Inspected By” Series Welcomes The Air Force 1 High
The Nike Air Force 1 High needs no introduction, but it’s been spending time in the spotlight over the last seven months in order to celebrate its 40th anniversary. Recently, Bruce Kilgore’s made-for-basketball silhouette emerged in a clean, mostly-“White” and “Phantom” ensemble as part of the “Inspected By” collection. Seemingly inspired by manufacturing floor quality control procedures, the upcoming pair features a brown ankle strap and outsole, with the latter component boasting a semi-up-cycled build. The Air Force 1’s thematic cues are found on the sock-liners, following a previously-seen Nike Blazer Mid.
sneakernews.com
Awake NY Colors Up A Trio Of ASICS GEL-Lyte 3 Collaborations
AWAKE NY has been crafting covetable sneaker collaborations for quite a few years now, from a set of GEL-Kayano 5 360s to a wide range of Reebok classics. And following quite a few months since their last effort, the streetwear label is rejoining ASICS for a trio of GEL-LYTE III colorways.
sneakernews.com
Nike Produces A KD 15 For Boi 1da
There’s an age-old theory that posits that rappers want to be hoopers and hoopers want to be rappers. Recently, Kevin Durant has flirted with this concept by prepping his Nike KD 15 in aa Boi 1da-inspired style. Despite not being behind the mic, the Jamaican-Canadian has been behind some...
NBA・
Comments / 0