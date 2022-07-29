ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohoes, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Traffic advisory issued for Troy road closures

There’s a traffic advisory impacting drivers in the city of Troy. Drivers are asked to slow down, and follow detours. Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Third Street between Liberty and Adams Streets will be closed and Washington Street between Second Street and Fourth Street will be closed.
TROY, NY
Q 105.7

WATCH: Albany’s Central Warehouse Owner Speaks Out

More chunks of concrete fell from the Central Warehouse on Monday. One media outlet was there when more of the wall came crashing down:. A Times Union photographer was working near the 143 Montgomery St. building when at least one chunk gave way and crashed to the ground. A second piece of debris could be heard hitting the ground too.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cohoes, NY
Cohoes, NY
Government
WNYT

Overnight fire damages Watervliet home

New this morning – a fire breaking out just over midnight. You can hear the fire crackling there, and sirens in the background. Watervliet Fire says the call came in shortly after 12:30 a.m. on the 600 block of Second Ave. We expect to learn more information throughout the...
WATERVLIET, NY
WRGB

Driver hurt in crash that damages utility pole in Albany

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany police responded to a crash where a driver struck a National Grid utility pole early Sunday morning!. The investigation into the incident is ongoing as no charges have been filed, and National Grid is fixing the pole. The accident took place at the intersection...
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Brookfield Renewable U S
Thrillist

Here's the Latest Amtrak Updates Following Albany's Central Warehouse Collapse

Last Thursday, Amtrak was forced to cancel train service after Albany's infamous "eyesore building," the Central Warehouse, partially collapsed. While none of the debris fell on the adjacent train tracks, the move to suspend service west of Albany and on the Lake Shore Limited train was deemed a necessary and precautionary measure. The service remained closed for four days after chunks of the Central Warehouse fell off its facade, and Albany officials ultimately declared a state of emergency.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Two people hurt in Warren County motorcycle crash

Two people were thrown off their motorcycle in Johnsburg on Sunday. Investigators say 71-year-old Mark Durea of Wells lost control while trying to turn from State Route 28 onto Friends Road around 11:30 a.m. Durea was airlifted to Albany Med with serious injuries. His spouse, 70-year-old Josephine Durea, was taken...
JOHNSBURG, NY
iheart.com

Off-Duty Firefighters Credited With Preventing House Fire in Watervliet

A group off-duty firefighters are being credited with preventing a house fire in Watervliet. The firefighters were at a gathering on Third Avenue Sunday when they heard an explosion. They rushed to the scene on Second Avenue and spotted a fire burning on a fence and shed-like structure that was near a home. They were able to get everyone out of the residence before fellow firefighters arrived to quickly knock down the flames before the house caught fire. No injuries were reported.
WATERVLIET, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
saratogaliving.com

Power Player: Saratoga Trunk Owner Natalie Sillery

When it comes to putting on a fashion show, no one in Saratoga does it better than Natalie Sillery, a Rensselaer native who spent years in Boston, Atlanta and New York City before moving back to the Capital Region to care for her aging parents. It was then that she opened Saratoga Trunk, a womenswear store currently in its 28th year in business that carries elegant dresses, accessories and, yes, hats. “Let’s go back,” Sillery said on a recent Friday afternoon. “It was a day in 1995. There were women horse owners. They’d come in, they’d buy nine hats. I’d take the hats out to the chauffeured car. They’d buy three outfits: one for the morning, one for the winner’s circle, and one for later when they went out to dinner at The Wishing Well. People dressed. It was a field day.”
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

Motorcyclist dies following crash in Copake

COPAKE, NY (WRGB) — State Police say the driver of a motorcycle died at the scene of a crash involving another vehicle. Investigators say back on July 31, just before 11:00, the driver of a vehicle was attempting to make a left to travel westbound on County Route 7A, when they turned into the path of an oncoming motorcycle.
COPAKE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy