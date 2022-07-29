www.ci.cohoes.ny.us
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Albany Skyway is an elevated parkCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Popular New York restaurant set to close July 23rdKristen WaltersAlbany, NY
Shreveport Mavericks Are The 2022 TBL National ChampionsUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
5 of the most amazing caves in New York you must seeTravel Maven
Shreveport Mavericks Win Game 1 In TBL ChampionshipUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
WNYT
Traffic advisory issued for Troy road closures
There’s a traffic advisory impacting drivers in the city of Troy. Drivers are asked to slow down, and follow detours. Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Third Street between Liberty and Adams Streets will be closed and Washington Street between Second Street and Fourth Street will be closed.
Drivers ticketed during seatbelt check near Moreau State Park
The New York State Police partnered with New York State Park Police to hold a "Buckle Up New York" checkpoint. The checkpoint was on Old Saratoga Road in the area of the Moreau State Park entrance.
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Columbia County
A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Columbia County. New York State Police said Michael Manetta, 54, of Red Hook, died at the scene.
WATCH: Albany’s Central Warehouse Owner Speaks Out
More chunks of concrete fell from the Central Warehouse on Monday. One media outlet was there when more of the wall came crashing down:. A Times Union photographer was working near the 143 Montgomery St. building when at least one chunk gave way and crashed to the ground. A second piece of debris could be heard hitting the ground too.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNYT
Overnight fire damages Watervliet home
New this morning – a fire breaking out just over midnight. You can hear the fire crackling there, and sirens in the background. Watervliet Fire says the call came in shortly after 12:30 a.m. on the 600 block of Second Ave. We expect to learn more information throughout the...
WNYT
Four Saratoga County businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
State Police say they have found four businesses selling alcohol to minors in Saratoga County: The A-Plus Sunoco on Crescent Road in Clifton Park, Sunoco Food Mart on State Route 9 in Halfmoon, Xtra Mart on State Route 9 in Halfmoon, and Lucky Mart Valero on State Route 50 in Ballston Spa.
Telephone pole damaged after crash near Delaware Ave
A telephone pole has been damaged after a one-car crash near near Delaware Avenue and Jefferson Street in Albany. The Albany Police Department said the traffic light on Madison and Lark Street is currently out.
WRGB
Driver hurt in crash that damages utility pole in Albany
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany police responded to a crash where a driver struck a National Grid utility pole early Sunday morning!. The investigation into the incident is ongoing as no charges have been filed, and National Grid is fixing the pole. The accident took place at the intersection...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thrillist
Here's the Latest Amtrak Updates Following Albany's Central Warehouse Collapse
Last Thursday, Amtrak was forced to cancel train service after Albany's infamous "eyesore building," the Central Warehouse, partially collapsed. While none of the debris fell on the adjacent train tracks, the move to suspend service west of Albany and on the Lake Shore Limited train was deemed a necessary and precautionary measure. The service remained closed for four days after chunks of the Central Warehouse fell off its facade, and Albany officials ultimately declared a state of emergency.
4 charged in Saratoga County underage drinking sting
New York State Police conducted an underage drinking enforcement detail in Saratoga County on July 30. Out of the 21 businesses checked for compliance, four were charged for selling alcohol to someone under 21 years old.
WNYT
Two people hurt in Warren County motorcycle crash
Two people were thrown off their motorcycle in Johnsburg on Sunday. Investigators say 71-year-old Mark Durea of Wells lost control while trying to turn from State Route 28 onto Friends Road around 11:30 a.m. Durea was airlifted to Albany Med with serious injuries. His spouse, 70-year-old Josephine Durea, was taken...
iheart.com
Off-Duty Firefighters Credited With Preventing House Fire in Watervliet
A group off-duty firefighters are being credited with preventing a house fire in Watervliet. The firefighters were at a gathering on Third Avenue Sunday when they heard an explosion. They rushed to the scene on Second Avenue and spotted a fire burning on a fence and shed-like structure that was near a home. They were able to get everyone out of the residence before fellow firefighters arrived to quickly knock down the flames before the house caught fire. No injuries were reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saratogaliving.com
Inside the Most Expensive Private Residence Ever to Be Sold on Lake George
It goes without saying that the home of a luxury residential builder would probably be one heck of a house, but we’ll say it anyway: The former home of Kevin Maschewski, owner of Bolton Landing–based Adirondack Designers & Builders, is, actually, one hell of a house. The 11,000-square-foot...
Police investigating Montgomery County plane crash
The New York State Police is investigating a plane crash in Montgomery County. Police said the crash happened on July 30 around 12:20 p.m. in the area of Eaker Road in Palatine.
WRGB
Bear raids garbage can at Greene County home in search of snacks
GREENE COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A rather furry visitor made its way to a Greene County home for some milk and cookies!. A large black bear made its way into a garbage can in the town of Freehold!. He is seen walking away with a trash bag. Thanks to...
Arrest made in Fort Plain fountain vandalism
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the vandalism of Fort Plain's historic fountain in Haslett Park. The vandalism happened around July 16.
Did a Plane Crash in the Hudson River in Columbia County?
Reports came in late Thursday morning July 28th, 2022, about a possible plane crash in the Hudson River. Columbia County Fire-Rescue Incidents reported the possible crash at 11:01 am on their Facebook page writing the following:. Greenport Fire AMA Hudson Dive Team, Greenport Rescue. Airplane Crash. Hudson River South of...
saratogaliving.com
Power Player: Saratoga Trunk Owner Natalie Sillery
When it comes to putting on a fashion show, no one in Saratoga does it better than Natalie Sillery, a Rensselaer native who spent years in Boston, Atlanta and New York City before moving back to the Capital Region to care for her aging parents. It was then that she opened Saratoga Trunk, a womenswear store currently in its 28th year in business that carries elegant dresses, accessories and, yes, hats. “Let’s go back,” Sillery said on a recent Friday afternoon. “It was a day in 1995. There were women horse owners. They’d come in, they’d buy nine hats. I’d take the hats out to the chauffeured car. They’d buy three outfits: one for the morning, one for the winner’s circle, and one for later when they went out to dinner at The Wishing Well. People dressed. It was a field day.”
WRGB
Motorcyclist dies following crash in Copake
COPAKE, NY (WRGB) — State Police say the driver of a motorcycle died at the scene of a crash involving another vehicle. Investigators say back on July 31, just before 11:00, the driver of a vehicle was attempting to make a left to travel westbound on County Route 7A, when they turned into the path of an oncoming motorcycle.
Motorcyclist sent to hospital after crash in Wilton
A Saratoga Springs man is in serious but stable condition after crashing his 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle into a trailer on Friday night in Wilton, the Sheriff's Office confirmed. The trailer that the man ran into was being towed by a 2014 Dodge Ram.
Comments / 0