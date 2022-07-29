Average Southland Gas Prices Drop for 45th Consecutive Day

mynewsla.com
County Contract with Engineering Firm Sets Salton Sea Project in Motion
Riverside County supervisors Tuesday approved a $4.12 million contract with an Encinitas-based firm to provide engineering and design services for a project to revitalize a portion of the dying Salton Sea. “We’ve been working on this project for several years now,” Salton Sea Authority Executive Director Patrick O’Dowd told the...
Orange County Experiences Declines in COVID-19 Metrics
Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations showed a trend downward as fatalities continued mounting in July, according to data released Tuesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. Last Wednesday, there were 350 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and 48 in intensive care. As of Monday, there were 295 hospitalized with 49...
LAX Introduces First Automated People Mover Train Car
The Los Angeles International Airport introduced its first Automated People Mover train car Tuesday, marking a step toward the future of how people will be able to travel to and from the airport. The driverless train system is the centerpeice of LAX’s Landside Access Modernization Program, featuring six stations that...
Authorities Identify Burbank Man Killed in Palm Springs Crash
Authorities Tuesday identified a 31-year-old man who was killed in a fatal collision in Palm Springs caused by someone suspected of driving under the influence. The collision occurred around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. Investigators said a vehicle driven by Kevin Atteberry, 57, of Los...
One Person Killed in Freeway Collision
A person was struck and killed in a vehicle collision Tuesday that resulted in the closure of several lanes of the Santa Monica (10) Freeway. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called to the freeway west of La Brea Avenue around 3:58 a.m. where they learned a pedestrian had been fatally hit by a vehicle, said CHP Officer Peter Nicholson.
Task Force Takes Down Cannabis Grow at Former Hemp Farm
A hemp farm converted to a marijuana cultivation site was raided northwest of San Jacinto, where over 30,000 cannabis plants were seized, authorities said Tuesday. Personnel from the Riverside County Cannabis Regulation Task Force, including District Attorney’s Office investigators, Corona, Hemet and Riverside police officers, as well as sheriffs deputies, conducted the raid at the end of last week in the 18700 block of Bridge Street, near Mystic Lake.
Person Killed in Traffic Crash in Menifee Area of Riverside County
A person was killed Monday in a traffic crash in the Menifee area. The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. on the southbound 215 Freeway north of McCall Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person died at the scene, and another person was taken to a...
Woman Reported Missing in Palmdale Found
A 28-year-old woman diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, who went missing in Palmdale, has been found, authorities said Monday. Esmeralda Torres had last contacted her family at 1:45 a.m. Sunday, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported...
Anthony Marrone Begins Service As LA County Acting Fire Chief
Anthony Marrone begins his duties Monday as the Acting Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief, following the retirement of Daryl L. Osby as the agency’s top leader. “During this transition phase, I thank the Board of Supervisors for selecting me and entrusting me to continue our department’s mission of protecting lives, the environment and property,” Marrone said.
One Year Ago Today (August 2, 2021)…Lyft Driver Convicted Of Raping Passenger In Orange County
One Year Ago Today (August 2, 2021)…A 45-year-old Lyft driver is scheduled to be sentenced in October for raping a woman he was driving home nearly two years ago, according to court records obtained. Jorge Tapiacastro was convicted Wednesday of rape by use of drugs, rape, sexual battery and...
CHP: Blowout On Big Rig Triggers Deadly Rollover In Menifee
A blowout on a big rig traveling on Interstate 215 in Menifee Monday caused a smaller vehicle to swerve out of control and overturn on the freeway, killing an occupant. The fatal crash occurred at 5:55 a.m. on southbound I-215, just north of McCall Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Racehorse Collapses, Dies After Finishing 4th at Los Alamitos
Another horse has died in a racing accident at Los Alamitos, state horse racing officials have confirmed. Smokin Hot Fire was a 2-year-old gelding with five career races and collapsed after crossing the finish line in fourth place at the end of Saturday night’s seventh race. His cause of death was listed under “musculoskeletal” by the California Horse Racing Board, but no further information was immediately available.
Man Killed in Three-Vehicle Crash on 60 Freeway Identified
A man killed in a three-vehicle collision on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley was identified Monday as a 56-year-old Moreno Valley resident. Santos Alvarez was fatally injured about 4:20 a.m. Sunday on the eastbound 60, just west of Valley Way, according to the California Highway Patrol. Sgt. Scott...
Man Found Safe After Last Being Seen in Palmdale
A 59-year-old man who was last seen in Palmdale has been found safe, authorities announced Tuesday. Carlos Palacios was last seen about 10 a.m. July 24 in the 3800 block of Lemsford Avenue, near William J. McAdam Park, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sought the public’s help to locate him.
Man Convicted of DUI-Fatal Crash in Santa Ana
A 31-year-old previously convicted drunk driver was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder for an alcohol-fueled crash that killed a veteran newspaper editor near his Santa Ana home two years ago. Louie Robert Villa was also convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, and DUI with a...
Authorities ID Man Killed in Reseda Shooting
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was fatally shot in Reseda. Officers sent to the 18000 block of Saticoy Street around 12:50 a.m. Friday found the mortally wounded man lying near a tree, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Earl Hunter, 31, died at a hospital, according to the Los...
Man Killed in Menifee-Area Crash Identified
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a Monday morning traffic crash in the Menifee area. The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. on the southbound 215 Freeway north of McCall Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person died at the scene, and another...
October Sentencing Set for Burbank Man Convicted in T-Mobile Phone Scam
A man who once co-owned a T-Mobile retail store in Eagle Rock faces sentencing in October for running a $25 million scheme to use stolen T-Mobile employee credentials to illegally infiltrate the mobile phone company’s internal computer systems to unlock its cell phones. Argishti Khudaverdyan, 44, of Burbank, was...
Man Accused of DUI in Fatal Palm Springs Crash
A 57-year-old man with a prior DUI conviction was accused of causing a crash in Palm Springs while intoxicated that left one person dead, police said Sunday. The collision occurred at 9:07 p.m. Saturday, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. Investigators said a vehicle, driven by Kevin Atteberry of...
One Dead After Sunday Morning Collision In La Quinta
One person died in the hospital following a two-vehicle collision in La Quinta, authorities said Monday. Deputies responded to the intersection of Seeley Drive and Miles Avenue at about 9:40 a.m. Sunday to a report of a two-vehicle major injury traffic collision, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
